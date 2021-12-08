X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier.

Asia

Civic freedoms under attack across Asia

Singapore has joined a notorious list of Asian countries where state repression is becoming the norm

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: December 08, 2021 04:23 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?

Dec 6, 2021
2

China backs Cambodia's bid to produce Covid vaccines

Dec 6, 2021
3

Hong Kong's new bishop promises bridge building, healing

Dec 6, 2021
4

Cambodian Church cheers first deacon from ethnic Bunong

Dec 7, 2021
5

Ending violence against women and children

Dec 6, 2021
6

Hindu mob attacks Catholic school in northern India

Dec 7, 2021
7

Thai authorities rescue enslaved Myanmar migrant worker

Dec 7, 2021
8

Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan

Dec 6, 2021
9

Philippine cops nab three for Jesuit hospital doctor's murder

Dec 6, 2021
10

Thai court's marriage ruling riles LGBTQ activists

Dec 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia

Protesters take part in a demonstration against Myanmar's military coup in Yangon on July 3. Myanmar has suffered a collapse in fundamental freedoms since the coup in February. (Photo by AFP)

Restrictions and attacks on activists and civil society have persisted across Asia, according to a new report released by the CIVICUS Monitor, an online research platform that rates and tracks fundamental freedoms in 197 countries and territories.

The report, “People Power Under Attack 2021,” released today, shows that out of 26 countries or territories in Asia, four — China, Laos, North Korea and Vietnam — are rated as closed. Eleven are rated as repressed and seven as obstructed. Civic space in Japan, Mongolia and South Korea is rated narrowed, while Taiwan remains the only country rated as open.

This means that the basic freedoms of speech, peaceful assembly and association are not being respected in most countries in this region. This decline marks a trend worldwide as data from the CIVICUS Monitor shows that 89 percent of the world’s population now live in closed, repressed or obstructed countries.

This year Singapore has been downgraded from obstructed to repressed as the government continues to use various tactics to silence dissent. A repressive “anti-fake news” law was used against government critics and independent media outlets. Journalists and bloggers also faced defamation charges with exorbitant fines imposed.

A vaguely worded contempt-of-court law has been used to prosecute Singapore activists for criticism of the courts under the guise of protecting the judicial system, while activists holding peaceful gatherings, including solo protesters, have been arrested or charged. Civil society has also raised concerns that a new Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act, passed in October, will further curtail civic space

“A staggering number of people in the Asia region are living in countries with closed or repressed civic space where their freedoms to speak up, organize or mobilize are severely restricted. Now Singapore, which claims to be a democracy, is joining this notorious list due to its array of restrictive laws used to stifle dissent, attacks on independent media, and a chilling new foreign interference law,” said Josef Benedict, Asia-Pacific civic space researcher at CIVICUS.

As authoritarian leaders in Asia seek to hold on to power, they have deployed restrictive laws to arrest and criminalize human rights defenders

In Asia, the top civic violation this year is the use of restrictive laws in 21 countries as governments use legislation to muzzle dissent. Human rights defenders were detained under such laws in at least 19 countries and in 11 countries they were prosecuted.

China continued to prosecute scores of human rights defenders under vaguely worded offenses, while in Hong Kong the draconian national security law has been weaponized to target dozens of activists.

In Vietnam, activists and bloggers are facing long sentences for “anti-state propaganda” and “abusing democratic freedoms,” while in Cambodia, “incitement” laws are systematically used to target dozens of activists.

National security and anti-terror laws were also systematically abused in India to detain activists, while criminal defamation laws were deployed to criminalize activists and critics including for lese majeste (royal defamation) in Thailand.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Such defamation legislation was also used in Malaysia against those who criticized politicians and in Bangladesh for online dissent.

Another major violation is the crackdown on demonstrations, with protesters detained in at least 14 countries.

In Myanmar, thousands of protesters were arbitrarily detained by the junta following the February military coup and some were even met with deadly force. In Thailand, the authorities disrupted pro-democracy protests, at times using excessive force including live ammunition.

In Indonesia, activists protesting the unilateral renewal of the Papua Special Autonomy Law were detained, while in Malaysia authorities attempted to stifle anti-government protests organized by the Peoples Solidarity Secretariat.

In India, the authorities vilified and repressed the farmers’ protest movement, while in Sri Lanka dozens of people were detained for protests against the militarization of higher education.

Other major violations documented in the Asia region include the harassment and intimidation of activists, including surveillance, smear campaigns, cyberattacks, torture, ill-treatment and the detention of journalists.

“As authoritarian leaders in Asia seek to hold on to power, they have deployed restrictive laws to arrest and criminalize human rights defenders. Scores of activists and journalists are behind bars, facing trumped-up charges, and some have been tortured and ill-treated,” said Benedict.

“Instead of listening to people’s demands, the authorities have also resorted to disrupting peaceful protests in numerous countries, at times under the guise of the pandemic, with excessive or deadly force. Despite these attacks, civil society groups have not relented and are finding new ways to push back and to demand their rights.”

Following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, protests — especially by women — were met with excessive force leading to deaths and injuries

Myanmar saw a rapid decline in fundamental freedoms following the coup with the crackdown on protests, arrest, detention and criminalization of hundreds of activists, targeting of journalists, as well as the torture and ill-treatment of political prisoners.

Following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, protests — especially by women — were met with excessive force leading to deaths and injuries, and there have been reports of intimidation and attacks on activists and journalists.

Despite these threats to civic freedoms, there has been some good news. Mongolia’s civic space rating has been upgraded from obstructed to narrowed. In April, the country adopted a new law for the protection of human rights defenders, making it the first country in Asia to provide a legal framework for their protection.

Other positive developments include progress in the campaign by activists to hold Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte accountable at the International Criminal Court, plus the decriminalization of same-sex relations in Bhutan.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Christmas and our own life's journey
Christmas and our own life's journey
Abused altar boys win justice in Indonesia
Abused altar boys win justice in Indonesia
Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act
Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act
Theologian who headed Asian bishops' evangelization office dies
Theologian who headed Asian bishops' evangelization office dies
Asia-Europe meet calls for vaccine equity
Asia-Europe meet calls for vaccine equity
Myanmar junta takes aim at Catholic targets
Myanmar junta takes aim at Catholic targets
Support Us

Latest News

Indian Catholics want probe into latest nun suicide
Dec 8, 2021
Indonesian policeman faces jail over girlfriend's abortions
Dec 8, 2021
The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Indian prelate seeks end to violence against Christians
Dec 8, 2021
Philippines bans fireworks again at Christmas
Dec 8, 2021
Korean Christmas carol promotion draws ire from Buddhists
Dec 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The unfathomable mystery of the Immaculate Conception
Dec 8, 2021
Christmas and our own life's journey
Dec 7, 2021
India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning
Dec 7, 2021
Ending violence against women and children
Dec 6, 2021
Comrade Carrie or Catholic Carrie?
Dec 6, 2021

Features

Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Dec 8, 2021
Civic freedoms under attack across Asia
Dec 8, 2021
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners
Dec 8, 2021
Blasphemy laws lead to bloodbath in Pakistan
Dec 6, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope prays for the sick urges Catholics to be humble like Mary

Pope prays for the sick, urges Catholics to be humble like Mary
Hong Kong finally installs its new Catholic bishop

Hong Kong finally installs its new Catholic bishop
African Church embarks on the synodal path

African Church embarks on the synodal path
A voice cries out

A voice cries out
Vaccinated congregations ecclesial contracts and Church unity

Vaccinated congregations, ecclesial contracts and Church unity
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.