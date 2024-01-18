Church takes stand against charter change in Philippines

Instead of wasting time and resources on amending constitution, government should eradicate corruption, prelate says

A copy of the form used under the people's initiative to change economic provisions of the Philippine constitution. (Photo: Supplied)

The Church and progressive groups in the Philippines are up in arms against the plan to change the country’s 1987 constitution through a people's initiative.

The people's initiative provision in the Catholic-majority nation’s constitution states that amendments can be directly proposed by people “through at least 12 percent of the total number of registered voters.” Every legislative district must have “at least 3 percent of the registered voters” as signatories.

“I do not favor the charter change... whether it is a people’s initiative or by the constituent assembly. A charter change is not the answer to inflation, unemployment, housing crisis, and corruption in the country,” said lawyer Aaron Pedrosa, leader of the Sanlakas, a multi-sectoral organization, on Jan. 18.

The Philippines got the current constitution a year after Ferdinand E. Marcos was deposed as president.

The father of the current president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maneuvered with the constitution in 1973 and stayed in power for 21 years under various constitutional configurations until the People Power Revolution resulted in his 1986 exile.

Almost all successors of Marcos have made such an attempt, but none of them sailed through.

Pedrosa said the proposed charter change only benefits politicians who want to extend their term of office.

A new resolution has been filed in both houses to amend certain economic provisions in the constitution.

Resolution No. 6 has asked the House of Representatives and the Senate for the revision of Article 12 of the Constitution, which stipulates that public services should exclusively be owned by Filipinos.

Proponents say that amending "economic provisions" will attract foreign direct investment, but critics say it will increase the exploitation of natural resources and indigenous lands. They say these economic provisions ensure that Filipinos can shape their own "national destiny" without external influence.

Lawmakers have been collecting signatures for a people’s initiative to facilitate the charter change (cha-cha) through a joint voting arrangement that will favor the lower house against the 24-member Senate.

The Commission on Elections has said that it has received over 400 signature forms from different towns and cities across the country.

Renato Reyes Jr., secretary general of progressive group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, said the signature campaign “has no legal or moral basis and has been exposed as a grand swindle.”

“The people’s initiative will be defeated because it is advocating self-serving changes in the constitution and is being undertaken through highly questionable means,” added Reyes in a statement on Jan. 16.

Reyes maintained that instead of a charter change, leaders should focus on creating more jobs and infrastructure.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan, president of the papal charity Caritas Philippines, has said that “any attempt to alter the constitution, especially when shrouded in secrecy and lacking genuine public participation, raises serious concerns about its true motives.”

"Instead of wasting time and resources on amending the constitution, the government should prioritize measures to eradicate corruption," the prelate said on Jan. 11.

According to Bagaforo, a charter change “is not a silver bullet for the economic woes, particularly the pervasive issue of corruption.”

"The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has said that the constitution should be revised only to promote moral values of human dignity and human rights," he added.

The National Council of Churches in the Philippines, an ecumenical fellowship of non-Roman Catholic denominations, has reiterated that “the present constitution is capable of protecting our natural patrimony and economy against foreign plunder and dominance.”

“Tinkering with the charter can open the floodgates to changing the term limits of government officials,” the NCCP warned in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is verifying whether those signed were threatened and coerced.

People who are working for the people’s initiative in the countryside said the allegations were not true.

“No bribery happened, as far as I know. We did public assemblies to explain the impact of the joint voting,” lawyer Bendever Gerona, based in Maasin City in the central Philippines, told UCA News.

“The motive is on the house voting,” he added.

From Southern Leyte District 1 alone, Gerona claimed that they gathered about 27,000 signatures, more than 20 percent of the registered voters.

Father Antonio Labiao Jr., executive director of Caritas Philippines, has urged the government to focus on passing legislations that address pressing concerns.

"Let's focus on building a just and equitable society, not on rewriting the constitution for personal gains," added Bishop Bagaforo.

Help UCA News to be independent Dear reader, November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time. Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood. Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective. A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals. William J. Grimm

Publisher

UCA News Donate Now

Latest News