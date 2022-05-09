World

Clan gun battles kill at least four near PNG goldmine

Porgera is the site of a large gold and silver mining operation in which a Canadian mining firm wants to take a 49% stake

Looking out across the lower half of the Porgera processing plant and down into the Porgera valley. (Photo: wikipedia)

Police and soldiers moved today to quell three days of gun battles between Papa New Guinea clans that have killed at least four people near a major goldmine in the rain forest-blanketed highlands.

Clans also torched buildings in the town of Paiam and nearby Porgera during the fighting, according to police, who said the death toll was likely much higher.

Two mobile police units were "containing the situation in Porgera town and have moved into the mine site, too," Police Commissioner David Manning told AFP.

Defence force personnel were assisting police on the ground, Major General Mark Goina said.

Four bodies had been taken to the morgue at Paiam District Hospital since the fighting began, medical superintendent Jerry Hoga told AFP.

Police said at least 17 people, and perhaps scores more, had been killed over the three days.

Porgera is the site of a large gold and silver mining operation in which Canadian mining firm Barrick Gold is seeking to take a 49 percent stake.

The mine has been in "care and maintenance" for two years, the company said in a recent update.

The government had reportedly been hoping for a resumption of full mining operations as soon as last month, but no official timetable has yet been announced.

Barrick Gold said last month it had signed a shareholders' agreement to take a 49 percent stake in the goldmine but was still awaiting the signature of landowners for the deal to come into effect.

Under the deal, parties in Papua New Guinea, including government nominee Kumul Mineral and landowner representative Mineral Resources Enga, would take the remaining 51 percent.

It was unclear if the violence would affect the resumption of mining operations.

The fighting began with attacks between individual members of the rival Aiyala and Nomali clans, Manning told Papua New Guinea's Post-Courier newspaper.

On May 7, clashes escalated into a large confrontation between the clans in the town of Paiam with multiple shots fired and several homes torched, he said.

A mine employee told the paper that gunfire and war cries could be heard echoing through Paiam on May 8 evening.

