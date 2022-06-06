Church to provide aid as Sri Lanka reels from economic crisis

Colombo Archdiocese to implement relief program for families hit by worsening economy

Police use a water cannon to disperse students during an anti-government protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the crippling economic crisis in Colombo on May 29. (Photo: AFP)

The Archdiocese of Colombo is implementing a relief program to provide aid for families affected by the economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

The government has called on farmers to grow rice and other crops as the country faces its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

The Messenger, the local Catholic newspaper, said relief measures will be organized in short-term, mid-term and long-term programs.

"Human development committees will be formed at parish level to implement the relief program. The committees will collect details of the most affected families in parishes such as widowers with schoolchildren, disabled children and families with elderly members," it reported on June 5.

The Church intends to provide assistance on a regular basis and to find donors to support needy families.

As a mid-term proposal, priests have encouraged home gardening to deal with food shortages in the future.

"Even with immense difficulties and losses, the management has decided not to burden our readers by increasing the price of the papers"

Father Lawrence Ramanayaka, director of Sethsarana, the social arm of the Church in the Archdiocese of Colombo, said the Church will seek the assistance of the international community.

The archdiocese has taken the decision with the participation of Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, auxiliary bishops, episcopal vicars, deans, priests and deanery development coordinators.

Meanwhile, Colombo Catholic Press announced that it has decided to reduce the pages of Catholic weeklies in the face of the escalating prices of newsprint, delivery and other materials.

"Even with immense difficulties and losses, the management has decided not to burden our readers by increasing the price of the papers," said Father Camillus Fernando, director of Colombo Catholic Press.

"However, we are compelled to revise advertisement rates and also reduce the number of pages until the situation eases."

Fears are growing that there will be a food shortage in the next few months. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also predicted a food shortage.

Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera requested all farmers to cultivate paddy.

"It is clear that the food situation is becoming worse and we request all farmers to step into their fields and cultivate paddy," said Amaraweera.

Anger against the government is growing after nationwide protests demanding the removal of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as well as the new prime minister.

They accuse the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to a shortage of food, cooking gas, medicines and fuel.

Security forces have fired tear gas and deployed water cannon against protesters. Police have also arrested several rights activists including Buddhist monks who participated in anti-government protests.

