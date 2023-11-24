Church to the rescue as rains lash Vietnam, Philippines

Heavy rains and severe flooding left at least six people dead and thousands stranded in Vietnam and Philippines.
Updated: November 24, 2023 11:30 AM GMT
The Church and the government in Vietnam have rushed aid to thousands of people stranded due to severe floods triggered by unnoticed discharge of water from private hydropower plants.
The disaster hit tens of thousands of people in the central province of Thua Thien Hue last week following heavy rain. At least five people died, about 19,000 houses damaged, while crops, poultry, and cattle washed away.
Catholic charity Caritas offered aid to 500 affected families while the government handed out 2,000 food packets. Vietnam relies heavily on hydropower plants for power but experts points that they are often erected after destroying natural forest that can help prevent floods.
Meanwhile, in the Philippines one person died and nearly 6,000 families were evacuated as the archipelagic country recorded the highest 619 millimeters rainfall in the central region. Heavy rains have battered Northern Samar and Eastern Samar provinces in the Eastern Visayas region since Monday. Officials attributed the unprecedented rain to climate change.
Hue province resident Nguyen Hua tries to protect his furniture from washing away on Nov. 17. (Photo: UCA News)
Christian leaders in India have welcomed postponement of a decision allowing the sale of tribal people’s land to non-tribals in eastern Odisha state. The authorities last Friday postponed a proposed amendment to a 1956 law after opposition parties protested against it.
Odisha is the home to the largest number of tribal people in India. Father Nicholas Barla, secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India’s office for tribal people said the postponement brings great relief to the tribal people.
Eastern Indian state of Odisha has a long history of protest against transnational mining firms. Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy (center) at a demonstration against bauxite mining by Vedanta in 2013. (Photo: AFP)
The priest, a tribal himself, pointed the tribal community would face hunger, diseases and even deaths if the land is taken away from them. Though rich in minerals, Odisha is one of the poorest states in India.
In recent years, major mining companies have made inroads in the state. In 2017, South Korean company POSCO abandoned a planned mining unit following protests by tribal people. About 23 percent of Odisha’s 42 million people belong to various tribal communities.
About 3,000 Bangladeshi Christians gathered at the national capital Dhaka last Friday to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the Archbishop’s House. Founded in 1923, the building is a national heritage site that Church leaders hailed for playing a significant role in the growth and development of Catholicism in the country.
The celebrations included Holy Mass, a documentary on the history and heritage of the Dhaka Archbishop’s House, sharing and reminiscences, the launching of a souvenir magazine and a cultural show.
Clergy, religious and lay people release pigeons during the centenary celebrations of the Archbishop’s House at St. Mary's Cathedral in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Nov. 17. (Photo: Piyas Biswas)
Catholicism in Bangladesh dates back to the 16th century thanks to the arrival of Portuguese Catholic merchants at Chattogram port. The first Catholic missionaries were Jesuit priests Francesco Fernandez and Domingo D’Souza who arrived in 1598.
Fernandez became the first martyr of Bengal in 1602. Vatican created the Diocese of Dhaka in 1886 and it became an archdiocese in 1950. There are an estimated 400,000 Catholics in this Muslim-majority nation of about 170 million.
Experts in South Korea have called for more research and rehabilitation facilities to tackle rising drug addiction and drug-related crimes in the country.
Kim Sun-chun, a lecturer at the National Institute of Forensic Science and Investigation, recently warned that an increasing number of young people are falling prey to drug abuse at an alarming rate.
K-pop star G-Dragon arrives at a police station for questioning in Incheon, South Korea in this file photo. The 35-year-old pop star made headlines recently after he was accused of drug abuse. (Photo: AFP)
The total arrests until September for drug offenses increased by 47.5 percent to 20,230 from 13,708 in the same period last year, according to data from South Korea’s Supreme Prosecutor’s Office. The country recorded around 2,043 drug-related arrests in September alone.
The number of drug dealers had nearly doubled from around 9,700 in 2010 to around 18,000 in 2020. Reports say South Korea has 24 government-approved specialized hospitals for the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts. There are only four residential facilities and three rehabilitation centers for drug addicts.
Indonesian authorities have relocated more than 200 Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar on Wednesday despite efforts from local people to push the persecuted minority back to the sea.
The latest arrivals brought to more than 1,000 the number of desperate and exhausted Rohingya who have landed on the shores of Aceh province in the last week.
Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees rest on a beach in Sabang island, Aceh province on Nov. 22. (Photo: AFP)
Thousands from the mostly Muslim minority risk their lives each year making sea journeys from refugee camps in Bangladesh, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia. The latest group of 219 refugees included 72 men, 91 women and 56 children who arrived at Sabang city on Tuesday.
The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said the refugees have been relocated to a temporary shelter at an old immigration building. The recent influx is the biggest wave of Rohingya refugee arrivals to Indonesia since the 2015 Asian boat people crisis.
A Vatican official in Timor-Leste has urged not to exclude but embrace martial arts groups, whose activities were banned in the Catholic-majority nation following incidents of fatal violence.
Monsignor Marco Sprizzi, charge d'affaires at the apostolic nunciature in the capital Dili said the groups need to be integrated and involved and not thrown away.
Monsignor Marco Sprizzi being welcomed by martial arts groups in Dili on Nov. 11. (Photo: Supplied)
The government earlier this month banned martial arts groups for six months following violence in many places that resulted in four deaths and injuries to 26 people besides damaging 21 homes and 10 vehicles. Sprizzi recently met with leaders of the martial arts groups and asked them to shun violence.
During the occupation by Indonesia from 1975 to 1999, many students became clandestine members of martial arts groups and supported guerrilla fighters. However, following independence in 2021, the groups were accused of challenging the rule of law and creating social disturbances.
Archbishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing, who made a five-day visit to Hong Kong has called for greater unity among Chinese Catholics and emphasized on evangelization and spirituality aligned with sinicization promoted by the Chinese Communist Party.
Li made the remarks last Wednesday when he opened a theological conference at Hong Kong’s diocesan center.
Archbishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing. (Photo supplied)
The Church leader has been pressing on sinicization, which critics say aims to impose strict rules that help strengthen the Communist Party leadership under the pretext of promoting Chinese culture across ethnic and religious communities.
Li, along with a delegation, visited the Hong Kong diocese at the invitation of Cardinal Stephen Chow of Hong Kong, who made a similar visit to Beijing in April. The visits came at a time when Vatican-China relations are reportedly strained after China was accused of violating the 2018 agreement on appointment of bishops.
A new survey report has found that about 39 percent of sexual abuse victims in Japan have endured more suffering during childhood after reporting and seeking help from others.
Some 218 out of 683 abuse victims surveyed by the Tokyo-based support group, Onara, said they consulted a third party for help and 63.3 percent received no positive response. Another 39 percent answered that the abuse got worse, while only 6.9 percent answered that things improved, and 6.4 percent said they received temporary protection.
Japan saw protests in 2019 after a series of rape and sexual abuse acquittals. A new online survey found many victims of sexual abuse endure more suffering in their childhood after reporting their ordeal. (Photo: AFP)
The group conducted the online survey in September among women and men aged 18 and above. In June, Japan’s parliament enacted laws to criminalize nonconsensual sexual acts even in the absence of physical violence or coercion.
One of the key changes was to raise the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16 after more than a century. Japanese law warrants up to 15 years imprisonment for rape.
A court in the Philippines has sentenced a 32-year-old mother to four life terms in prison for exploiting her six-year-old son and one-year-old girl for profit in one of the strongest penalties against online sexual abuse of children.
The October 16 verdict was made public last Wednesday by International Justice Mission, the non-government organization that deals with online child abuse.
Live-streaming child sexual abuse is reported to be prevalent in the Catholic-majority Philippines due to an active underground sex industry. (Photo: International Justice Mission)
Media reports say live-streaming sexual content using children is prevalent in the Catholic-majority nation because of its active underground sex industry, robust remittance infrastructure, inexpensive internet access, and English language proficiency.
Until November, police rescued 1,198 victims, arrested 372 suspects, and convicted 212 for child sex abuse.
Nearly 500,000 children were sexually abused online in the Philippines last year, with nearly 250,000 adults accused of perpetrating the crimes.
Reports say the traffickers are often relatives of the children — parents, family members, or close friends.
Updated: Nov 17, 2023 11:19 AM GMT
Updated: Nov 10, 2023 11:09 AM GMT
Updated: Nov 03, 2023 11:04 AM GMT
Updated: Oct 27, 2023 11:18 AM GMT
Updated: Oct 20, 2023 11:03 AM GMT
Updated: Oct 13, 2023 11:16 AM GMT
Updated: Oct 06, 2023 11:07 AM GMT
Updated: Sep 29, 2023 12:03 PM GMT