X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Church steps up Covid-19 testing in Myanmar camps

Aid groups call the situation inside the crowded camps for displaced persons extremely worrying

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: August 16, 2021 09:02 AM GMT

Updated: August 16, 2021 09:24 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia denies rights abuses due to dam

Aug 12, 2021
2

Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients

Aug 13, 2021
3

Court asks Indian cardinal to face trial on criminal charges

Aug 13, 2021
4

Minorities an easy target in Asia

Aug 13, 2021
5

Migrant workers bear brunt of Thailand's Covid outbreak

Aug 12, 2021
6

China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia

Aug 13, 2021
7

Extinction rebellion: Indian Catholics urged to have bigger families

Aug 12, 2021
8

11 held over attacks on Hindu temples, shops in Bangladesh

Aug 12, 2021
9

Looking back on India's 75 years of freedom

Aug 12, 2021
10

Outcry over Myanmar junta denying Covid jabs to Rohingya

Aug 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Church steps up Covid-19 testing in Myanmar camps

Catholic volunteers from a response team conduct Covid-19 tests on internally displaced persons at a camp in Myitkyina in Myanmar on Aug. 6. (Photo: St. Luke Response Team)

The Catholic Church has stepped up testing to detect Covid-19 in internally displaced person (IDP) camps in Myanmar’s conflict-torn Kachin state.

Myitkyina Diocese's healthcare commission has sent mobile medical teams to the camps for testing and medical check-ups, while Karuna (Caritas) is offering medicines, face masks and pulse oximeters.

Aid groups said the situation inside the crowded IDP camps is extremely worrying as maintaining social distance is very challenging and access to health care is unavailable.

Hundreds of positive cases have been detected in camps like Mai Ja Yang, which is under the Kachin Independence Organization area.

Maria Ja Taung, a displaced widow from church-run St. Paul IDP camp on Myitkyna’s outskirts, said she and her four daughters have contracted the virus along with 40 other people since Aug. 2.

“We need nutritious food but are facing financial difficulty,” Ja Taung told UCA News.

More than 100,000 people displaced from their homes are in the IDP camps in Kachin and neighboring Shan state.

Most of the state’s 1.7 million people are Christians, including 116,000 Catholics.

Renewed fighting between the military and the Kachin Independence Army flared up in 2011 following the collapse of a 17-year ceasefire.

The junta-controlled Health Ministry reported 185 Covid deaths and 2,674 new cases on Aug. 16, taking the total numbers to 354,279 infections and 13,263 deaths.

Related News

Also Read

We must save the dying planet for our survival
We must save the dying planet for our survival
Vietnam authorities laud religious volunteers’ services
Vietnam authorities laud religious volunteers’ services
Filipino Jesuit philosopher-priest dies at 96
Filipino Jesuit philosopher-priest dies at 96
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Malaysian PM quits after just 17 months in office
Malaysian PM quits after just 17 months in office
Timor-Leste looks to open first Catholic university this year
Timor-Leste looks to open first Catholic university this year

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pope concerned over Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Aug 16, 2021
We must save the dying planet for our survival
Aug 16, 2021
Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials
Aug 16, 2021
Vietnam authorities laud religious volunteers’ services
Aug 16, 2021
Filipino Jesuit philosopher-priest dies at 96
Aug 16, 2021
Church steps up Covid-19 testing in Myanmar camps
Aug 16, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

We must save the dying planet for our survival
Aug 16, 2021
The most powerful weapon against Covid-19
Aug 16, 2021
How Jinnah's Christians helped form independent Pakistan
Aug 16, 2021
Carrying the burden of India's anti-Christian riots
Aug 14, 2021
Pakistan's minorities await freedom on Independence Day
Aug 14, 2021

Features

Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Aug 16, 2021
Myanmar's famous kneeling nun now helps Covid patients
Aug 13, 2021
China accused of 'cultural genocide' in Inner Mongolia
Aug 13, 2021
Hong Kong artist chooses 'self-exile' in Taiwan
Aug 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Business tycoon Hichilema wins Zambias poll

Business tycoon Hichilema wins Zambia’s poll
Human authenticity A value at the Eucharist

Human authenticity: A value at the Eucharist?
Future of religious life requires space for hope

Future of religious life requires "space for hope"
Todays world is shaped by our exiles more than by our natives

Today’s world is shaped by our exiles more than by our natives
The challenge of Church leadership

The challenge of Church leadership
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 16 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 16 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Monday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Monday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time
Father in Heaven, give us rulers who are good, just, and responsible

Father in Heaven, give us rulers who are good, just, and responsible
Give us, Lord, rulers who care for the people

Give us, Lord, rulers who care for the people
St. Stephen of Hungary | Saint of the Day

St. Stephen of Hungary | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.