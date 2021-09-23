X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Asia

Church should foster positive tourism in Asia

The Vatican's call for inclusive and sustainable tourism will prove futile unless the Church acts to make it happen

Ben Joseph

Ben Joseph

Published: September 23, 2021 03:22 AM GMT

Updated: September 23, 2021 04:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?

Sep 21, 2021
2

Baptist pastor shot dead in Myanmar

Sep 20, 2021
3

Indonesian Christian YouTuber 'tortured in detention'

Sep 20, 2021
4

Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout

Sep 20, 2021
5

Armenian bishops gather in Rome to elect new patriarch

Sep 22, 2021
6

Vaccinated Philippine prelates contract Covid-19

Sep 20, 2021
7

Filipino nuns angry over billion-dollar health scam

Sep 21, 2021
8

Cardinal defuses religious row in southern Indian state

Sep 22, 2021
9

Christians appeal to India's president for protection

Sep 20, 2021
10

The creeping Talibanization of Pakistan

Sep 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Church should foster positive tourism in Asia

The beach and seawater in the Thai resort of Pattaya have been damaged by decades of mass tourism marked by unsustainable development. (Photo: AFP)

With the Vatican championing the cause of inclusive and sustainable tourism, the Church in Asia should use its resources to make tourism more than an affair of welcoming Europeans and Americans with open arms.

The tourism industry cares less for the local people and their natural environment. Cases of tourism destroying local cultures and character are aplenty in Asia, where in most places the industry is focused on making foreigners feel welcome or attracting better-off domestic urban dwellers seeking to unwind from the stress of their daily lives.

Many local cultures have gone into oblivion since the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) rewrote the rulebook and built the modern tourism industry on the hospitable character of the native civilizations. Those that survived were forced to put up a vulgar display of servitude.

The tourist, who comes to spend his money, inherently has an advantage over local people and their cultures. Locals are under pressure to adapt to the needs of the tourists.

The superiority enjoyed by visitors takes away the local character and flavor of tourist destinations, sometimes rendering them filthy and denigrated.

The beach at Pattaya in eastern Thailand is an example. Pattaya was a sleepy fishing village 40 years ago where simple people maintained their quiet village life. Then, during the Vietnam War, the US military had several nearby bases, helping servicemen discover the beauty of the bay. Their stories attracted their colleagues and others. The boom came following the Vietnam War and the Thai government also invested in the resort. However, the decades of progress rendered the beach filthy, leaving even the seawater dirty.

Tourism in Asia, however, remains a holy cow even when it exacerbates power inequalities by discriminating against people on the basis of class, caste and gender 

Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has observed World Tourism Day every Sept. 27 to create awareness about the social, cultural, political and economic value of tourism.

To support the pandemic-hit industry this year, UNWTO has invited member states “to ensure that nobody is left behind as the world begins to open up again and look to the future.”

On its part, the Vatican has urged governments and policymakers to encourage responsible tourism, especially in rural areas. The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development made the appeal to respect local cultures in a message ahead of this year’s World Tourism Day.

To revive the tourism sector, Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the dicastery, asked the world to promote sustainable and responsible tourism that recognizes the centrality of the local host community.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Bringing tourism and rural development together on one platform is the best way to learn new cultures, the cardinal added.

Tourism in Asia, however, remains a holy cow even when it exacerbates power inequalities by discriminating against people on the basis of class, caste and gender while exploiting the environment, children, livelihoods, forests and fishing rights, and above all people’s rights over their natural resources.

Globally, Asia continues to be the second most attractive continent for tourists after Europe. In 2019, some 360.7 million international tourists arrived in the Asia-Pacific region, an increase of 4.1 percent over 2018. The pandemic has brought down the numbers in 2020 and 2021, but governmental efforts are underway to increase tourism inflows and income.

Tourism development models in Asia are championed by governments arguing that tourism's economic benefits will trickle down to the poor. But critics argue that mindless tourism continues to inflict social, economic, cultural and ecological injustices on poor communities.

The Church’s voice is seldom heard when tourism displaces communities and exploits the poor in Asian countries. At a time when forests, beaches and public places are shrinking fast due to tourism encroachments, the Asian Church has to put forward its best foot to foster sustainable and responsible tourism on the continent.

In the 1980s, the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) together with other Christian denominations formed the Ecumenical Coalition on Third World Tourism (ECTWT). The coalition was active for some time in as many as 12 countries and involved Hindus, Buddhists, Protestants and Catholics to fight the ill-effects of multinational tourism syndicates that sought the luxury of a few at the expense of the basic needs of the many.

That initiative seems to have died out. The excuse of the Church being a minority and thus incapable of influencing policy should be dismissed as stale and lame.

We see the Church effectively intervening in several countries to alter policies when its landed property or resources in the fields of health care and education are adversely affected. The reality is that the victims of tourism are not a priority for the Church.

More than decrying the negative effects of tourism such as environmental destruction, prostitution and drug abuse, church leaders should work out a tourism policy to play active roles in Asian countries.

The Church in Asia can boast many religious and historical artifacts that can tell the stories of genocide, world wars, conflict and peaceful coexistence

The Catholic Church in Asia, which claims an apostolic tradition of nearly 2,000 years, owns umpteen cultural and historical hotspots and a huge wealth of real estate across Asian cities.

The vast swaths of land Christian groups own on beaches and hills across Asia are ideal to attract and accommodate both national and international tourists. Imaginative and professional minds should come together to find ways for the Church to consider tourism as a new mission in Asia.

Tourism can also educate and inform. The history of the Church in each country, the struggles it underwent and the social bridges it built can all be showcased through emotion-filled historic places studded with ancient cathedrals and buildings.

The Church in Asia can boast many religious and historical artifacts that can tell the stories of genocide, world wars, conflict and peaceful coexistence. It can also develop places associated with its saints.

The newer Christian communities in the villages and hills can offer facilities for tourists to live among them, helping them experience their life and culture. That is the most effective way of evangelization.

People like to meet people who are ready to welcome them. “Come and see” should become the central aspect of the mission.

The Church needs to develop new concepts of missionary work to evangelize through sustainable and positive tourism in Asia. The negative approach to tourism, seeing it as the devil’s trap to coax humans into the abyss, should end.

More than preaching for sustainable tourism, the Church needs to act to make it happen. If no action comes, the Vatican's call for World Tourism Day will simply end with parish priests repeating the appeals during a homily or two.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
1 Comments on this Story
DUNCAN GRAHAM
'Pattaya was a sleepy fishing village 40 years ago where simple people maintained their quiet village life.' Oh, dear. Simple lifestyles, maybe, but not the human beings.
Reply
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
Human rights issues dominate Asia
Human rights issues dominate Asia
Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?
Why a calmer Asia is buying more arms?
Mekong countries endorse plan for post-pandemic growth
Mekong countries endorse plan for post-pandemic growth
Christians under attack across Asia
Christians under attack across Asia
Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?
Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?
Support Us

Latest News

UN: Myanmar faces 'alarming' risk of escalating civil war
Sep 23, 2021
UK warns Hong Kong critics to avoid China extradition nations
Sep 23, 2021
EU urged to use trade to tackle Sri Lanka's rights abuses
Sep 23, 2021
Covid outbreak in Philippine convent kills nine nuns
Sep 23, 2021
Indonesian archbishop attacks 'sinning' anti-vaxxers
Sep 23, 2021
Minority groups to fight forced conversions in Pakistan
Sep 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Church should foster positive tourism in Asia
Sep 23, 2021
The creeping Talibanization of Pakistan
Sep 22, 2021
India's Congress party plays Dalit card to ruffle BJP
Sep 21, 2021
Endless nightmare of Philippine martial law
Sep 21, 2021
Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?
Sep 21, 2021

Features

Mobile procession honors Mother Mary in Singapore
Sep 23, 2021
Vietnam's Covid frontline volunteers pray for the departed
Sep 22, 2021
Indonesian priest spreads literacy among rural folk
Sep 22, 2021
Korean Church offers love and care to migrant communities
Sep 21, 2021
Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout
Sep 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Empires built between Islam and Christianity

Empires built between Islam and Christianity
Protestant NGO urges Pope Francis to visit Lebanon

Protestant NGO urges Pope Francis to visit Lebanon
New magazine says Christianity is not over in France

New magazine says "Christianity is not over in France"
New head of JPII Institute says Church must be more humble in its teaching on the family

New head of JPII Institute says Church must be more humble in its teaching on the family
Eucharist An Opportunity for Familial Reception

Eucharist: An Opportunity for Familial Reception?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 23 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, give us the courage to reflect carefully on how things have gone for us

Lord, give us the courage to reflect carefully on how things have gone for us
Let wounds be healed through those stigmata

Let wounds be healed through those stigmata
Saint Pio of Pietrelcina | Saint of the Day

Saint Pio of Pietrelcina | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.