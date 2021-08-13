X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vietnam

Churches, pagodas store urns of Vietnamese Covid-19 victims

Act of compassion consoles bereaved families as the Delta variant surges across the country

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

UCA News reporter, Ho Chi Minh City

Published: August 13, 2021 05:10 AM GMT

Updated: August 13, 2021 06:34 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Khmer Rouge tribunal to hold last public hearings

Aug 10, 2021
2

Catholic religious to move India's Supreme Court over tax order

Aug 10, 2021
3

Cambodia denies rights abuses due to dam

Aug 12, 2021
4

Rohingya face discrimination and hostility in Malaysia

Aug 10, 2021
5

China arrests leaders of Evangelical church demolished in 2018

Aug 10, 2021
6

Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers

Aug 11, 2021
7

India's long walk to Olympic glory

Aug 10, 2021
8

Hope amid the darkness for Pakistan's religious minorities

Aug 11, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics seek St. Anthony's intervention over Covid

Aug 11, 2021
10

Indonesia deports more than 100 Timor-Leste citizens

Aug 11, 2021
Support UCA News
Churches, pagodas store urns of Vietnamese Covid-19 victims

Catholics pray in a columbarium in Bac Thanh Church in Nha Trang in February. (Photo: UCA News)

Churches and pagodas in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City have offered to receive the urns of those who have died of Covid-19 as a consolation to their families.

“The contagious Delta variant outbreak is severely affecting the physical and emotional health, livelihood and lives of people,” said Father Peter Nguyen Thanh Tung of Thi Nghe Parish.

“The parish will receive the urns of Covid-19 deaths free of charge as a way to partly share the inconsolable grief of families who have suffered the tragic loss of beloved relatives amid the coronavirus pandemic. Those urns will be placed in a columbarium in the church's compound.”

Covid-19 deaths from other parishes are also accepted.

The priest said the parish will take in urns of Covid-19 victims until social distancing measures and lockdown are lifted.

"When religious activities return to normal, the parish will hold solemn requiems for those who have died of Covid-19 as at the moment the parish cannot celebrate funerals or rites for the dead due to movement restrictions," he announced on Aug. 9 while expressing his deep sympathy to the families of victims.

The army has been assigned to transport the urns of the dead to their families

On Aug. 7, Ho Chi Minh City authorities decided to use the municipal budget to pay the costs of cremation for those who succumbed to the coronavirus. Each case costs an estimated 17 million dong (US$740).

The army has been assigned to transport the urns of the dead to their families. For those urns that families could not receive, local pagodas will take them and pray for victims until their families receive them.

On Aug. 11, Venerable Thich Thanh Phong, head of the city's Buddhist Charity Committee, said Long Hoa pagoda will temporarily receive urns of Covid-19 victims regardless of faith without charge. Six urns have been placed in the pagoda.

He said the pagoda also receives urns of those who have died of other diseases during the pandemic as their relatives could not bring them home.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The committee offers free coffins amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Monks will pray daily for the victims.

On Aug. 9, the central committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha requested all pagodas across the country to set up altars and pray for the souls of Covid-19 victims in the coming Vesak season.

The contagious Delta variant has been developing with strong outbreaks, rapid spread and a high mortality rate in Vietnam since late April.

Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s Covid-19 epicenter, has reported 137,008 infections among the Southeast Asian country’s 242,552 cases. The country has reported 4,478 deaths.

Also Read

Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Outcry over Myanmar junta denying Covid jabs to Rohingya
Outcry over Myanmar junta denying Covid jabs to Rohingya
Myanmar bishop who welcomed back Jesuits dies at 77
Myanmar bishop who welcomed back Jesuits dies at 77
Priest accuses Philippine Health Dept of dodgy dealings
Priest accuses Philippine Health Dept of dodgy dealings
Indonesian parish gets church permit after 30-year wait
Indonesian parish gets church permit after 30-year wait
Aceh Christians face uphill battle for right to worship
Aceh Christians face uphill battle for right to worship

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Minorities an easy target in Asia
Aug 13, 2021
Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Aug 13, 2021
South Korean sailor found dead after alleged sexual abuse
Aug 13, 2021
Outcry over Myanmar junta denying Covid jabs to Rohingya
Aug 13, 2021
India needs to clean up its politics
Aug 13, 2021
Myanmar bishop who welcomed back Jesuits dies at 77
Aug 13, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

India needs to clean up its politics
Aug 13, 2021
Aceh Christians face uphill battle for right to worship
Aug 13, 2021
Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom
Aug 12, 2021
Do former religious deserve such discrimination?
Aug 12, 2021
Church can provide healing touch to Asia's garment workers
Aug 11, 2021

Features

Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Aug 13, 2021
China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
Aug 13, 2021
Hong Kong artist chooses 'self-exile' in Taiwan
Aug 13, 2021
Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families
Aug 12, 2021
After 60 years of Indian rule, Goa's Portuguese legacy disappears
Aug 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Lectors at the Eucharist A Special Skill Set

Lectors at the Eucharist: A Special Skill Set?
Hey you stop being so critical

Hey you, stop being so critical!
Why dont they listen

Why don’t they listen?
Catholic women are still relegated to second class

Catholic women are still relegated to second class
The climate emergency Part 2

The climate emergency (Part 2)
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 13 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 13 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Nineteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Father, by Your grace, may we always walk the pathway of life free from sin

Father, by Your grace, may we always walk the pathway of life free from sin
O God, remove the concentration camps of the world

O God, remove the concentration camps of the world
Saint Maximilian Mary Kolbe | Saint of the Day

Saint Maximilian Mary Kolbe | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.