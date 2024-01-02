Communist politician invites Indian Church leaders' wrath

Saji Cherian had mocked prelates for dining with PM Narendra Modi while Christians in Manipur suffered

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party is wooing Christians ahead of the national polls next year. On April 9, 2023, Modi visited Sacred Heart Cathedral on Easter Sunday in New Delhi and on Dec. 25, 2023, he hosted a Christmas lunch for Christian leaders. (Photo: AFP)

Christian leaders have slammed a communist politician in India's Kerala state after he mocked Catholic bishops for attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Christmas lunch while violence against tribal Christians continues in the country.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has termed the statements of Saji Cherian, a minister for culture in the communist-ruled Kerala, as “irresponsible and inappropriate.”

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, president of the regional bishops' council, asked the minister to withdraw his statement and tender a public apology.

Modi hosted a Christmas lunch on Dec. 25 at his official residence in New Delhi in which several Christian leaders, including Cardinal Oswald Gracias, participated.

Modi praised the community for its contributions to the nation's health and education sectors.

Christian leaders, including bishops, at the Christmas gathering failed to take up the continuing violence in India, particularly in the northeastern state of Manipur for discussion, Cherian said.

“Those who went to meet the prime minister did not have the uprightness to speak about Manipur. When they took the wine and cake served by the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party], the bishops forgot Manipur," the minister said.

'The silence of bishops'

Following Cleemis' disapproval, on Jan. 2, Cherian told the media that he was withdrawing the references to wine and cake, but his criticism against bishops' silence stands.

He wondered why the violence against Christians in Manipur "was not at all the subject of discussion for them [bishops].”

Manipur is ruled by Modi's party, the BJP, and he is often criticized for not visiting the troubled hilly state that has been virtually divided between the dominant Meitei Hindus and the tribal Kuki Christians.

More than 200 people have died and nearly 50,000 have been displaced ever since the sectarian violence targeting tribal Christians began in the state on May 3, 2023.

After a brief lull, violence resurfaced in Manipur on Jan. 1 when three persons were allegedly shot dead and five others injured in Thoubal district.

Violence against Christians has also recorded a sharp increase in the northern and central parts of the country, most of them ruled by the BJP, ever since Modi came to power in 2014.

“It is not true that our bishops did not inform Modi about our concerns for our brothers and sisters in Manipur. Indeed a couple of bishops addressed it during the lunch,” said Bishop Kuriakose Theophilos, chairman of the media cell of the India-based Jacobite Church.

Theophilos told media persons on Jan. 2 that the bishops in the past had apprised Modi about their concerns on Manipur.

'Political frustration'

Father Jacob G Palakkappilly, the spokesperson of the KCBC said that it was "natural that when the PM invites our leaders to attend a feast like Christmas in his residence, we will attend."

"It does not mean that we have any political ambitions,” he told UCA News.

Critics say Modi was trying to woo Christian votes in Kerala and other parts of the country by projecting Christian leaders as his supporters ahead of the national elections slated for May.

For example, the Christian stronghold Kerala sends 20 lawmakers to India’s Lok Sabha (lower house) and is the only state in the Indian state run by a communist-led government.

The BJP has failed so far to get any of its candidates elected to the Indian parliament from Kerala.

Christians make up 18 percent while Hindus form 50 percent of the state’s 33 million population.

Some Christian leaders called the minister’s statement “politically motivated.”

They say Cherian was upset with BJP leaders moving closer to Christians by visiting Christian leaders to exchange pleasantries during Christmas.

"What we see is the frustration of left parties ahead of the polls as Christians seem to be getting closer to the BJP," said a Church leader who did not want to be named.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News