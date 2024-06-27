News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Churches appeal Indian president to save Manipur Christians

Leaders say the tiny Meitei Christians in Manipur face violence from their own community because of their faith
Protestors from a tribal community carry umbrellas to shelter from the sun amid heatwave and hold placards during a demonstration in New Delhi on May 4, 2024, to mark a year of the ongoing ethnic conflict in the remote northeastern state of Manipur since armed clashes broke out between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and mainly Christian Kuki community.
Indian protestors hold placards during a demonstration in New Delhi on May 4 to mark a year of the ongoing ethnic conflict in the remote northeastern state of Manipur. (Photo: AFP)
 
UCA News reporter
Published: June 27, 2024 12:00 PM GMT
Updated: June 27, 2024 12:11 PM GMT

Christian groups in the strife-torn Manipur state in northeast India have jointly appealed to Indian President Droupadi Murmu to stop the violence against a tiny group of Christians who live among native Hindu Meitei people.

An estimated 35,000 Meitei Christians face “total cleansing and obliteration" in all the valley districts of the hilly state, according to their memorandum submitted to Murmu on June 26.

The All Manipur Christian Organization (AMCO), a forum of all Christian groups in the state cutting across denominational differences, said Meitei Christians are facing violence from people of their ethnicity.

The Meitei people make up 53 percent of Manipur's 3.2 million population. They are mostly Hindus, but some have followed various Christian denominations for decades.

However, they became the target of Meitei violence after a riot broke out 14 months ago between Meitei people and predominantly Christian Kuki tribal people, the Church leader told UCA News.

“Since the mayhem and violence started, more than 360 Christian churches have either been razed to the ground, demolished or vandalized, out of which 249 churches belong to the Meitei minority Christian community,” said the memorandum.

“What is extremely saddening and heart-wrenching is the fact that all the displaced Meitei Christians are still not allowed to practice Christianity as their faith,” it said.

“The Meitei Christians, who are being threatened and harassed, are not allowed to practice their faith,” the memorandum said. It stressed that freedom of religion is “a guaranteed fundamental right of each citizen of our secular nation.”

The Meitei Christians should be given “the necessary protection and assurance by the government of India and state government that they would no longer be disturbed from any angle in practicing the faith they choose,” it said.

The memorandum also appealed to Murmu to take immediate action to “rebuild the places of worship, fostering healing and restoring the fabric of unity among the people. It said that the reconstruction of these churches will serve as a symbol of resilience and reaffirm our commitment to diversity and harmony.

According to the local Church leader, the "plight of our Meitei Christians is so pathetic that they are sandwiched between Hindu Meiteis and the Christian Kukis. While one group attacks them for their ethnicity, the other attacks them for their faith,” said a local Church leader.

“They are running from one place to another to rebuild their lives. They are tortured in their own areas dominated by the Hindu Meiteis,” he said.

They are not accepted as Hindu Meiteis nor as part of Christian Kukis, “leaving them in a very horrible state of affairs,” he said and added they are unlike other tribal Christians who live in a community as a large group.

“Unless the government gives them special attention, they will not be able to practice their faith and lead a normal life,” the Church leader, who did not want to be named, told UCA News on June 26.

The memorandum is delivered to the concerned authorities through one of the newly elected parliamentarians from the state.

Manipur has two representatives in the lower house of the Indian Parliament.

Copies of the memorandum have also been marked for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Federal Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, and the opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

When UCA News contacted Simon Raomai, the president of the ecumenical body, he said he had “nothing to say to the media as we have informed the government what we needed to.”

The unprecedented violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, when Kuki tribal people protested the government enlisting the Meitei people as tribal, making them eligible for socioeconomic benefits meant for tribal people.

The violence claimed over 220 lives and displaced more than 50,000 people, primarily Christian tribal people.

As sporadic violence continued 14 months after it began, critics accused the federal and state governments of failing to restore peace.

The state government, just like the federal government, is run by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, which is accused of following a Hindu-first policy in its effort to turn India into a nation of Hindu hegemony.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Archbishop
Archbishop Joseph Xianwang Zhang of Jinan, China
Read More...
Father
Apostolic Administrator Tito Banchong Thopanhong of Luang Prabang, Laos
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Michael Goro Matsuura of Nagoya, Japan
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Cosmas Chengyi Ji of Zhumadian, China
Read More...
Latest News
Churches appeal Indian president to save Manipur Christians
Churches appeal Indian president to save Manipur Christians
Global community must prioritize Myanmar’s worsening crisis
Global community must prioritize Myanmar’s worsening crisis
Indian probe agency raids Christian charity
Indian probe agency raids Christian charity
Land cases spur call for law to manage Indian Church properties
Land cases spur call for law to manage Indian Church properties
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.