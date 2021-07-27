X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Church workers rush aid to flood-hit areas of western India

Several areas were inundated after dams were opened following heavy rains

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: July 27, 2021 09:37 AM GMT

Updated: July 27, 2021 10:48 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pope must not allow himself to be propaganda tool for North Korea

Jul 26, 2021
2

Cambodia inches toward herd immunity against Covid-19

Jul 26, 2021
3

Dead Filipino priest tests Covid positive despite two jabs

Jul 26, 2021
4

Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Jul 27, 2021
5

Timor-Leste archbishop in plea over ex-priest's sex abuse case

Jul 24, 2021
6

Pope Francis 'hopes to visit Timor-Leste next year'

Jul 26, 2021
7

Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka

Jul 24, 2021
8

Dalit Christians accuse Indian Church of discrimination

Jul 26, 2021
9

Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor

Jul 27, 2021
10

Asian Church must walk with the poor

Jul 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Church workers rush aid to flood-hit areas of western India
Villagers console a woman who lost a relative following a landslide at Taliye, near Mahad city, on July 24 as the death toll from floods and landslides in western India rose to more than 160. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic dioceses in western India have stepped in to provide immediate succor to affected people after floods and landslides claimed more than 160 lives and displaced thousands.

Maharashtra state reported 149 deaths after the coastal region witnessed unprecedented rains since July 23 that led to floods, landslides and electrocutions in several areas.

“Our priests, nuns and other Catholic volunteers are reaching out to people who have lost everything in the floods. We want to make sure that they don’t go to bed on an empty stomach,” said Father Joe Gonsalves, who oversees social action in the Archdiocese of Bombay.

The metropolitan archdiocese based in state capital Mumbai covers one of the worst flood-hit areas.

Maharashtra's government said rescue teams have evacuated 229,074 people to safe locations.

“Our situation here is very pathetic,” Father Gonsalves told UCA News on July 27. “Thousands of people have lost everything in the floodwater and are left with nothing other than the clothes they put on.”

Church volunteers have been providing cooked meals to more than 2,000 people daily and distributing raw food grains to flood-affected people

The priest said the priority is to provide them with food, water and other basic requirements.

“Church volunteers have been providing cooked meals to more than 2,000 people daily and distributing raw food grains to flood-affected people,” he said.

Special teams of Indian defense forces and the National Disaster Response Force have been pressed into a massive rescue operation in the state.

In neighboring Karnataka state, floodwater has inundated hundreds of villages, particularly in low-lying areas near the Krishna River.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Two people reportedly drowned while engaged in rescue operations in Karnataka.

Father Gonsalves said the Church has thrown open its buildings and institutions to house hundreds of people who have lost homes in Maharashtra.

Mumbai archdiocesan volunteers are also preparing to meet the rehabilitation needs of affected people.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the archbishop of Bombay, appealed to priests, nuns and laypeople to assist flood-affected people.

Father Eusebio Fernandes, social work director of Belgaum Diocese in Karnataka state, said they “have rushed volunteers to take stock of the situation.”

He said several areas of the diocese are “inundated and we cannot reach out to the villages as roads are also submerged.”

The priest said the diocese is trying to help people but faces a financial crunch because most of its funds have been spent on Covid-19 relief works

The rains were not particularly heavy in Karnataka but water released from dams in Maharashtra caused flooding of the Krishna River, affecting people living on its banks, Father Fernandes told UCA News on July 27.

The priest said the diocese is trying to help people but faces a financial crunch because most of its funds have been spent on Covid-19 relief works.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray promised that the government will do “everything to make you [those affected] stand on your feet.” 

Thackeray also asked officials to make arrangements for food, clothes, medicines and other immediate needs of flood-affected people.

Northern states were also affected by heavy rains. Nine people were killed in a landslide in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh state on July 25.

Also Read

Pakistani man forces Hindu boy to abuse religious deities
Pakistani man forces Hindu boy to abuse religious deities
Catholic bishop denies reports of conversions in India
Catholic bishop denies reports of conversions in India
Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Sri Lankan faithful mark Indigenous Clergy Day
Sri Lankan faithful mark Indigenous Clergy Day
Hindu girl back home after forced marriage in Pakistan
Hindu girl back home after forced marriage in Pakistan
Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations
Indian priest arrested over hate speech allegations

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pakistani man forces Hindu boy to abuse religious deities
Jul 28, 2021
Arrest of disabled man in Indonesia sparks outcry
Jul 28, 2021
Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021
Japanese bishops stress nuke prohibition near Hiroshima anniversary
Jul 28, 2021
US medal-winning gymnast relies on hard work, trust in God
Jul 28, 2021
Catholic bishop denies reports of conversions in India
Jul 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Please love yourselves and caregivers amid pandemic
Jul 28, 2021
Cultures collide at Tokyo Olympics
Jul 27, 2021
Faith endures amid challenges posed by Covid-19
Jul 27, 2021
Lamentations of victims of Philippine war on the poor
Jul 27, 2021
The long shadow of coronavirus hangs over India
Jul 26, 2021

Features

Christian charities battle 'eliminated' leprosy in Nepal
Jul 28, 2021
Saving church properties in Pakistan
Jul 27, 2021
Praying for a Papuan prelate
Jul 26, 2021
Black July weighs heavily on post-conflict Sri Lanka
Jul 24, 2021
No resting in peace for Philippines' drug war victims
Jul 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Angelo Becciu a fallen cardinal goes on trial

Angelo Becciu: a fallen cardinal goes on trial
How to better minister to Latinx college students

How to better minister to Latinx college students
African feminist reflects on Fratelli tutti in Vatican paper

African feminist reflects on "Fratelli tutti" in Vatican paper
Human Rights in an uncertain world

Human Rights in an uncertain world

Keep dignity of the human person at the centre pope tells UN PreSummit on Food Systems

Keep dignity of the human person at the centre, pope tells UN Pre-Summit on Food Systems
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 28 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 28 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednessday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednessday of the Seventeenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, lead me into Your presence to experience divine joy

Lord, lead me into Your presence to experience divine joy
May the sufferings of Alphonsa intercede for us

May the sufferings of Alphonsa intercede for us
Saint Alphonsa Muttathupadathu | Saint of the Day

Saint Alphonsa Muttathupadathu | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.