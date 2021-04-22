X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Civilians hurt as fighting intensifies in northern Myanmar

Internally displaced persons take refuge at churches and monasteries in Kachin state

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: April 21, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 22, 2021 06:43 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop

Apr 19, 2021
2

Covid-19 claims seven Catholic priests in Indian state

Apr 21, 2021
3

Thai Buddhist monk 'mistaken' in beheading himself

Apr 20, 2021
4

Indonesian Muslims bay for Christian YouTuber's arrest

Apr 19, 2021
5

Outspoken American scholar forced to leave Thailand

Apr 19, 2021
6

Vietnamese bishops focus on laity formation

Apr 19, 2021
7

Filipinos set up community pantries for the poor

Apr 20, 2021
8

Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism

Apr 20, 2021
9

Thai Catholics assist Myanmar's Karen refugees

Apr 22, 2021
10

Laos follows Cambodia into lockdown as Covid numbers rise

Apr 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Civilians hurt as fighting intensifies in northern Myanmar

Protesters make the three-finger salute while riding scooters along a village road during a demonstration against the military coup in Myanmar's Karen state on April 21. (Photo: KNU/AFP)

Fighting between the Myanmar military and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) has intensified in conflict-torn Kachin state, leading to civilian casualties and thousands displaced.

About 440 people were newly displaced, three civilians were killed and several people were injured due to clashes in Momauk township from April 12-15, according to a UN report on April 20.

The report said around 5,000 people have been displaced since Feb. 1 due to the resurgence of fighting in Kachin state.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The new internally displaced persons have taken refuge at churches and monasteries, according to aid groups.

Tension remains high as fighting rages in several areas since the KIA seized a strategic base in Alaw Bum near the Chinese border in late March.

Gunfire had fallen silent in the Christian stronghold following the signing of a bilateral ceasefire between the military and the KIA.

Most of Kachin’s 1.7 million people are Christians, including 116,000 Catholics

Kachin state, however, has seen renewed fighting including airstrikes by the military after the KIA warned of a resumption in fighting if the junta did not stop killing anti-coup protesters.

More than 100,000 people have taken shelter at IDP camps in Kachin and Shan states since June 2011 and they remain there as peace is elusive and with little prospect of returning to their homes.

Most of Kachin’s 1.7 million people are Christians, including 116,000 Catholics.

Fighting has also flared up in southeastern Karen state — another largely Christian region — and more than 24,000 Karen have been forced to flee their homes and hide in the jungle following military airstrikes in late March.

Related News

At least 14 people have been killed and more than 40 wounded in airstrikes, according to Christian aid group Free Burma Rangers.

Myanmar’s junta has been battling rebels in ethnic areas including Karen and Kachin states while stepping up its deadly crackdown on peaceful pro-democracy protesters following the Feb. 1 coup.

UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews has labeled the situation in the Southeast Asian country a “humanitarian catastrophe” as the junta’s attacks have already left nearly 250,000 people displaced.

Myanmar’s junta has been facing strong pressure from the West over its intense crackdown on protesters

“Horrified to learn that in addition to murdering at least 737 people and arresting well over 3,200, the junta’s attacks have already left nearly a quarter million Myanmar people displaced,” Andrews said on Twitter.

He said the world must act immediately to address this humanitarian catastrophe.

Myanmar’s junta has been facing strong pressure from the West over its intense crackdown on protesters, including sanctions on the military leadership and military-linked two companies by the US, Britain and the EU.

ASEAN will hold a special summit in Jakarta to discuss Myanmar's crisis which junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing is expected to attend remotely.

Also Read

Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Death sentences on the rise in Indonesia
Death sentences on the rise in Indonesia
More Philippine parishes open community pantries
More Philippine parishes open community pantries
Thai Catholics assist Myanmar's Karen refugees
Thai Catholics assist Myanmar's Karen refugees
Indonesian police arrest 'gun-running pastor'
Indonesian police arrest 'gun-running pastor'

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021
Oxygen leak kills 22 Covid-19 patients in India
Apr 22, 2021
Terrorists at large in Sri Lanka, says Buddhist monk
Apr 22, 2021
Death sentences on the rise in Indonesia
Apr 22, 2021
More Philippine parishes open community pantries
Apr 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021
Easter attacks revealed ailment eating into Sri Lankan society
Apr 22, 2021
Timor-Leste's independence hero keeps letting the nation down
Apr 20, 2021
Vatican should appoint Joseph Ha as Hong Kong's new bishop
Apr 19, 2021

Features

PM's warm words fail to calm India's Covid-19 panic
Apr 21, 2021
China intensifies clampdown on Christian orphanages
Apr 21, 2021
Indonesian priest builds faith by examining atheism
Apr 20, 2021
Myanmar steps back into darkness
Apr 20, 2021
Vietnamese missionary's labor of love
Apr 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
New mining order spoils Earth Day celebrations in the Philippines

New mining order spoils Earth Day celebrations in the Philippines
Bishop in Ivory Coast removes hurdle to becoming a Catholic

Bishop in Ivory Coast removes hurdle to becoming a Catholic
Hong Kongs Catholic martyrs for democracy

Hong Kong’s Catholic "martyrs for democracy"
Pandemic and conflict feast on poverty

Pandemic and conflict feast on poverty
Food Stories

Food Stories
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 22 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Third Week of Easter

Readings of the day: Friday of the Third Week of Easter
Lord, help us to go out to the whole world and proclaim the Good News

Lord, help us to go out to the whole world and proclaim the Good News
Let us pray for Pope Francis

Let us pray for Pope Francis
St. George of Lyda | Saint of the Day

St. George of Lyda | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.