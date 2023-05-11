Church systems should become accountable to people

Being responsible includes accepting criticism

Top Indian wrestlers including Olympic medal winners are protesting against the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) accusing him of sexually abusing female wrestlers for a long time.

The wrestlers, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik, are protesting in the national capital New Delhi to demand accountability and action against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan.

The protesting wrestlers started with their initial protest on January 18 at Jantar Mantar, but when no action was taken by the federal government they returned to the same location three months later.

Accountability as Responsibility

Accepting accountability means taking ownership of your behaviour. An accountable employee takes responsibility for their work and doesn't try to cover up their mistakes. If something goes wrong, they tell their team the truth about it rather than trying to cover it up.

Accountability should be a culture at work. Team members are unafraid to share expertise, offer helpful criticism, and take responsibility for their triumphs and failings in an accountability-driven workplace.

Although it might appear to be an ideal workplace, it is not required to be. Understanding tactics and accountability case studies will assist in turning our ambition for your business into a reality. Accountability in the workplace requires tenacity, perseverance, and a growth attitude. It requires you to be open and vulnerable, qualities that will also benefit your personal life.

Accountability is also highly desired. According to a Gallup study, only 30 percent of workers believe their managers involve them in goal setting, and only 2 in 10 strongly agree that their managers inspire them to perform better. Accountability is the best method for filling this leadership gap and improving employee engagement at work.

In order to be held accountable by others, a leader must openly accept responsibility for their behaviour and actions. As a result, moral leaders can encourage moral behaviour in their followers by making everyone responsible for their own actions.

Taking Responsibility at Work and at Play

Accountability, however, calls for more than post-event honesty. Setting deadlines, being proactive with our responsibilities, and clearly defining exceptions are all part of being accountable at work. We need to be aware of our errors, but we need also to concentrate on improving our techniques to prevent them from happening again.

What makes accountability crucial? A culture of accountability at work is revolutionary. It encourages a culture where people prosper by cooperating rather than competing. And if you do make a mistake, you can exercise your personal accountability rather than giving in to a blame culture.

Accountability keeps high-performing teams operating at their best. It motivates us to stick to the team's objectives, pay attention in team meetings, and keep our eyes on personal development.

Employees at all levels should aim to be accountable at work. Accountability will make us stronger and more productive employees, whether we have been with the company for five years or just started our first week on the job.

Impacting Performance

Being responsible includes accepting criticism. The power of constructive criticism is immense. We must be open to offering and taking feedback, even if it isn't always good if you want to be a responsible employee. We need to recognise that it is required for improvement. Avoiding team check-ins or assessments will prevent us from developing and learning. We need to remember that our team members are merely trying to help and try not to take anything personally.

Accountability has an impact on our performance, how we interact with our team, and how we feel about our jobs. According to some studies, responsibility improves team performance by bringing teams together to work cooperatively rather than competitively. We are not producing our best job if we're preoccupied with trying to seem better than our coworkers.

Some of the benefits of accountability are:

It increases transparency between staff and management;

It promotes and supports workplace autonomy, accountability in the workplace is crucial.

It encourages improved teamwork and collaboration abilities

It increases job satisfaction and sense of purpose at work.

It enhances employee involvement.

It stimulates improved teamwork among employees

A Church that is Accountable to People and God

Coming to the Asian Church, inspired by the Good News, the Church has a special responsibility to the faithful and to the larger world. The mission of the church demands special accountability to itself, to the world and to God. Therefore, there is no way, the Church can shy away from being totally accountable. In its way of life and being! The Church has to be much more than the Wrestling Federation of India!