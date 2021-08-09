X
Myanmar

Church steps up efforts as Covid-19 crisis worsens in Myanmar

Catholic bishops have invited people of all religions to pray together to overcome the pandemic

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: August 09, 2021 07:51 AM GMT

Updated: August 09, 2021 10:16 AM GMT

Church steps up efforts as Covid-19 crisis worsens in Myanmar

A woman and her daughter collect a pack of eggs in Yangon amid the Covid-19 crisis in Myanmar. (Photo: AFP)

The Catholic Church remains on the front line as Myanmar confronts a rapidly spreading third wave of Covid-19.

Since early July, seminaries, parish halls, pastoral centers and boarding schools have been converted into care centers, accommodating people of all religions.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Myanmar (CBCM) has urged all 16 dioceses to respond to the pandemic by opening care centers, spreading awareness and reaching out to those in need with food and other essential supplies.

St. Luke's catechist school in the Diocese of Lashio in Shan state was the latest to be converted into a care center on Aug. 8.

Father George La Ring, the parish priest of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Lashio, said the care center, equipped with oxygen cylinders and concentrators, is accepting 20 patients and will admit more starting next week.

“The center is open for treatment to people of all religions and will also provide food support,” he said. A team of nuns and youth volunteers are assisting doctors and nurses in the medical treatment of the patients.

This is a call to strengthen our human fellowship, our Eucharist of common tragedies, our cup that overflows with sorrows

In Myitkyina Diocese in Kachin state, church officials are facilitating the opening of more centers in boarding schools and parishes. One such center in Dukahtaung ward will accommodate 20 patients from Aug. 10.

A Covid-19 response team has also been set up to test people including internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the camps in Myitkyina, the capital city of Kachin state.

On Aug. 6, Cardinal Charles Bo of Yangon offered a Requiem Mass for Covid-19 victims including a bishop, priests, religious and laypeople.

“These are not only moments of sorrow, despair and despondency. This is a call to strengthen our human fellowship, our Eucharist of common tragedies, our cup that overflows with sorrows,” Cardinal Bo said.

He further said that “as we mourn our dear ones, the only vaccine that can cure our sorrow is gratitude. We are grateful to each one of those who went away.”

Catholic bishops have also launched a two-week national prayer campaign, inviting people of all religions in Myanmar to pray together to overcome the pandemic.

The Catholic Church has been actively helping people across Myanmar since the first and second waves last year.

The military junta-controlled health ministry reported 250 deaths and 3,027 new cases on Aug. 9, taking the total numbers to 329,516 infections and 11,776 deaths. But the actual number of fatalities could be higher, say medical professionals and charitable groups.

The World Food Programme (WFP) in Myanmar said the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the country like a tsunami amid the triple impact of poverty, political unrest and economic crisis.

