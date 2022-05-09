News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Clan gun battles kill at least four near PNG goldmine

Porgera is the site of a large gold and silver mining operation in which a Canadian mining firm wants to take a 49% stake

Clan gun battles kill at least four near PNG goldmine

Looking out across the lower half of the Porgera processing plant and down into the Porgera valley. (Photo: wikipedia)

AFP

By AFP

Published: May 09, 2022 07:20 AM GMT

Updated: May 09, 2022 07:26 AM GMT

Police and soldiers moved today to quell three days of gun battles between Papa New Guinea clans that have killed at least four people near a major goldmine in the rain forest-blanketed highlands.

Clans also torched buildings in the town of Paiam and nearby Porgera during the fighting, according to police, who said the death toll was likely much higher.

Two mobile police units were "containing the situation in Porgera town and have moved into the mine site, too," Police Commissioner David Manning told AFP.

Defence force personnel were assisting police on the ground, Major General Mark Goina said.

Four bodies had been taken to the morgue at Paiam District Hospital since the fighting began, medical superintendent Jerry Hoga told AFP.

Police said at least 17 people, and perhaps scores more, had been killed over the three days.

Barrick Gold said last month it had signed a shareholders' agreement to take a 49 percent stake in the goldmine but was still awaiting the signature of landowners for the deal to come into effect

Porgera is the site of a large gold and silver mining operation in which Canadian mining firm Barrick Gold is seeking to take a 49 percent stake.

The mine has been in "care and maintenance" for two years, the company said in a recent update.

The government had reportedly been hoping for a resumption of full mining operations as soon as last month, but no official timetable has yet been announced.

Barrick Gold said last month it had signed a shareholders' agreement to take a 49 percent stake in the goldmine but was still awaiting the signature of landowners for the deal to come into effect.

Under the deal, parties in Papua New Guinea, including government nominee Kumul Mineral and landowner representative Mineral Resources Enga, would take the remaining 51 percent.

It was unclear if the violence would affect the resumption of mining operations.

The fighting began with attacks between individual members of the rival Aiyala and Nomali clans, Manning told Papua New Guinea's Post-Courier newspaper.

On May 7, clashes escalated into a large confrontation between the clans in the town of Paiam with multiple shots fired and several homes torched, he said.

A mine employee told the paper that gunfire and war cries could be heard echoing through Paiam on May 8 evening.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Scourge of child labor shames Asia Scourge of child labor shames Asia
Myanmar army targets historic Catholic village Myanmar army targets historic Catholic village
Voting irregularity claims surface in Philippine polls Voting irregularity claims surface in Philippine polls
Sri Lankan govt urged to rethink state of emergency Sri Lankan govt urged to rethink state of emergency
Church helps Cambodian workers to tackle harassment Church helps Cambodian workers to tackle harassment
Indonesia deports Russians for naked photo shoot Indonesia deports Russians for naked photo shoot
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Justice key to ensuring peace in Cambodia says Catholic nun

Justice key to ensuring peace in Cambodia, says Catholic nun

Cambodia’s National Assembly has unanimously voted to conclude the Khmer Rouge Tribunal’s activities this year-end

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.