News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Church to provide aid as Sri Lanka reels from economic crisis

Colombo Archdiocese to implement relief program for families hit by worsening economy

Police use a water cannon to disperse students during an anti-government protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the crippling economic crisis in Colombo on May 29

Police use a water cannon to disperse students during an anti-government protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the crippling economic crisis in Colombo on May 29. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Colombo

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: June 06, 2022 09:32 AM GMT

Updated: June 06, 2022 09:43 AM GMT

The Archdiocese of Colombo is implementing a relief program to provide aid for families affected by the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

The government has called on farmers to grow rice and other crops as the country faces its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

The Messenger, the local Catholic newspaper, said relief measures will be organized in short-term, mid-term and long-term programs.

"Human development committees will be formed at parish level to implement the relief program. The committees will collect details of the most affected families in parishes such as widowers with schoolchildren, disabled children and families with elderly members," it reported on June 5.

The Church intends to provide assistance on a regular basis and to find donors to support needy families.

As a mid-term proposal, priests have encouraged home gardening to deal with food shortages in the future.

"Even with immense difficulties and losses, the management has decided not to burden our readers by increasing the price of the papers"

Father Lawrence Ramanayaka, director of Sethsarana, the social arm of the Church in the Archdiocese of Colombo, said the Church will seek the assistance of the international community.

The archdiocese has taken the decision with the participation of Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, auxiliary bishops, episcopal vicars, deans, priests and deanery development coordinators.

Meanwhile, Colombo Catholic Press announced that it has decided to reduce the pages of Catholic weeklies in the face of the escalating prices of newsprint, delivery and other materials.

"Even with immense difficulties and losses, the management has decided not to burden our readers by increasing the price of the papers," said Father Camillus Fernando, director of Colombo Catholic Press.

"However, we are compelled to revise advertisement rates and also reduce the number of pages until the situation eases." 

Fears are growing that there will be a food shortage in the next few months. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also predicted a food shortage.

Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera requested all farmers to cultivate paddy.

"It is clear that the food situation is becoming worse and we request all farmers to step into their fields and cultivate paddy," said Amaraweera.

Anger against the government is growing after nationwide protests demanding the removal of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as well as the new prime minister.

They accuse the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to a shortage of food, cooking gas, medicines and fuel.

Security forces have fired tear gas and deployed water cannon against protesters. Police have also arrested several rights activists including Buddhist monks who participated in anti-government protests.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam Catholics pay tribute to Franciscan theologian Vietnam Catholics pay tribute to Franciscan theologian
Thailand told to end Rohingya detentions, boat pushbacks Thailand told to end Rohingya detentions, boat pushbacks
Bangladesh cancels top human rights group's license Bangladesh cancels top human rights group's license
Suicide of three sisters spotlights India's dowry violence Suicide of three sisters spotlights India's dowry violence
Pope saddened by Pentecost church massacre in Nigeria Pope saddened by Pentecost church massacre in Nigeria
Beatifications of martyred priests lift Lebanese mired in poverty Beatifications of martyred priests lift Lebanese mired in poverty
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Five keys for true interreligious dialogue

Five keys for true interreligious dialogue

As the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue holds its plenary assembly this week in Rome, an expert from Africa explains why it’s urgent for Catholics to engage people of other faiths

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.