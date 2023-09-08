Church seeks foreign probe into Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings

Pope Francis concluded his historic four-day trip to Mongolia on Monday. During his visit to the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, Francis interacted with the nation’s political leaders and members of the diplomatic corps.

He met bishops, priests, religious, missionaries and pastoral workers at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul. He also attended an ecumenical and interreligious meeting with leaders and representatives of various faith groups at the Hun Theater and spoke on the role of religions for peace and harmony in society.

Children in traditional attire welcome Pope Francis arriving for a meeting with charity workers and for the inauguration of the House of Mercy in Ulaanbaatar on Sept. 4. Pope Francis, on the final day of his historic visit to Mongolia, headed to the capital's outskirts to inaugurate a homeless shelter and clinic in a poor area of Ulaanbaatar. (Photo: AFP)

Francis offered public Mass at the Steppe Arena stadium in the presence of thousands of Catholics; many of them from Korea, China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines.

On the final day, Francis inaugurated the ‘House of Mercy’ – a shelter for the homeless, victims of domestic abuse and migrants. He also spoke to charity workers and lauded the Church's enduring dedication to acts of charity throughout history.

A Pakistani Protestant pastor has survived an assassination attempt in a Christian settlement where churches and Christian houses were destroyed by Muslim mob in a blasphemy riot about two weeks ago. Pastor Eleazar Sidhu was shot in the right arm last Sunday at Rehmat Town of Jaranwala in Punjab province.

Jaranwala witnessed anti-Christian violence on August 16, leaving 21 churches and 400 houses vandalized and damaged over blasphemy allegations. The 35-year-old pastor was rushed to a hospital in Faisalabad city of Punjab.

Pastor Eleazar Sidhu recuperates at the Civil Hospital in Faisalabad in Punjab on Sept 4. (Photo: Lala Robin Daniel)

Police reportedly made no arrests. Pastor Sidhu filed a police complaint where he alleged that a “bearded person” attacked him while he was returning after Sunday prayers from a nearby village.

The attack came following his complaint to the police after Islamic graffiti appeared on his church walls, triggering the ire of hardline Islamist party, Tehreek-Labbaik Pakistan. Blasphemy is a serious crime in Pakistan that can warrant life and death sentences.

The Indian government has ordered the top probe agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, to inquire into an alleged scam in the distribution of scholarships for minority students, including Christians.

Federal Ministry of Minority Affairs in its internal probe found illegal transfers of over 1.44 billion rupees or about 175 million US dollars into the accounts of ineligible persons, instead of students from minority communities. The scholarships are meant to help students from minority groups like Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jains and Parsis to pursue education.

Indian students exhibit the model of 'Chandrayaan-3' during an exhibition at a school in Amritsar in northern Punjab state on Aug. 29. The federal government has instituted a probe into an alleged scam in the distribution of scholarships for minority students in the country. (Photo: AFP)

Last week, the investigating agency filed a case containing essential information about the alleged crime. The case is registered against unknown nodal officers, officials and executives of state-owned banks, among others.

A ministerial probe from 2017 to 2022 found 830 beneficiary institutes were either non-operational or fake. Many ineligible beneficiaries were shown as students, depriving poor deserving students.

About 700 ethnic minority people marched in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka last Sunday to demand legal provisions to save their land and to protect their lives and rights.

Some of them wore traditional costumes and carried bows and arrows. They shouted slogans against the ruling Awami League government for its failure to meet their long-standing demands. Their leaders accused the government in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation of not fulfilling the promises made to the minorities.

Leaders of Jatiya Adivasi Parishad (JAP), a national forum of ethnic minority groups, accused the government in the Muslim-majority Bangladesh of not fulfilling any of the promises made to their people. They held a rally to mark the 30th anniversary of its foundation on Sept. 3. (Photo supplied)

Their six major demands include constitutional recognition of all ethnic minorities, a separate ministry to protect their interests, and reservation of five percent quota in government jobs and education facilities.

Bangladesh recognizes 50 ethnic minority groups but refuses to identify them as “adivasi” or indigenous people. The country has about three million ethnic minorities in a population of more than 165 million. About half of the estimated 600,000 Christians are tribal people. Rights groups have reported abuses, violence and discrimination against minorities in Bangladesh.

Authorities in communist-ruled China have banned traditions and worship systems associated with the Hungry Ghost festival, a major folk religious celebration, calling them “uncivilized.”