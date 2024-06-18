News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Civilians flee as fighting intensifies in western Myanmar

The military is accused of targeting and killing civilians in Rakhine state with aerial bombings and artillery firing
Myanmar army soldiers patrol a village in Maungdaw located in Rakhine State in this file image.

Myanmar army soldiers patrol a village in Maungdaw located in Rakhine State in this file image. (AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 18, 2024 09:54 AM GMT
Updated: June 18, 2024 12:53 PM GMT

Rebel group Arakan Army has urged civilians to flee Rakhine state in western Myanmar as it stepped up offensives to wipe out the military junta forces from the region.

The rebels urged the people in Maungdaw township, just across the border with Bangladesh, to flee to safer locations as soon as possible, said a statement issued on June 16.

The Arakan rebels said they would target the remaining military camps in Maungdaw, which is home to predominantly Muslim ethnic Rohingya people.

For months, the military junta used the town of an estimated 80,000 residents as its base for operations against rebels in the region.

The rebels urged the military not to target civilians, including residential houses, religious buildings, schools, hospitals, and clinics.

Local sources say the rebel group has already captured ten townships in Rakhine and neighboring Chin state since it launched its operation codenamed "Paletwa" last November.

The Arakan rebels are battling to capture the remaining eight townships, including the Rakhine state capital Sittwe.

Local people said the fighting has taken a toll on everyday life in Rakhine state.

A motel owner at Ngapali Beach in Thandwe township, Rakhine state, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said his business plummeted since the fighting erupted last year.

He has closed the business and moved all his family to a safe location.

Besides Thandwe, fighting has engulfed other parts of Rakhine, including Taungup township, about 45 miles away.

Media reports say the military junta's relentless aerial bombings and heavy artillery firing have killed an unknown number of civilians in Taungup over the past weeks.

A 17-year-old from Ywarthitkal village was confirmed dead while the military’s attacks left five civilian houses heavily damaged on June 15, said a resident.

Local people appealed to the military not to target villages, cities, and residential areas.

"I want to appeal to the military to target only what is relevant to the war. I'm asking them not to target the villages and cities where people live," said another resident in Taungup.

The conflict displaced all people in adjacent villages in Taungup township.

Myanmar’s  exiled shadowy National Unity Government (NUG) said it backs Arakan rebels as they target to capture all military camps in Maungdaw.

“I applaud and support the revolutionary movement against the terrorist military council. However, the call to protect people requires us to do our best, regardless of the difficulties,” NUG’s deputy minister for Human Rights U Aung Kyaw Moe said in a recent statement.

It claimed that on June 1, the military forces massacred 51 civilians from Byaing Phyu village and set fire to three other villages in Sittwe township of Rakhine.

“The terrorist military council must be held responsible for the deliberate and systematic massive atrocities committed against civilians in Rakhine State,” said Moe.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Josep Maria Abella Batlle of Fukuoka, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Anton Ranjith Pillainayagam of Colombo, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Vincent Aind of Ranchi , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Angelito Rendon Lampon of Cotabato, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
For a more humane sexual ethic
For a more humane sexual ethic
Association named after Filipino saint accepts ‘suppression’
Association named after Filipino saint accepts ‘suppression’
Fewer East Asians find religion ‘important’: survey
Fewer East Asians find religion ‘important’: survey
Chinese artist’s Australia ‘junk’ exhibit mocks China’s censorship
Chinese artist’s Australia ‘junk’ exhibit mocks China’s censorship
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.