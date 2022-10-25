News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Church's concern for the family must go beyond couples

Pope Francis underlines the need for the Church and the State 'to listen and support families' in these turbulent times

Pope Francis meeting the academic community of the Pontifical Theological Institute “John Paul II” for Marriage and the Family Sciences

Pope Francis meeting the academic community of the Pontifical Theological Institute “John Paul II” for Marriage and the Family Sciences. (Vatican Media)

Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

Published: October 25, 2022 04:38 AM GMT

Updated: October 25, 2022 04:44 AM GMT

The importance of the family for the Catholic Church and for society means that theological reflection on family life and pastoral responses to the joys and problems of families must focus on more than the relationship between a husband and wife, Pope Francis said.

"Theology itself is called to elaborate a Christian vision of parenthood, filiality, fraternity -- therefore, not only of the conjugal bond -- that corresponds to the family experience within the horizon of the entire human community," the pope told staff and students of the Pontifical John Paul II Theological Institute for the Sciences of Marriage and Family.

The audience Oct. 24 marked the fifth anniversary of Pope Francis' refoundation of the institute established by St. John Paul II in 1982 after the 1980 Synod of Bishops on the family called for the creation of centers devoted to the study of the church's teaching on marriage and family life.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The expansion of the institute's focus was criticized by some groups as lessening a focus on traditional Catholic teaching about the sacrament of marriage and marital relations.

Pope Francis acknowledged those criticisms at the audience but said, "it would be gravely mistaken" for anyone to read the institute's expanded focus "in terms of opposition to the mission it received with its original institution."

"In reality," he said, "the seed is growing and generating flowers and fruit. If a seed does not grow, it stays there like a piece in the museum, but it does not grow."

As a pontifical institute, he said, the center is called to help the whole church look "without naïveté" at the transformations taking place in people's understanding about "the relationships between man and woman, between love and generation, between family and community."

"The mission of the church today urgently calls for the integration of the theology of the marital bond with a more concrete theology of the condition of the family," he said. "The unprecedented turbulence, which is testing all family bonds at this time, calls for careful discernment to note the signs of God's wisdom and mercy."

"We are not prophets of doom, but of hope," Pope Francis insisted. So, even when looking at crises impacting families, the church also must see and share "the consoling, often moving signs of the capacities family ties continue to show on behalf of the faith community, civil society and human coexistence. We have all seen how valuable, in times of vulnerability and duress, the tenacity, the resilience and the cooperation of family ties are."

No one benefits from an attitude that says the church will encourage and care for the vocations only of perfect families, the pope said, because "marriage and family life will always have imperfections until we are in heaven."

Pope Francis warned the students and staff to "be careful of ideologies that meddle to explain the family from an ideological point of view. The family is not an ideology, it is a reality."

To understand and assist "a family that has this grace of a man and a woman who love each other and create, and to understand the family, we always must go to the concrete, not ideologies. Ideologies ruin, ideologies meddle to make a path of destruction. Be careful of ideologies!"

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

14 killed in Indonesia passenger boat fire 14 killed in Indonesia passenger boat fire
Church seeks new paths for peace, dialogue in Asia Church seeks new paths for peace, dialogue in Asia
Indian priest accused of sex abuse surrenders to police Indian priest accused of sex abuse surrenders to police
Vietnamese Redemptorist forbidden to go abroad Vietnamese Redemptorist forbidden to go abroad
Filipino historians cry foul over bid to rewrite history Filipino historians cry foul over bid to rewrite history
Cambodian PM brands Sam Rainsy a traitor for king insults Cambodian PM brands Sam Rainsy a traitor for king insults
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.