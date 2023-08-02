News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Communication and Religion

Preachers like Bishop Fulton Sheen and Dwight Moody achieved national prominence in the U.S.

Communication and Religion

Pope Pius XI and Guglielmo Marconi inaugurate Vatican Radio in 1931. (Photo La Civiltà Cattolica)

Paul A. Soukup SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

By Paul A. Soukup SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

Published: August 02, 2023 05:54 AM GMT

Updated: August 02, 2023 06:14 AM GMT

Over the last 40 years, communication research has paid increasing attention to religion. Early research in this area – in the 1980s in the United States – focused on the then new phenomenon of the “electronic church” (or television evangelism) as more and more preachers, mostly evangelical, took to the increasingly available cable television channels to provide religious services.

In fact, Churches and other religious groups had employed broadcasting from early on: in the 1930s the BBC and other national broadcasters produced Sunday religious programs; the Vatican launched Vatican Radio under the supervision of Guglielmo Marconi; the U.S. Federal Communication Commission required stations to provide free airtime to Churches; preachers like Bishop Fulton Sheen and Dwight Moody achieved national prominence in the U.S. However, these efforts attracted little interest in the early days of communication research.

Things changed with the electronic church. Several factors help to explain the interest.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

First, a somewhat controversial religious movement, one not aligned with the major religious groups in the United States and regarded negatively by many, became a very public participant in the entertainment and political worlds.

Second, the growing academic area of communication studies saw religious audiences as a key research interest.

Third, encouragement and funding for research came both from established Churches debating whether they should pursue similar ministries and from an American research tradition looking for new audiences who could provide more evidence of audience motivation.

Finally, individual scholars helped to establish individual research and teams with publications on the electronic church (Robert Ableman, Stewart Hoover, and Peter Horsfield), religious journalism (Mark Silk and Yoel Cohen), the youth religious audience (Lynn Schofield Clark), and online religion (Chris Helland).

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Drought leaves six dead in Indonesia’s Papua Drought leaves six dead in Indonesia’s Papua
Filipino prelate warns against labeling citizens 'terrorists' Filipino prelate warns against labeling citizens 'terrorists'
Indian pastor, wife and toddler jailed over ‘conversion’ charge Indian pastor, wife and toddler jailed over ‘conversion’ charge
India’s apex court summons Manipur top cop India’s apex court summons Manipur top cop
Chinese medicine helps reduce cannabis addiction in HK Chinese medicine helps reduce cannabis addiction in HK
Rights groups slam crackdown on Bangladesh opposition Rights groups slam crackdown on Bangladesh opposition
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Srikakulam

Diocese of Srikakulam

In a land area of 8,734 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil district of Srikakulam and taluks of

Read more
Archdiocese of Ozamiz

Archdiocese of Ozamiz

In a land area of 1,939.32 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Cities of Ozamis, Oroquieta, and Tangub

Read more
Diocese of Phat Diem

Diocese of Phat Diem

Phat Diem diocese was founded on April 2, 1901, but the seeds of the Gospel were introduced to the region as early as

Read more
Diocese of Cabanatuan

Diocese of Cabanatuan

Cabanatuan is suffragan to the Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan. Its titular patron is St. Nicholas of Tolentine whose

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.