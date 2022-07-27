Climate crisis 'is worsening' on Korean peninsula

Record-breaking heat waves and heavy rains are causing extensive devastation in the region

A scene from wildfires in Uljin and Samcheok of South Korea in March of this year. On the Korean peninsula, large-scale wildfires are frequently occurring due to climate change. (Photo: Gyeongsangbuk-do/Catholic Times)

A state agency in South Korea has warned that the Korean peninsula is expected to bear the brunt of severe forms of climate crisis amid rising temperatures and other natural disasters, echoing concerns of church groups.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) released its 2021 climate analysis results in the second week of July, indicating the impact of daily life and industrial activities are gradually sparking extreme levels of environmental changes on the Korean peninsula, the Catholic Times of Korea reported on July 24.

The report noted that East Asia, including Korea, has been experiencing record-breaking heat waves and heavy rains causing extensive devastation in the region.

The KMA recorded that the average nationwide temperature was measured from 13.2 degrees to 24.7 degrees Celsius, the highest since 1973. It predicted the number of high-temperature days will increase from 17.9 to 40.4 days in the second half of the 21st century.

It noted that due to the increased temperature in the capital Seoul, cherry blossoms bloomed early by March 24th which is the earliest in 100 years since observation began in 1922.

The atmospheric changes on the peninsula have been of major concern to environmentalists as the changes are much faster compared to global levels.

"Over the past 30 years, summers have become 20 days longer"

According to the "2021 Earth Atmospheric Monitoring Report" released on July 12 by the National Institute of Meteorological Sciences of the Korea Meteorological Administration, the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in the Korean peninsula's atmosphere reached an all-time high again last year.

According to the "The Impact of Climate Change on Korea" report released last October, the peninsula has received longer summers and shorter winters for the past 109 years (1912 to 2020).

Over the past 30 years, summers have become 20 days longer and winters 22 days shorter.

The report also stated that if greenhouse gases are emitted according to the current trend the summer would extend up to 5 months in a year rather than the current 3-month period.

The Korean peninsula is expected to face severe consequences proportionate to the increase in global temperature due to greenhouse emissions.

Environmentalists warned that with a 1C rise in global temperature, 30% of species will become extinct, and if the temperature rises by 3C, severe extinction will occur.

"Vulnerable groups such as the elderly are expected to be severely affected"

In 2018, Korea recorded the worst ever heat wave with more than 4,500 cases of temperature-related cases across the country with 48 deaths.

Vulnerable groups such as the elderly are expected to be severely affected by these temperature changes and wildfires.

The KMA warned that with greenhouse gas emissions in the current trend, the average annual temperature of the region will rise to 1.8C by 2040, and then to an average of 7C by 2100.

However, the report predicts that by minimizing carbon emissions in the long term, the temperature increase could be reduced by 2.6C, creating a sustainable future.

Catholic groups and environmentalists had been calling on the government to change its environmental policy and strictly implement a carbon-neutrality law to reduce carbon emissions.

South Korea passed a carbon neutrality law last year. The law compels South Korea to reduce carbon emissions by at least 472.9 million metric tons by 2030, down from 727.6 million tons in 2018.

However, the government has faced strong criticism from Catholic and environmental activists for a U-turn on nuclear power plants and coal mines. South Korea has resumed two nuclear reactors to overcome an energy deficit, and a plan is afoot to increase nuclear power to up to 30 percent by 2030.

Father Ki-Seok Yang, Chairman of the Ecology and Environment Committee of Suwon diocese termed the pro-nuclear policy as “regressive” that creates anxiety for both present and future generations.

In May Catholic groups and environmental activists conducted a 40-day nationwide tour called “Spring Wind Pilgrimage” to raise awareness about the environment and denounce development projects deemed detrimental.

Latest News