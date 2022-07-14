Church wants lesson on Indian Catholic saint back in schools

Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara is a seminal social reform figure of 19th century Kerala

Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara. (Photo: carmeliteinstitute.net)

Catholic leaders have sought the restoration of a lesson on Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara, who triggered social reform in the southern Indian state of Kerala during the 19th century, in the school syllabus

The state's communist government justified its decision to drop the lesson by pointing out that the saint was given a brief mention in social science textbooks for classes 10 and 12.

“It is a deliberate attempt to ignore the contributions of Saint Chavara in reforming the caste-ridden society of Kerala through the light of education,” said Father Jacob G Palakkappilly, spokesman of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC).

“We appeal to the government to include his name [in the school syllabus] so that students can learn true history,” Fr. Palakkappilly told UCA News on July 12.

Father Michael Pulickal, CMI, secretary of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance, also condemned the move to drop the saint, who he said played a key role in reforming Kerala society.

“The Church wants the state government to rectify the mistake as it has already begun a review of school textbooks,” he said while adding that the concerns of the Church were conveyed to Kerala Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty.

"Saint Chavara established a Sanskrit school that enabled ordinary people to study sacred Hindu literature in Sanskrit"

Bishop Pauly Kannookadan of Irinjalakuda described Saint Chavara as a social reformer, an educationist, a social entrepreneur, and a prolific poet who was also a man of faith. Millions of people irrespective of caste and creed benefited from his work, which triggered a social, cultural and intellectual awakening in Kerala.

As vicar-general of Syro-Malabar Christians, he ordered that schools be set up on all Church premises when education was the privilege of a few social elites. He also started free mid-day meals and provided clothes and books to reduce drop-outs among poor and Dalit students.

In 1846, Saint Chavara established a Sanskrit school that enabled ordinary people to study sacred Hindu literature in Sanskrit.

He also founded the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI), the first indigenous Catholic religious congregation for men, and the first religious congregation for women, which continues to pursue his dream of universal and affordable education by running hundreds of educational institutions across the country.

Born in 1805 in Kainakary in Kerala, Saint Chavara dedicated his life to eradicating social ills such as the caste system, discrimination and pervasive superstition in the state.

