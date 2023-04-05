News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Clashes erupt as Israeli police enter Al-Aqsa mosque

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, called on Palestinians in the West Bank 'to go en masse' to defend the mosque

Smoke rises above buildings in Gaza City as Israel launched air strikes on the Palestinian enclave early on April 5

Smoke rises above buildings in Gaza City as Israel launched air strikes on the Palestinian enclave early on April 5. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Jerusalem

By AFP, Jerusalem

Published: April 05, 2023 05:21 AM GMT

Updated: April 05, 2023 05:27 AM GMT

Clashes erupted inside the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem early Wednesday as Israeli police said they had entered to dislodge "agitators", a move denounced as an "unprecedented crime" by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, called on Palestinians in the West Bank "to go en masse to the Al-Aqsa mosque to defend it".

Israeli police said they had entered the mosque to dislodge "agitators" who had barricaded themselves inside with fireworks, sticks and stones.

The mosque compound in the Israeli-annexed Old City of east Jerusalem has previously seen clashes and violence between Palestinians and Israelis, particularly during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which draws tens of thousands of worshippers to Al-Aqsa.

The holy Muslim site is built on top of what Jews call the Temple Mount, Judaism's holiest site.

The fresh violence comes nearly halfway through Ramadan and as Jews prepare to celebrate Passover from Wednesday evening.

Israeli police have released video footage showing what appear to be fireworks explosions inside the mosque and figures throwing rocks.

Another police video shows riot police with shields advancing through the mosque under a barrage of fireworks explosions.

The footage then shows a barricaded door and boxes of fireworks on the floor, as well as police escorting at least five people outside with their hands cuffed behind their backs.

Rockets fired 

Israeli police said they were forced to enter the mosque after "several law-breaking youths and masked agitators" barricaded themselves inside.

"These instigators fortified it, hours after the (last evening) Taraweeh prayer in order to disrupt public order and desecrate the mosque," the police said in a statement.

"After many and prolonged attempts to get them out by talking to no avail, police forces were forced to enter the compound in order to get them out with the intentions to allow the Fajr (dawn) prayer and to prevent a violent disturbance," they added.

"When the police entered, stones were thrown at them and fireworks were fired from inside the mosque by a large group of agitators," they continued, adding that one officer was injured in the leg by a stone.

Police "detained the rioters", who "caused damage to the mosque and desecrated it", the statement said, without specifying the number of people detained.

After the announcement of the clashes at Al-Aqsa, several rockets were fired from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory, according to AFP journalists and witnesses.

AFP journalists said they saw three rockets fired from afar and witnesses said they saw others, while the Israeli army reported rocket warning sirens had been triggered in several Israeli urban centres around the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army said five rockets fired from the Gaza Strip were intercepted by the aerial defence system around Sderot in southern Israel, and that four others had fallen in uninhabited areas.

Israeli fighter jets later struck two Hamas weapons manufacturing sites in the central Gaza Strip "in response" to the rocket fire, the army said.

The air raids were followed by new rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and at around 6:15 am (0415 GMT), Israeli jets carried out fresh strikes on the territory, according to AFP journalists.

No injuries were reported after the first series of raids.

Earlier in Gaza, dozens of demonstrators took to the streets overnight, burning tyres.

"We swear to defend and protect the Al-Aqsa mosque," they said.

Egypt condemned the Israeli police's "storming" of the mosque and "the accompanying blatant attacks" on worshippers.

"Egypt holds Israel, the occupying power, responsible for this dangerous escalation which could undermine the truce efforts in which Egypt is engaged with its regional and international partners," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been sucked into a spiral of violence since the start of the year after one of the most right-wing governments in Israel's history took office at the end of December.

The conflict has claimed the lives of at least 91 Palestinians, 15 Israelis and one Ukrainian since January, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.

On the Palestinian side, the figures include combatants as well as civilians. On the Israeli side, they include two members of the Arab minority.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Korean Catholics mark Jeju Uprising anniversary Korean Catholics mark Jeju Uprising anniversary
Sri Lankan cardinal asks to oppose anti-terror bill Sri Lankan cardinal asks to oppose anti-terror bill
Satiric comic strip on police irks HK authorities Satiric comic strip on police irks HK authorities
Members of China’s demolished church stand trial for ‘fraud’ Members of China’s demolished church stand trial for ‘fraud’
Indian bishop, priests seek bail against likely arrest Indian bishop, priests seek bail against likely arrest
Indonesian activists face trial after minister’s wrath Indonesian activists face trial after minister’s wrath
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Khulna

Diocese of Khulna

The Diocese of Khulna was canonically erected on January 3, 1952, as the Diocese of Jessore, with parts taken from the

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay

Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay

In a land area of 6,413.30 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the towns in northern part of Palawan

Read more
Archdiocese of Shenyang

Archdiocese of Shenyang

In a land area of 146,000 square kilometers, the Chinese government-sanctioned diocesan territory covers the provincial

Read more
Diocese of Cheju/Jeju

Diocese of Cheju/Jeju

The Cheju diocesan territory covers 1,847 square kilometers and includes the entire area of Jeju Special Self-Governing

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]ws.com
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.