News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Communist politician invites Indian Church leaders' wrath

Saji Cherian had mocked prelates for dining with PM Narendra Modi while Christians in Manipur suffered

Communist politician invites Indian Church leaders' wrath

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party is wooing Christians ahead of the national polls next year. On April 9, 2023, Modi visited Sacred Heart Cathedral on Easter Sunday in New Delhi and on Dec. 25, 2023, he hosted a Christmas lunch for Christian leaders. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 02, 2024 12:22 PM GMT

Updated: January 02, 2024 12:58 PM GMT

Christian leaders have slammed a communist politician in India's Kerala state after he mocked Catholic bishops for attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Christmas lunch while violence against tribal Christians continues in the country.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has termed the statements of Saji Cherian, a minister for culture in the communist-ruled Kerala, as “irresponsible and inappropriate.”

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, president of the regional bishops' council, asked the minister to withdraw his statement and tender a public apology.

Modi hosted a Christmas lunch on Dec. 25 at his official residence in New Delhi in which several Christian leaders, including Cardinal Oswald Gracias, participated.

Modi praised the community for its contributions to the nation's health and education sectors.

Christian leaders, including bishops, at the Christmas gathering failed to take up the continuing violence in India, particularly in the northeastern state of Manipur for discussion, Cherian said.

“Those who went to meet the prime minister did not have the uprightness to speak about Manipur. When they took the wine and cake served by the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party], the bishops forgot Manipur," the minister said.

'The silence of bishops'

Following Cleemis' disapproval, on Jan. 2, Cherian told the media that he was withdrawing the references to wine and cake, but his criticism against bishops' silence stands.

He wondered why the violence against Christians in Manipur "was not at all the subject of discussion for them [bishops].”

Manipur is ruled by Modi's party, the BJP, and he is often criticized for not visiting the troubled hilly state that has been virtually divided between the dominant Meitei Hindus and the tribal Kuki Christians.

More than 200 people have died and nearly 50,000 have been displaced ever since the sectarian violence targeting tribal Christians began in the state on May 3, 2023.

After a brief lull, violence resurfaced in Manipur on Jan. 1 when three persons were allegedly shot dead and five others injured in Thoubal district.

Violence against Christians has also recorded a sharp increase in the northern and central parts of the country, most of them ruled by the BJP, ever since Modi came to power in 2014.

“It is not true that our bishops did not inform Modi about our concerns for our brothers and sisters in Manipur. Indeed a couple of bishops addressed it during the lunch,” said Bishop Kuriakose Theophilos, chairman of the media cell of the India-based Jacobite Church.

Theophilos told media persons on Jan. 2 that the bishops in the past had apprised Modi about their concerns on Manipur.

'Political frustration'  

Father Jacob G Palakkappilly, the spokesperson of the KCBC said that it was "natural that when the PM invites our leaders to attend a feast like Christmas in his residence, we will attend."

"It does not mean that we have any political ambitions,”  he told UCA News.

Critics say Modi was trying to woo Christian votes in Kerala and other parts of the country by projecting Christian leaders as his supporters ahead of the national elections slated for May. 

For example, the Christian stronghold Kerala sends 20 lawmakers to India’s Lok Sabha (lower house) and is the only state in the Indian state run by a communist-led government.

The BJP has failed so far to get any of its candidates elected to the Indian parliament from Kerala.

Christians make up 18 percent while Hindus form 50 percent of the state’s 33 million population. 

Some Christian leaders called the minister’s statement “politically motivated.”

They say Cherian was upset with BJP leaders moving closer to Christians by visiting Christian leaders to exchange pleasantries during Christmas.

"What we see is the frustration of left parties ahead of the polls as Christians seem to be getting closer to the BJP," said a Church leader who did not want to be named.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
4 Comments on this Story
CHHOTEBHAI
A misleading headline. Should have read "Bishops slam comments ". Several Christian leaders and commentators are fully in sync with what the CPM leader stated.
Reply
JOHN MASCARENHAS
he pm celebrating christmas day is all about appearance and perception ALL HOLLOW! the church leaders who attended and did not raise issues about christians being falsely implicated in conversions and the brunt of violence still faced by fellow kuki christians in manipur prove that THEY TOO ARE HOLLOW!! those christians and their church leaders who prefer the bjp govt to the communist govt MUST HAVE STONES IN YOUR HEADS! maybe spend a few days with the kukis to understand their lives under the bjp govt.
Reply
ALLEN BROOKS
It's surprising that a comment made by a politician has hurt the sentiments of the hierarchy and clergy of God's own land. Imagine the sentiments of the thousands of faithful languishing in camps in the cold of winter with everything destroyed: their homes, places of worship and their very livelihood snatched from them to watch their Shephards betray them as they chose to dine with those in power both in the state and Centre who could have ended this inhumane suffering within 48 hours.
Reply
VIRGINIA SALDANHA
I am concerned about the message that goes out to all Christians in the widely circulated video that shows the glowing compliments paid to the PM, a few months ahead of the elections. Are the Christian leaders so shortsighted that they do not see this?
Reply

Latest News

Communist politician invites Indian Church leaders' wrath Communist politician invites Indian Church leaders' wrath
Chinese film accuses Italy-based magazine of promoting cult Chinese film accuses Italy-based magazine of promoting cult
Should Singapore permit genome editing of human embryos? Should Singapore permit genome editing of human embryos?
New year offers ‘comprehensive’ Vietnam-Vatican ties New year offers ‘comprehensive’ Vietnam-Vatican ties
Exiled Nicaraguan bishop asks world's bishops 'not to abandon us' Exiled Nicaraguan bishop asks world's bishops 'not to abandon us'
Church and world must 'respect, defend' women, pope says Church and world must 'respect, defend' women, pope says
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Krishnagar

Diocese of Krishnagar

In a land area of 8,640 square kilometers, the diocesan territory, located in West Bengal state, covers two civil

Read more
Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

There are 22 civil districts in the diocese in an area of 222,236 square kilometres. The diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Read more
Diocese of Berhampur

Diocese of Berhampur

The diocese covers 51,289 square kilometers, comprising the Orissa state districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada,

Read more
Diocese of Cabanatuan

Diocese of Cabanatuan

Cabanatuan is suffragan to the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan. Its titular patron is St. Nicholas of Tolentine whose

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.