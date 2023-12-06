Civic space shrinks further across Asia, says report

South Asian nations are among the worst violators of civic rights and press freedom, Civicus Monitor found

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporters rally in Dhaka on Oct. 28, 2023, demanding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down to allow a free and fair election under a neutral government. (AFP)

Governments in many countries in the Asia-Pacific region have intensified repression of civil society, journalists and protesters that curtail people’s freedom of assembly, association and expression, says global rights body, Civicus Monitor.

The group released a report titled People Power Under Attack 2023 on Dec. 6 which assessed civic space conditions in 198 countries and territories across the world.

The majority of countries in the Asia-Pacific region seriously restricted civic space including Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The rights watchdog rates each country's civic space conditions based on data collected throughout the year from country-focused civil society activists, regionally based research teams, international human rights indices and its own in-house experts.

The data from these four separate sources are then combined to assign each country a rating as either "open," "narrowed," "obstructed," "repressed" or "closed."

Civicus classified Bangladesh as a "closed" country, the worst rating, due to a brutal crackdown on political opposition ahead of a national election in January.

Sri Lanka had the second worst rating of "repressed" amid ongoing attacks on all forms of dissent.

Timor-Leste improved in the rankings thanks to the authorities’ respect for press freedoms and electoral rights. The tiny Southeast Asian nation was cited as a rare example where citizens’ rights are expanding rather than shrinking.

“The Asia-Pacific region includes countries such as Taiwan, New Zealand, Mongolia and now Timor-Leste where citizens are able to speak up and organize freely. It also includes closed states like Afghanistan, China, North Korea, Vietnam and now Bangladesh where governments severely restrict fundamental freedoms,” said Josef Benedict, CIVICUS Monitor’s Asia-Pacific researcher.

“But overall, the trend is negative. More Asia-Pacific governments cracked down on citizens’ rights in 2023 than allowed free civic space.”

Globally, almost one third of humanity now lives in countries with "closed" civic space, the highest since 2018.

Meanwhile, just 2.1% of people live in "open" countries, where civic space is both free and protected, the lowest percentage in six years.

These findings point to a world facing a major civic space crisis requiring immediate, global efforts to reverse, the watchdog said.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented global crackdown on civic space,” said CIVICUS Monitor's lead researcher, Marianna Belalba Barreto.

“The world is nearing a tipping point where repression, already widespread, becomes dominant. Governments and world leaders must work urgently to reverse this downward path before it is too late.”

In Bangladesh, security forces arrested dozens of top opposition leaders and thousands of supporters on politically motivated fabricated charges. Police attacked opposition supporters during protest rallies with batons, teargas and rubber bullets joined by ruling Awami League activists armed with sticks, clubs and hammers, the report said.

Human rights defenders and journalists also faced intimidation, violence, arrest and torture.

In Sri Lanka, the government repeatedly used force to intimidate or disperse gatherings of people criticizing the country’s leaders for failing to tackle the worst economic crisis.

Authorities tear-gassed student protesters, assaulted reporters and broke up memorial vigils in the north and east. They even arrested a comedian for her jokes.

“The Sheikh Hasina regime in Bangladesh has stopped at nothing to hold on to power ahead of January 2024 elections, while every month of 2023 seemed to bring a new attack on dissent in Sri Lanka,” said Benedict.

“Unfortunately, the dire civic space conditions of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are common across the region.”

At least in 22 Asia-Pacific countries, attacks on human rights activists and journalists were the common forms of curtailing the civic space, the report stated.

In India, security forces accused activists of being a threat to national security and raided media outlets like the BBC and NewsClick. Kashmiri human rights defender Khurram Parvez remains in jail after two years.

In Afghanistan, women human rights defenders face ongoing intimidation, in Cambodia political activists face physical attacks while in the Philippines human rights defenders are often designated as terrorists, putting them at great risk.

In Vietnam, regulators blocked hundreds of websites while the authorities pressured social media platforms to censor “‘anti-state”’ posts. In China, censors scrubbed the internet of words or symbols that could be used to reference the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

The North Korean regime blocked access to most foreign media, especially from South Korea, with punishments including jail, forced labor or execution. Censorship was also documented in Pakistan, Malaysia and Singapore with the arbitrary blocking of websites critical of the government.

Other violations of civic rights in 21 countries including in Indonesia, Thailand, the Maldives and Australia was detention of protesters.

Human rights defenders were prosecuted in 13 countries with many criminalized under national security, public order or criminal defamation laws in countries such as China, Vietnam, India, Cambodia and Thailand.

