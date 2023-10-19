News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Myanmar

Civil groups ask UN to hold Myanmar military accountable

Their letter follows a report by UN rights chief Volker Turk who accused the army of mass killings and burning of villages

Workers sort through food at a damaged UN World Food Programme warehouse in Myanmar on May 17. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 19, 2023 11:35 AM GMT

Updated: October 19, 2023 11:43 AM GMT

Nearly 400 civil society groups have urged the United Nations to hold the ruling military in Myanmar accountable for committing genocide and war crimes.

Their Oct. 17 letter to the General Assembly follows a report in September by Volker Turk, UN Human Rights Council chief, which blamed the army for airstrikes, burning of villages, and mass killings in the Southeast Asian nation.

“It is clear that the military has continued and will continue to commit genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes against the people of Myanmar unless it is held accountable under international law,” they said in the open letter.

Their appeal came after a shelter camp in Munglai Hkyet village in the northern Kachin state came under an army attack on Oct. 9, claiming 29 lives and hurting 57 others.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International accused the military of using large explosive bombs during the campaign, which amounts to war crimes under the 1949 Geneva Conventions.

In the report, Turk said the army has “repeatedly entered villages, rounded up residents, and executed them.”

Turk accused the military of adopting a “four cuts” strategy, which aims to eliminate armed rebel groups’ access to food, funds, intelligence, and recruits.

In the letter, the civil groups, including the Sydney-based Action Against Myanmar Military Coup, Progressive Voice and the Karenni National Women’s Organization, accused the military of weaponizing humanitarian aid by blocking, seizing, and destroying life-saving supplies.

The military’s impunity will continue to prevail “unless and until the military faces prosecution and is held to account for its genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity,” the groups demanded.

Besides imposing sanctions and an arms embargo on the military and its sister entities, they asked the UN to move the International Criminal Court or set up a tribunal against the junta.

The groups expressed disappointment with the Security Council Resolution 2669 on Myanmar, which urges the military to cease its atrocities against civilians and release political prisoners, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

The junta, however, has launched at least 965 airstrikes since the resolution was adopted in December 2022, posting a 150 percent hike, they said.

"It is time for the UN to fulfill its responsibility to the people of Myanmar," they observed.

The international community should “deprive the military junta of the three things that it needs to sustain itself: finances, weapons, and legitimacy,” they demanded.

Myanmar is in the grip of a civil war between the junta, which seized power after a coup in February 2021, and various armed rebel groups, including the newly formed People’s Defense Forces.

As of Oct.18, at least 4,150 people have been killed and more than 25,000 detained by the military since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

