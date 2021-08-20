X
India

Church wants southern Indian state to restore pensions

Kerala authorities say that since old age homes are paid a grant, their residents are not entitled to a pension

UCA News reporter

Published: August 20, 2021 04:15 AM GMT

Updated: August 20, 2021 04:30 AM GMT

Church wants southern Indian state to restore pensions

An elderly Indian man sits on the street in Mumbai on Aug. 4. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic Church officials have opposed the withdrawal of social security pensions to those living in old age homes and other such centers in southern India’s Kerala state.

State authorities based their decision on the argument that the government provides grants to such institutions, so their residents were not entitled to a pension.

Kerala's social justice department began paying the pensions in 2016. But authorities now say the state cannot extend double benefits — pension and grant — to those living in such institutions.

Bishop Jose Pulickal of Kanjirapally described the decision as “disappointing” and urged the government to reconsider it.

Catholic institutions maintain that the pension and grant are two separate things. A grant is paid to an old age home to cover its institutional and maintenance costs, while a pension is paid to an individual as a citizen's basic right.

The concerned institutions called on Kerala’s minister for social justice R. Bindu recently to present their case. The minister heard them as they appealed to her to intervene and help restore the pension.

The government order is a body blow to the smooth running of our old age homes and other such institutions

Bishop Pulickal, who is also chairman of Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) justice, peace and development commission, said if the government failed to withdraw its order issued on July 28, many old age homes and such other institutions in the state will have to close.

The move has badly hit 150,000 disabled and infirm persons living in more than 2,000 centers run by the Catholic Church in Kerala.

“The government order is a body blow to the smooth running of our old age homes and other such institutions,” Father Jacob G. Palackappilly, deputy secretary-general of the KCBC, told UCA News.

He said the decision to stop pensions was based on a misplaced understanding.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
