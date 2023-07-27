Church seeks probe into Filipino prisoner's chopped body

Mystery surrounds the dismembered body found inside septic tanks at a heavily guarded Manila prison

Heavy equipment was used to demolish illegal structures set up and used by inmates inside the maximum security New Bilibid Prison in suburban Manila on Oct. 9, 2019. The nation's biggest prison is infamous for overcrowding and brutal conditions, and a prisoner’s chopped, decomposed body parts were found dumped inside septic tanks on its premises on July 26. (Photo: AFP)

A senior Catholic bishop in the Philippines has joined rights groups to demand a probe to unravel the mystery of a prisoner’s chopped body parts ending up in septic tanks in a heavily guarded prison in Manila.

On July 26, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology reported that human body parts were found inside a septic tank at New Bilibid Prisons, the country’s biggest jail facility.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan, the chairman of the Catholic bishops' Commission on Social Action, Justice and Peace said they were in “awe” of how the heinous crime could happen inside the heavily guarded facility.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

“It is really mind-boggling how such a crime could be committed in a jail facility where knives and other pointed objects are not allowed. This begs the question, therefore, if anyone inside the facility was involved [in the murder],” Bagaforo told UCA News.

The prelate said he contacted the victim’s family, but the relatives were tight-lipped, fearing for their security.

“We wanted to know why it happened? Or did they know anything that could lead to this tragic and inhuman event? But no one picked up our calls and answered our text messages,” he lamented.

The prison’s acting chief Senior Superintendent Angelina Bautista said at a press conference on July 26 that after initial checking they found an inmate named Michael Angelo Cataroja had been missing for ten days.

“We cannot confirm the identity of the victim except that he was dead because he was decapitated," she said.

A department-level investigation revealed that the chopped remains were found in two septic tanks that were separately dumped by the perpetrators.

A rights group, Samahang Manggagawa para sa Karapatang Pantao (labor group for human rights), claimed the murder could not have happened without the knowledge of prison officials.

It was “impossible” to dump the remains without getting noticed by guards who were on 24-hour duty, it said.

The group’s executive secretary Norman Guilen told UCA News that they have appealed to the Commission on Human Rights to make sure no evidence was buried and witnesses could freely testify.

There are thousands of prisoners and "they don’t have any decent place to sleep. Even as prisoners, they have basic rights,” he added.

The jail housed 29,000 inmates, exceeding its capacity of 6,345 inmates in 2022, reported the Bureau of Corrections.

“This means each prison security has to guard more than 500 inmates instead of 7 as mandated by law,” Bureau of Corrections chief and retired armed forces General Gregorio Catapang, Jr. told UCA News.

General Catapang, however, said the bureau is in a “transition period” to move the inmates to the larger jail facility in Palawan Island, south of Luzon, the largest and most populous island in the Philippines.

"We will close this down [New Bilibid Prisons] and have asked the government to allot funds to modernize jail facilities in Palawan," he added.

Latest News