X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Church told to include women to become more synodal

The webinar, with participants from the Vatican, asked for a more synodal Church by including more women in key positions

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 09, 2021 05:08 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hun Sen says he will rule Cambodia 'until I want to stop'

Mar 6, 2021
2

Indonesian seminarian 'commits suicide' during Mass

Mar 8, 2021
3

UN urged to take collective action against Myanmar junta

Mar 6, 2021
4

Pope asks Christians to rebuild Iraq with spiritual legacy

Mar 8, 2021
5

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power

Mar 9, 2021
6

Former Jesuit provincial in Philippines dies at 88

Mar 8, 2021
7

Caritas helps feed Covid-hit people in Vietnam

Mar 7, 2021
8

Women turn grief into courage

Mar 8, 2021
9

Pakistan gets its first Sikh senator

Mar 8, 2021
10

Indonesia withdraws Protestant textbook after heresy claims

Mar 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Church told to include women to become more synodal

Ambassador Chiara Porro is received by Pope Francis in the Vatican on 27 August 2020. (Photo: Vatican News)

A more inclusive attitude and a cooperative approach that includes women are needed for the future of the church and society, said a number of Vatican officials.

The three Vatican officials and a top member of a Vatican commission were part of a panel of speakers invited by the Australian Embassy to the Holy See to mark International Women's Day March 8 with a webinar titled, "An equal future in a COVID-19 world: Champions of Change Choosing to Challenge."

The webinar's focus, Ambassador Chiara Porro said in her opening remarks, was what change was needed in order to emerge from a multitude of crises unfolding in the world and to "build back better for everyone."

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

When it comes to the church, one important step, some speakers said, will be creating a more "synodal" church, which is the theme Pope Francis chose for the next world Synod of Bishops at the Vatican in 2022.

"Synodality," which means "walking together," is a key topic of his pontificate; the idea is built on the fact that the grace of baptism makes a person a part of the body of the church and, therefore, responsible for its life and mission. In a hierarchical church, that shared responsibility calls for regular, serious and structural forums for listening to all members of the church.

Salesian Sister Alessandra Smerilli, an economist and coordinator of the Vatican COVID-19 Commission's task force on the economy, said if the church of the future is to be a more synodal church, then women have to contribute to how the church works and is organized.

For example, women can contribute by changing the concept of leadership that does not see the leader as a "head" and everybody else as a "follower," but as a person who can coordinate a team and projects. They are "not above others," but serve with the right skills for the particular mission at hand, she said.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The concept of power also must change from that of being better than others and managing "over" others to being able to make things happen and to motivate, coordinate and unify people, she said.

"I dream that in the future the church and the Holy See can have the evangelical flavor of the early Christian communities, made not of the best," but of people who encountered Christ, and act as a community that is "dynamic, proclaims the Gospel and knows how to go against the tide," she said.

Xaviere Missionary Sister Nathalie Becquart, who will be the first woman with a right to vote at a meeting of the Synod of Bishops, said a synodal church requires a "new mindset" in which competition or people locked in different categories or levels is replaced with cooperation and reciprocity.

Related News

Pope Francis appointed Sister Becquart to be one of the two undersecretaries to the Synod of Bishops in early February. Her appointment and that of other women to key roles at the Vatican "reflects Pope Francis' desire to give more places to women at all levels of the church," she had told Catholic News Service.

At the March 8 webinar, Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops, said her appointment and permitting her to vote in a synod is "a major milestone" and is something that should not be limited to just this one institution or just to voting rights.

"The intention of the synod is to reflect about the praxis of the people of God, journeying together under the guidance of the Holy Spirit," that is, how the church can envision "the permanent interaction of the different members in her midst in discernment processes."

This reflection must not just be "a mere intellectual exercise in which some talk about the possible involvement of other baptized" members, but must be lived experience of mutual listening and common discernment with everyone included.

Sister Becquart said in her presentation that synods represent "a process of listening" to those who are often in need or voiceless, offering an important "sound box" for people, including women.

The final documents of the latest synods -- on young people and the Amazon, in particular -- all underline the urgency of offering "a greater recognition and a greater valuing of women in society and the church."

"Synodality is about mission" and what that entails is spelled out clearly in "the road map for church that is 'Laudato Si'' and 'Fratelli Tutti,'" she said.

"I am convinced we cannot have a good relationship with creation in mutual respect without this respect and interdependence between men and women," where there is co-responsibility and teamwork, she added.

Francesca Di Giovanni, a longtime Vatican official, was the first woman to hold a managerial position at the Vatican Secretariat of State when Pope Francis appointed her as an undersecretary in the Vatican's foreign ministry office in January 2020.

She said at the webinar that Pope Francis has shown from the start the need for walking together in a spirit of solidarity and fraternity.

Also at the webinar was Bishop Paul Tighe, secretary of the Pontifical Council for Culture -- the only Vatican dicastery with a permanent consultative body made up of all women to provide their perspective on the council's work.

In addition to things the council was doing to be more inclusive, he said, on a personal level, he tries to make sure they have a mix of participants and speakers for events they organize "so the face of the church visibly includes those people who are competent from a range of backgrounds."

In doing research and study, he said he intentionally reads women authors and the contributions of women leaders to make sure he is reading from a wider range of perspectives.

And he said he tries to be more attentive and "follow the arguments of people who are critical, particular women," and then tries "to see the value in what they have to say."

 

Also Read

Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Pope Francis says he will ask God's forgiveness in Iraq
Pope Francis says he will ask God's forgiveness in Iraq
Precautions taken, pope sees Iraq trip as sign of love
Precautions taken, pope sees Iraq trip as sign of love
Pope says he cannot disappoint Iraqis, asks prayers for trip
Pope says he cannot disappoint Iraqis, asks prayers for trip
Bible reading boosts mental well-being among Christians, survey says
Bible reading boosts mental well-being among Christians, survey says
Retired pope talks about resignation, Pope Francis' trip to Iraq
Retired pope talks about resignation, Pope Francis' trip to Iraq

Latest News

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Mar 9, 2021
Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021
Five Christians get bail a month after arrest for conversion in India
Mar 9, 2021
Hun Sen tells Cambodians to stay home amid Covid spike
Mar 9, 2021
Radio drama on St. Andrew Kim a big hit in South Korea
Mar 9, 2021
Slaying of nine Filipino activists sparks outrage
Mar 9, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Christian leaders must defend Southeast Asia's river of life
Mar 9, 2021
Pandemic challenges Catholic Church's education mission in Asia
Mar 9, 2021
Women turn grief into courage
Mar 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Mar 7, 2021
Chaos reigns as India battles Covid-19 confusion
Mar 5, 2021

Features

Brave Myanmar nuns refuse to be silenced by military power
Mar 9, 2021
'Love jihad' sparks protests in Pakistan
Mar 9, 2021
Vietnamese bishop fosters devotion to Divine Mercy
Mar 8, 2021
Covid-19 death highlights mistreatment of Pakistan's transgender people
Mar 8, 2021
'A heavy cross means abundant blessings'
Mar 7, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope Francis inflight press briefing en route from Iraq

Pope Francis' in-flight press briefing en route from Iraq
Saudi center for dialogue with religions leaves Vienna

Saudi center for dialogue with religions leaves Vienna
Pope Francis sowed seeds of respect unity and hope in Iraq

Pope Francis sowed seeds of respect, unity and hope in Iraq
Iraq must now implement reforms that favor reconciliation

Iraq must now implement reforms that favor reconciliation
Tanzania has lost 25 Catholic priests 60 nuns to COVID19 in past two months

Tanzania has lost 25 Catholic priests, 60 nuns to COVID-19 in past two months
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 9 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 9 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, may I never stray from Your path

Lord, may I never stray from Your path
Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father

Help us Jesus to obey the voice of God the Father
Forty Martyrs of Armenia | Saint of the Day

Forty Martyrs of Armenia | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.