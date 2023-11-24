Church to the rescue as rains lash Vietnam, Philippines

Christian leaders in India have welcomed postponement of a decision allowing the sale of tribal people’s land to non-tribals in eastern Odisha state. The authorities last Friday postponed a proposed amendment to a 1956 law after opposition parties protested against it.

Odisha is the home to the largest number of tribal people in India. Father Nicholas Barla, secretary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India’s office for tribal people said the postponement brings great relief to the tribal people.

Eastern Indian state of Odisha has a long history of protest against transnational mining firms. Booker Prize winner Arundhati Roy (center) at a demonstration against bauxite mining by Vedanta in 2013. (Photo: AFP)

The priest, a tribal himself, pointed the tribal community would face hunger, diseases and even deaths if the land is taken away from them. Though rich in minerals, Odisha is one of the poorest states in India.

In recent years, major mining companies have made inroads in the state. In 2017, South Korean company POSCO abandoned a planned mining unit following protests by tribal people. About 23 percent of Odisha’s 42 million people belong to various tribal communities.

About 3,000 Bangladeshi Christians gathered at the national capital Dhaka last Friday to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the Archbishop’s House. Founded in 1923, the building is a national heritage site that Church leaders hailed for playing a significant role in the growth and development of Catholicism in the country.

The celebrations included Holy Mass, a documentary on the history and heritage of the Dhaka Archbishop’s House, sharing and reminiscences, the launching of a souvenir magazine and a cultural show.

Clergy, religious and lay people release pigeons during the centenary celebrations of the Archbishop’s House at St. Mary's Cathedral in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Nov. 17. (Photo: Piyas Biswas)

Catholicism in Bangladesh dates back to the 16th century thanks to the arrival of Portuguese Catholic merchants at Chattogram port. The first Catholic missionaries were Jesuit priests Francesco Fernandez and Domingo D’Souza who arrived in 1598.

Fernandez became the first martyr of Bengal in 1602. Vatican created the Diocese of Dhaka in 1886 and it became an archdiocese in 1950. There are an estimated 400,000 Catholics in this Muslim-majority nation of about 170 million.

Experts in South Korea have called for more research and rehabilitation facilities to tackle rising drug addiction and drug-related crimes in the country.

Kim Sun-chun, a lecturer at the National Institute of Forensic Science and Investigation, recently warned that an increasing number of young people are falling prey to drug abuse at an alarming rate.

K-pop star G-Dragon arrives at a police station for questioning in Incheon, South Korea in this file photo. The 35-year-old pop star made headlines recently after he was accused of drug abuse. (Photo: AFP)

The total arrests until September for drug offenses increased by 47.5 percent to 20,230 from 13,708 in the same period last year, according to data from South Korea’s Supreme Prosecutor’s Office. The country recorded around 2,043 drug-related arrests in September alone.

The number of drug dealers had nearly doubled from around 9,700 in 2010 to around 18,000 in 2020. Reports say South Korea has 24 government-approved specialized hospitals for the treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts. There are only four residential facilities and three rehabilitation centers for drug addicts.

Indonesian authorities have relocated more than 200 Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar on Wednesday despite efforts from local people to push the persecuted minority back to the sea.

The latest arrivals brought to more than 1,000 the number of desperate and exhausted Rohingya who have landed on the shores of Aceh province in the last week.

Newly-arrived Rohingya refugees rest on a beach in Sabang island, Aceh province on Nov. 22. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands from the mostly Muslim minority risk their lives each year making sea journeys from refugee camps in Bangladesh, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia. The latest group of 219 refugees included 72 men, 91 women and 56 children who arrived at Sabang city on Tuesday.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said the refugees have been relocated to a temporary shelter at an old immigration building. The recent influx is the biggest wave of Rohingya refugee arrivals to Indonesia since the 2015 Asian boat people crisis.

A Vatican official in Timor-Leste has urged not to exclude but embrace martial arts groups, whose activities were banned in the Catholic-majority nation following incidents of fatal violence.