World

Claretian University ready to tackle Nigeria's education challenges

Archbishop Obinna calls on students 'to allow the Word of God to permeate their beings so they can transform their families, society and nation'

Archbishop Anthony Obinna with matriculating students and members of management after the ceremony at the Claretian University of Nigeria. (Photo supplied)

The newly licensed Claretian University of Nigeria (CUN) has successfully hosted the maiden matriculation of 75 students at a colorful ceremony at its campus in Maryland Nekede Owerri, Imo State.

At the ceremony, Claretian provincial superior Father Simeon Nwobi said the university will be “a hub of interculturality where gifts are harnessed with a stamp of the Claretian DNA.”

Father Wence Madu, the university’s vice-chancellor, said the overall challenges in Nigeria’s educational system and underlying moral values have become a major concern.

"The standards of education, discipline and morality have declined to a point where the ‘intensive care’ approach is needed as the only way forward to ensure a sustainable future for Nigerian youth," he said.

Father Madu said the philosophy behind the establishment of CUN is aptly captured in the university motto, "Securing the Future through Education," which demonstrates that "CUN plans to achieve this through academic excellence, good moral upbringing, and physical and creative innovation of individuals.”

He added: "Aware that the cost of acquiring tertiary education may not be affordable to indigent persons and the poor even in public institutions, the Claretian University is determined to make a difference by instituting an endowment fund to target human capital development and reduce the financial burden of a tertiary institution on deserving artisans and exceptionally gifted persons. CUN has the lowest fees including accommodation in the country."

"From this one institution, wisdom flows and prepares one to serve God and humanity with a sense of responsibility distinguished in character and learning”

He called on well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies to support and raise funds for the new university in its quest for excellence.

During his homily preceding the ceremony, Archbishop Anthony J.V. Obinna, the university’s chancellor and apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Owerri, challenged students to “be animated by Christ."

He urged them “to allow the Word of God to permeate their beings so that they can transform their families, the society and the nation."

"From this one institution, wisdom flows and prepares one to serve God and humanity with a sense of responsibility distinguished in character and learning,” he added,

CUN is now admitting students in courses such as economics, philosophy, accounting, criminology and security studies, computer science, cybersecurity and software engineering.

Those matriculated were drawn from 11 states of Nigeria and are currently studying in three CUN departments.

Latest News