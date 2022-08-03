Climate, Covid top Hun Sen's agenda at ASEAN meet

Cambodian PM declines to mention Myanmar, South China Sea at bloc's foreign ministers' gathering

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen addresses the opening ceremony of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Phnom Penh on Aug. 3. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen put climate change and Covid-19 at the top of his political agenda on Aug 3 as foreign ministers from more than 25 countries headed into backroom meetings in Phnom Penh for this year’s ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

As expected Hun Sen, this year’s rotating chair of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), did not mention Myanmar or the South China Sea, two highly divisive issues which were expected to dominate the week.

During his opening address at the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, a precursor to the ARF, he said two initiatives deserved thought and support.

“The first one is an attempt to tackle the existential threat that climate change and environmental degradation can pose to the region and the world,” he said, adding ASEAN needs to consider an overarching framework.

“I would label an ASEAN Green Deal, that enables our region to make a gradual transition towards a green future that is sustainable, resource-efficient, resilient and competitive economy,” he said.

There is broad agreement among the 10 ASEAN countries, and a sense of urgency, on the need to deal with climate change and the crushing impact of the Covid pandemic.

"Covid-19 has also had a devastating impact on regional economies with governments struggling"

The Mekong region, which encompasses Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand, is experiencing a drought, now in its fourth year, which has depleted fish catches and damaged agricultural output, taking a toll on the mainland Southeast Asian economies and the poor.

Covid-19 has also had a devastating impact on regional economies with governments struggling, following the collapse of industries like tourism, which once delivered lucrative foreign receipts and provided jobs.

“The second suggestion relates to measures to effectively recover from the impacts of Covid-19. ASEAN has agreed to implement various initiatives and programs,” Hun Sen said, which would maximize “the potential of the intra-ASEAN market and broader economic integration.”

The ARF is a broad summit of ASEAN foreign ministers and peers from dialogue partners and countries with observer status, each with their own agenda. Others have sent diplomats.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and China’s Wang Yi are vying for influence. Their arrival coincides with a visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which has angered Beijing.

Blinken also wants ASEAN, often derided as a toothless tiger, to apply greater pressure on the military regime which seized power in Myanmar early last year.

"There can be no business as usual with this regime"

More than 2,100 have died since then and on July 25 the junta carried out its first executions, of four democracy activists, in decades.

“With these horrific atrocities that the junta has carried out, there can be no business as usual with this regime,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said ahead of Blinken’s arrival.

