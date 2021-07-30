X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Taiwan

Churches resume services as Taiwan relaxes Covid restrictions

Despite a decrease in new cases, it is still not a time to relax, warns Archbishop Thomas Chung An-zu of Taipei

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 30, 2021 10:36 AM GMT

Updated: July 30, 2021 10:43 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino Olympic golden girl thanks Virgin Mary

Jul 28, 2021
2

Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal

Jul 28, 2021
3

Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Jul 27, 2021
4

Indian bishop's promotion of large families sparks controversy

Jul 28, 2021
5

Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims

Jul 30, 2021
6

Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor

Jul 27, 2021
7

Hindu girl back home after forced marriage in Pakistan

Jul 27, 2021
8

Sri Lankan girl's death stirs protests over child slavery

Jul 29, 2021
9

Call for immediate release of Cambodian trade union activist

Jul 29, 2021
10

Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission

Jul 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Churches resume services as Taiwan relaxes Covid restrictions

Immaculate Conception Cathedral Church in Taipei, Taiwan. Churches in Taipei Archdiocese resumed Sunday and weekday Masses from July 27 following relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. (Photo: Comunidad Hispana Catolica Taiwan Facebook page)

Catholic parishes in the Archdiocese of Taipei have resumed Sunday and weekday Masses with limited numbers of faithful as Taiwan relaxes Covid-19 restrictions.

Masses resumed in churches under Taipei Archdiocese from July 27 following an announcement from the Office of Archbishop Thomas Chung An-zu of Taipei.

The prelate, however, warned that the resumption of Masses should not be taken as a signal for relaxing health safety as the virus continues to rage globally.

“The situation of the epidemic has slightly relaxed in Taiwan. The Central Epidemic Command Center will lower the epidemic alert to Level 2 from July 27 to August 9. However, as the [Delta] variant virus continues raging internationally, we still should not relax,” read the announcement dated July 23.

The notice instructed that the number of persons (including staff) at Mass in each parish should be limited to 50 for indoor services and 100 for outdoor services. Parishes with large numbers of faithful have been asked to increase the number of Masses or change to outdoor services.

All Massgoers are asked to strictly follow government rules and implement preventive epidemic measures before entering churches, such as registering names and contacts, using masks, measuring body temperature and washing hands with alcoholic disinfectants.

Priests and Eucharistic ministers must clean their hands with alcoholic disinfectants before distributing the Eucharist

During Mass, there must be a 1.5-meter distance between people and the church must ensure good ventilation.

The notice also recommended that Mass offerings can be collected after the faithful receive communion in order to reduce chances of contamination by hands.

Priests and Eucharistic ministers must clean their hands with alcoholic disinfectants before distributing the Eucharist.

Taiwan has been relatively successful in tackling Covid-19 and registered only about 1,400 cases and 14 deaths until May this year. The success allowed the population to become accustomed to normal life without restrictions and lockdowns.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

However, the country has seen a sudden spike in cases, prompting the government to impose new curbs including restrictions on public gatherings and movements. The government has faced criticism for a sluggish vaccination drive in the nation of 24 million.

Consequently, churches in Taiwan closed doors in mid-May once again. Last year churches were closed for two months and reopened in May following the first outbreak of coronavirus.

Thanks to the curbs, new cases have continued to decrease in recent weeks.

On July 29, the Central Epidemic Command Center reported 16 new cases, slightly lower than the 18 the previous day.

Taiwan has registered 15,662 cases and 787 deaths from the pandemic, according to worldometers.info. About 1.3 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, local media reported.

Also Read

Korean Catholics get creative to mark World Grandparents Day
Korean Catholics get creative to mark World Grandparents Day
South Korea honors US priest with highest military honor
South Korea honors US priest with highest military honor
Faith and coffee inspire pilgrims at Korean Catholic shrine
Faith and coffee inspire pilgrims at Korean Catholic shrine
Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal
Chinese diocese gets new bishop under Sino-Vatican deal
Japanese bishops stress nuke prohibition near Hiroshima anniversary
Japanese bishops stress nuke prohibition near Hiroshima anniversary
Hong Kong civil society 'withers' under national security purge
Hong Kong civil society 'withers' under national security purge

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

As Mass numbers grow, US parishes weigh benefits of continuing livestream
Jul 31, 2021
Biblical scholar and world's oldest cardinal dies at 98
Jul 31, 2021
Proof of Covid vaccination not needed for Masses in Italy
Jul 31, 2021
Manila dioceses back on lockdown after Covid scare
Jul 31, 2021
Flash floods kill 88 in Pakistan
Jul 31, 2021
Fifth bishop consecrated under Sino-Vatican deal
Jul 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pegasus scandal exposes Indian govt's shameless corruption
Jul 30, 2021
The Eucharistic face to face
Jul 30, 2021
Indian Church should carry forward Stan Swamy's mission
Jul 29, 2021
Blinken's blinkered vision of Indian democracy suits Modi
Jul 29, 2021
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021

Features

Bangladeshi Catholics battle Covid-19 head on
Jul 30, 2021
Catholic youths volunteer for Myanmar's Covid response
Jul 30, 2021
Vietnam Catholics urged to feed and console Covid victims
Jul 30, 2021
Elderly left to die as Thailand's Covid crisis worsens
Jul 30, 2021
Indian parish converts feast to memorial service for Covid victims
Jul 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
My oldest friend Laci has just turned 100

My oldest friend, "Laci", has just turned 100
Vaccination required to make a spiritual retreat in France

Vaccination required to make a spiritual retreat in France
Onethird of child sex abuse in Poland is committed by priests

One-third of child sex abuse in Poland is committed by priests
Ridicule is a contagious avoidance technique

Ridicule is a contagious avoidance technique
Pandemic has opened new spaces for lay leadership in the Church

Pandemic has opened new spaces for lay leadership in the Church
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 31 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday July 31 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the grace to examine our lives

Lord, grant us the grace to examine our lives
Saint Ignatius of Loyola, pray for us

Saint Ignatius of Loyola, pray for us
Saint Ignatius of Loyola | Saint of the Day

Saint Ignatius of Loyola | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.