Philippines

Closure of Philippine media outlet dismays journalists, activists

The shutdown of CNN Philippines is a sad blow to one of the democratic spaces in the country, says Caritas Philippines

CNN Philippines will stop operations from Jan. 31 due to 'significant financial losses.'
CNN Philippines will stop operations from Jan. 31 due to 'significant financial losses.' (Photo: Jam Sta Rosa/AFP)
Ronald O. Reyes

By Ronald O. Reyes

Published: January 29, 2024 11:46 AM GMT

Updated: January 29, 2024 12:12 PM GMT

Journalists and activists in the Philippines have expressed dismay as major television channel CNN Philippines announced closing of operations due to financial setbacks.

“It is with heavy heart that we share the difficult news that we will stop news production operations as a result of serious financial losses,” CNN Philippines President Benjamin Ramos announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Jan. 29.

The closure of the English-language outlet comes some three years after another major broadcast channel ABS-CBN shut down operations in December 2020

During a meeting with the staff on Jan. 29 in its headquarters in capital Manila, Ramos thanked his colleagues for delivering “fair, accurate and balanced” news that earned the trust of people.

CNN Philippines managed by Nine Media Corporation (NMC) started operations on March 16, 2015. The channel reportedly incurred losses of over 5 billion pesos (US$88.5 million), prompting the closure.

The franchise holder company however assured that it will provide “severance packages” to its 300 workers and talents.

“This is very saddening news because aside from the country losing a source of news due to the closure of CNN Philippines, it will also result in the losses of jobs to many employees,” former stringer and Tacloban City-based journalist Roel Amazona, 43, told UCA News.

“Since 2017, I've been working with them as a news talent, providing them with regional stories from Eastern Visayas. It was a privilege and honor to work with their staff on big coverage,” he added.

Stanley Buenafe Gajete, who worked for two years at CNN Philippines, also expressed his solidarity with his former colleagues.

“I am forever grateful and honored to be part of this strong broadcast team in the country. So much of learning,” Gajete said.

With the closure of CNN Philippines, the nation’s media landscape continues to shrink, Gajete told UCA News.

More people rely on social media instead of mainstream media for consumption of news, he said.

“The changes in the media landscape are inevitable,” he said.

The closure of CNN Philippines is frustrating, Gajete said, but said he is confident that it would not discourage communications and journalism students.

“This closure of CNN Philippines is a big blow to media and information literacy in the country, especially since this nine-year-old network has proven its track record in providing reliable and balanced news for Filipinos,” said Dr. Ulderico Alviola, the head of the University Integrated Media Center and the Department of Development Communication at the Visayas State University in the central Philippines.

“I find this very unfortunate because SkyCable will also be halting its cable services next month, which in turn may result in the closure of another reliable cable news channel ANC,” added Alviola.

Filipino Freelance Journalists' Guild, a newly formed group in pursuit of fair working conditions for Filipino freelance journalists nationwide, said the closure of CNN Philippines “is a huge blow to our pursuit of truth.”

“In an era of disinformation and misinformation, this recent development is not only a disservice to journalism, but also to the public it aims to serve,” the guild said in a statement on Jan. 29.

“We stand in solidarity with our colleagues at CNN Philippines in these trying times. We also encourage our fellow Filipinos to keep on supporting reliable news media outlets, in order for them to continue delivering truthful news that matters,” it added.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, the largest body of journalists, also expressed dismay over the closure.

“The loss of another newsroom means one less source of reliable information for the public at a time when disinformation and misinformation are rampant,” it said.

The shutdown of CNN Philippines “is another sad blow to one of the democratic spaces in the country,” said Jing Rey Henderson, communications officer of Caritas Philippines, Catholic Church’s social service agency.

“This closure also prompts a critical reflection on the resilience of media organizations in upholding their pivotal role in ensuring informed citizenry and sustaining democratic spaces,” Henderson told UCA News on Jan. 29.

ABS-CBN, the largest media network, was padlocked on May 4, 2020, after it failed to renew its franchise due to an alleged dispute between the company and the administration of then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

The administration also attempted to shut down Rappler online news site founded by Nobel Prize-laurate journalist and staunch Duterte critic Maria Ressa.  

The closure of ABS-CBN resulted in the loss of livelihood to some 11,000 employees, amid economic downturns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Press watchdogs rank the Philippines as one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) described the Philippines media as “extremely vibrant despite the government’s targeted attacks and constant harassment….”

Since 1987, a total of 187 journalists have been killed in the country, RSF reported.

