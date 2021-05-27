X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

India

Church workers rally to help victims of Indian cyclone

Some families in Gujarat state lost everything when Cyclone Tauktae destroyed their homes

Saji Thomas

Saji Thomas

Published: May 27, 2021 08:25 AM GMT

Updated: May 27, 2021 09:32 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

China arrests Vatican-approved bishop, priests, seminarians

May 24, 2021
2

Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor

May 26, 2021
3

Indonesian priest sparks same-sex marriage storm

May 25, 2021
4

Asia, the hub of modern slavery

May 24, 2021
5

Four die in military attack on Myanmar church

May 24, 2021
6

Insurance sought for Indian priests, nuns after Covid deaths

May 24, 2021
7

Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India

May 26, 2021
8

Nepal faces Covid crisis amid political deadlock

May 24, 2021
9

Cambodian govt accused of silencing critics of Covid efforts

May 26, 2021
10

Christians flee Myanmar to take refuge in India

May 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Church workers rally to help victims of Indian cyclone

People on a motor rickshaw drive past a billboard damaged by Cyclone Tauktae near Amreli in India's Gujarat state on May 18. (Photo: AFP)

Church workers are struggling to organize food and drinking water for thousands of people a week after Cyclone Tauktae ravaged the coast of western India.

The May 17-18 cyclone killed at least 169 people and displaced some 200,000. Another 81 are reported missing.

It also destroyed an estimated 50,000 houses besides devastating standing crops, livestock, trees, electricity polls and roads, bringing normal life to a grinding halt.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“What we need urgently is food and water,” said Father Thomas Mathew, director of social work in Rajkot Diocese, which covers Gujarat state’s worst-affected districts of Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Amreli in the coastal belt.

“Our people have nothing to eat as the cyclone and heavy rains destroyed their stored food grains,” Father Mathew told UCA News on May 24 after completing an initial survey of the area.

“People here are dependent on groundwater from bore wells for their basic needs and they don’t have many open wells. With no electric power, it has become impossible for them to pump up water even for drinking.”

Some families have lost everything they had earned in their lifetime — houses, fruit trees and livestock

Blocked roads and a lack of facilities make it difficult for people to fetch and store water, he said.

More than 80 deaths were reported from Gujarat, where the cyclone battered 12 districts. Other victims were in the coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and two federal government-controlled territories — Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu.

“Our teams have visited many places. Some families have lost everything they had earned in their lifetime — houses, fruit trees and livestock,” Father Mathew said.

In one village in the Bagsara Hudko area, all the houses of some 100 families were destroyed. People lost their clothing, food, documents and everything they had, according to a church team’s report.

Related News

Many residents are sheltering in schools and other buildings. The cyclone blew off tiles and tin sheets from the roofs of houses and the heavy rains destroyed the walls, the report said.

In Darad village, which housed 3,000 families, people are surviving without food and water following power disruption.

One flour mill owner has a diesel-powered electric generator in Darad. Villagers and those in the surrounding area are recharging their mobile phones and grinding available wheat to make food, the report stated.

An electric generator on a farm is the only source for another village to pump water from a bore well. “People come in two-wheelers and collect drinking water from there,” the report said.

Our many teams are identifying the most needy to keep them alive in this crisis

Black marketing of petrol and diesel is rampant in affected areas, it said.

Father Mathew said church workers can provide at least one month of dry rations to the 15,000 worst-affected families.

“Our many teams are identifying the most needy to keep them alive in this crisis,” the priest said urging “everyone to extend their helping hands for our suffering brothers and sisters.”

As a Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions are in place, “it has become tough to collect food grains and other requirements of the people,” he said.

The storm also destroyed all the storage places of food grains and other edible items.

“We need to procure food grains from outside the state and the Covid-19 restrictions have become a huge block,” Father Mathew said.

Also Read

Sectarian agenda seen in Indian church break-ins
Sectarian agenda seen in Indian church break-ins
Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak
Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak
Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan
Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan
Cyclone Yaas wreaks havoc in Bangladesh, India
Cyclone Yaas wreaks havoc in Bangladesh, India
Rights groups condemn attacks on Pakistani journalists
Rights groups condemn attacks on Pakistani journalists
Indian guru's aide accuses medical chief of Christian conspiracy
Indian guru's aide accuses medical chief of Christian conspiracy

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Sectarian agenda seen in Indian church break-ins
May 27, 2021
Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak
May 27, 2021
Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Cyclone Yaas wreaks havoc in Bangladesh, India
May 27, 2021
Rights groups condemn attacks on Pakistani journalists
May 27, 2021
Filipino prelates urge Catholics to pray for Myanmar
May 27, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Evil weeds poison good fruit in Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Beyond duty: The cost of spiritual calling in India
May 26, 2021
People ask what is wrong with Japan
May 25, 2021
Sri Lankan Church adopts new stance after Easter carnage
May 24, 2021
Time to respect the role of Pakistan's Christian nurses
May 23, 2021

Features

Sri Lankan Buddhists perform religious rites at home for Vesak
May 27, 2021
The brick kiln slaves of Pakistan
May 27, 2021
Elderly Indian nun defies pandemic to feed street poor
May 26, 2021
Lao women trafficked into China under false pretenses
May 26, 2021
Cemetery of sorrow: Catholics care for babies who never lived
May 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholic archdiocese in Morocco to hold secondever synod

Catholic archdiocese in Morocco to hold second-ever synod
Whats happened to the Vatican chapels at the Venice Biennale

What's happened to the Vatican chapels at the Venice Biennale?
Synodality A welcome concept but difficult to achieve

Synodality: A welcome concept, but difficult to achieve
Clergy sex abuse and operation truth for Jesuits in Chile

Clergy sex abuse and “operation truth” for Jesuits in Chile
The popes ambitious plan to heal the world and its people

The pope's ambitious plan to heal the world and its people
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 27 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 27 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the eighth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the eighth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to love and serve

Lord, help me to love and serve
O Lord who takes delight in your people, visit my nation

O Lord who takes delight in your people, visit my nation
Saint Germanus Bishop of Paris | Saint of the Day

Saint Germanus Bishop of Paris | Saint of the Day
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.