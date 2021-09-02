X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Churches bear the brunt under Myanmar junta

The destruction of churches and homes in predominantly Christian Chin state has been widely condemned

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: September 02, 2021 06:02 AM GMT

Updated: September 02, 2021 09:28 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Crisis deepens in India's Eastern Church over liturgy

Aug 31, 2021
2

Timor-Leste priest suspended over presidential aim

Sep 1, 2021
3

'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'

Aug 31, 2021
4

Attacks on Christians go unpunished in Indian state

Aug 30, 2021
5

Religious leaders oppose bid to legalize cannabis in Sri Lanka

Sep 1, 2021
6

Court summons Indian bishop over land dispute

Sep 1, 2021
7

Philippine health workers strike over unpaid benefits

Aug 30, 2021
8

World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya

Sep 1, 2021
9

The deafening silence of the Pakistani Church

Aug 31, 2021
10

A daily struggle for refugees in Myanmar's Rakhine state

Aug 30, 2021
Support UCA News
Churches bear the brunt under Myanmar junta

Displaced people in a makeshift shelter in a forest clearing in western Myanmar's Chin state following clashes between the military and local resistance groups in May. (Photo: AFP)

Myanmar’s military continues to target Catholic and Baptist churches in Chin state, a predominantly Christian area in the Buddhist-majority Southeast Asian country.

The latest incident was reported on Aug. 31 when soldiers camping for the last two months at a Baptist church in Taal village of Falam township threw away Bibles and hymn books before they left, leaving behind rubbish and leftover food.

More than 150 people in the village were forced to flee their homes as the soldiers destroyed homes and took away their cattle. Those who fled were unable to return to their homes, according to church sources.

Some soldiers occupying St. John Catholic Church in the village of Chat, Mindat township, reportedly took away the consecrated host, opened a tabernacle and destroyed the locked cabinets.

Clothes and other stuff were scattered on the floor while the open tabernacle and destroyed locked cabinets could be seen in photos shared by residents.

The soldiers also destroyed Bibles and the generator from a Baptist church in Chat.

Go beyond the law into love; move from the legalistic, law-oriented mind towards love-oriented heart

Christians in ethnic minority areas such as Kachin, Kayah and Chin states have historically faced oppression and persecution under more than five decades of iron-fisted military rule.

The army’s latest occupation of the churches and destruction of homes in the villages is a result of intensified fighting between the military and local civil resistance groups in the impoverished Chin state.

Various Christian churches have condemned the disrespectful acts of the soldiers, including the consumption of alcohol inside the places of worship, and called this a violation of the Geneva Convention.

The Institute of Chin Affairs, an India-based group of ethnic Chin people, has called for an end to acts against international humanitarian and human rights law.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

At least 108 ethnic Chin people including 14 children, seven women, 57 civilians and 51 from civil resistance groups have been killed by the soldiers since the Feb. 1 coup, according to the Institute.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon has denounced the so-called leaders of Myanmar who have failed in their leadership and responsibilities and were “sowing death and despair by pitting the laws and regulations of their head against the people’s heart.”

“Go beyond the law into love; move from the legalistic, law-oriented mind towards love-oriented heart,” Cardinal Bo said in a homily on Aug. 29.

Thousands of people have fled into jungles and displacement camps while others, mostly Christians, have taken refuge in churches since fighting flared up in May in Chin state.

Fighting has been escalating between the military and ethnic armed groups and resistance groups in Chin, Kayah, Kachin, Karen and Shan states since February, leading to more than 200,000 people being displaced.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Vietnam students expected to proclaim Christ
Vietnam students expected to proclaim Christ
Timor-Leste's prime minister tests positive for Covid-19
Timor-Leste's prime minister tests positive for Covid-19
Papuan priests back revocation of palm oil licenses
Papuan priests back revocation of palm oil licenses
Philippine medical staff up protests over unpaid benefits
Philippine medical staff up protests over unpaid benefits
Partying Thai monks defrocked for flouting Covid-19 rules
Partying Thai monks defrocked for flouting Covid-19 rules
Support Us

Latest News

Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Sep 2, 2021
Church demands action over Sri Lankan Easter bombings
Sep 2, 2021
Pope wants to continue dialogue with China despite challenges
Sep 2, 2021
Vietnam students expected to proclaim Christ
Sep 2, 2021
Timor-Leste's prime minister tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 2, 2021
Centuries-old remains of first Korean Catholic martyrs recovered
Sep 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Tribal love must go beyond wearing traditional clothing
Sep 2, 2021
The chimera of a unified Korea
Sep 2, 2021
World Bank cash won't help Bangladesh integrate Rohingya
Sep 1, 2021
Keeping alive the loved ones who disappeared
Aug 31, 2021
'Uniformity is not Catholic, it is not Christian'
Aug 31, 2021

Features

Afghan evacuees face uncertain future in India
Sep 1, 2021
Honored Bangladeshi scientist has saved millions of lives
Sep 1, 2021
Organic revolution threatens tea disaster in Sri Lanka
Sep 1, 2021
Christians wary as Covid-19 third wave strikes Nepal
Aug 31, 2021
Vatican-inspired group shows solidarity with Afghan women
Aug 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Intolerable situation say bishops as more students kidnapped in Nigeria

“Intolerable situation,” say bishops, as more students kidnapped in Nigeria
Muslim and Christian clerics unite for peace in Mali

Muslim and Christian clerics unite for peace in Mali
Laywoman takes over communications for French bishops

Laywoman takes over communications for French bishops

Pope Francis small steps to promote women at the Vatican

Pope Francis' small steps to promote women at the Vatican
Controversial US priest still speaking out despite limits from bishop

Controversial US priest still speaking out despite limits from bishop
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 2 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may I continue Your work of reconciliation and unity

Lord, may I continue Your work of reconciliation and unity
May people see you in each one of us, Lord

May people see you in each one of us, Lord
Saint Gregory the Great | Saint of the Day

Saint Gregory the Great | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.