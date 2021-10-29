Climate, migration set to feature in pope's talks with Biden

Updated: October 29, 2021 06:24 AM GMT
Pope Francis addresses a joint session of Congress on Sept. 24, 2014, in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)
Ahead of US President Joe Biden's Oct. 29 meeting with Pope Francis, panelists in a webinar offered mostly praise for Biden's sincerity and what they said is his commitment to his Catholic faith.
"We believe President Biden treats his vocation as a sacred one," said Mary J. Novak, executive director of Network, a Catholic social justice lobby organization.
Biden and the pope both "lead with a very clear conviction that solidarity is essential to our faith," she said during the Oct. 26 event.
In announcing the webinar, a Network news release called the meeting of the two leaders "an important inflection point for global and US politics."
The White House has indicated that discussion topics for Biden and the pope in their private meeting at the Vatican are likely to include climate change, income inequality and migration.
Webinar participants highlighted these same issues as those they hoped the two leaders would discuss.
Whether the issue of abortion will come up is not known; Biden as a Catholic supports legal abortion, while church teaching upholds the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death.
One prominent US pro-life leader, Judie Brown of the American Life League, said in an Oct. 28 statement that Pope Francis "needs to hold Biden accountable" for "his pro-abortion views."
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…