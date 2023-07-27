News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Church seeks probe into Filipino prisoner's chopped body

Mystery surrounds the dismembered body found inside septic tanks at a heavily guarded Manila prison

Church seeks probe into Filipino prisoner's chopped body

Heavy equipment was used to demolish illegal structures set up and used by inmates inside the maximum security New Bilibid Prison in suburban Manila on Oct. 9, 2019. The nation's biggest prison is infamous for overcrowding and brutal conditions, and a prisoner’s chopped, decomposed body parts were found dumped inside septic tanks on its premises on July 26. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 27, 2023 12:54 PM GMT

Updated: July 27, 2023 12:58 PM GMT

A senior Catholic bishop in the Philippines has joined rights groups to demand a probe to unravel the mystery of a prisoner’s chopped body parts ending up in septic tanks in a heavily guarded prison in Manila.

On July 26, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology reported that human body parts were found inside a septic tank at New Bilibid Prisons, the country’s biggest jail facility. 

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan, the chairman of the Catholic bishops' Commission on Social Action, Justice and Peace said they were in “awe” of how the heinous crime could happen inside the heavily guarded facility.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“It is really mind-boggling how such a crime could be committed in a jail facility where knives and other pointed objects are not allowed. This begs the question, therefore, if anyone inside the facility was involved [in the murder],” Bagaforo told UCA News.

The prelate said he contacted the victim’s family, but the relatives were tight-lipped, fearing for their security.

“We wanted to know why it happened? Or did they know anything that could lead to this tragic and inhuman event? But no one picked up our calls and answered our text messages,” he lamented.

The prison’s acting chief Senior Superintendent Angelina Bautista said at a press conference on July 26 that after initial checking they found an inmate named Michael Angelo Cataroja had been missing for ten days. 

“We cannot confirm the identity of the victim except that he was dead because he was decapitated," she said.

A department-level investigation revealed that the chopped remains were found in two septic tanks that were separately dumped by the perpetrators.

A rights group, Samahang Manggagawa para sa Karapatang Pantao (labor group for human rights), claimed the murder could not have happened without the knowledge of prison officials.

It was “impossible” to dump the remains without getting noticed by guards who were on 24-hour duty, it said.

The group’s executive secretary Norman Guilen told UCA News that they have appealed to the Commission on Human Rights to make sure no evidence was buried and witnesses could freely testify.

There are thousands of prisoners and "they don’t have any decent place to sleep. Even as prisoners, they have basic rights,” he added.

The jail housed 29,000 inmates, exceeding its capacity of  6,345 inmates in 2022, reported the Bureau of Corrections. 

“This means each prison security has to guard more than 500 inmates instead of 7 as mandated by law,” Bureau of Corrections chief and retired armed forces General Gregorio Catapang, Jr. told UCA News.

General Catapang, however, said the bureau is in a “transition period” to move the inmates to the larger jail facility in Palawan Island, south of Luzon, the largest and most populous island in the Philippines.

"We will close this down [New Bilibid Prisons] and have asked the government to allot funds to modernize jail facilities in Palawan," he added.

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
JOHN MASCARENHAS
the phillipines IS a banana republic! phillipines is a catholic state where abortion is banned BUT paedophilia among catholics and the catholic priests is protected by the criminal phillipino CATHOLIC church! the phillipino govt is criminal...supported by criminals and the phillipino church is run by criminals. crying over a prisoners death in jail is just crocodile tears. most PHILLIPINOS ARE CRIMINALS!
Reply

Latest News

Who won and who lost in China? Who won and who lost in China?
Church seeks probe into Filipino prisoner's chopped body Church seeks probe into Filipino prisoner's chopped body
Christian orphanage in India shut down alleging 'conversion' Christian orphanage in India shut down alleging 'conversion'
Laos releases pro-democracy rights activist Laos releases pro-democracy rights activist
Bangladeshi tea workers strike for unpaid wages Bangladeshi tea workers strike for unpaid wages
Black Catholics urged, 'Don't let the fire go out!' Black Catholics urged, 'Don't let the fire go out!'
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Naha

Diocese of Naha

In a land area of 2,276 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagoshima

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Hainan

Apostolic Prefecture of Hainan

Hainan, the island province, is the southernmost point of China. The main island is 3.39 sq. kilometers in area. Ethnic

Read more
Diocese of Taichung

Diocese of Taichung

Taiwan (Republic of China) lies 129 kilometers off the southeast coast of mainland China. "Taichung" literally means

Read more
Diocese of Sintang

Diocese of Sintang

In a land area of 62,103 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts in West Kalimantan province:

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.