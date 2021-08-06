X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Church seeks end to child labor in Sri Lanka

The bishop of Kandy calls for a speedy investigation into the suspicious death of a minor girl

UCA News reporter, Colombo

UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: August 06, 2021 08:29 AM GMT

Updated: August 06, 2021 09:41 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle

Aug 2, 2021
2

Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes

Aug 5, 2021
3

Christian group slates Duterte over human trafficking

Aug 2, 2021
4

Obligation or opportunity?

Aug 2, 2021
5

Bishop inaugurates first Jesuit residence in Indian state

Aug 3, 2021
6

Priest, catechist arrested in Myanmar's Chin state

Aug 2, 2021
7

Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum

Aug 2, 2021
8

Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list

Aug 3, 2021
9

Report alleging 'church for votes' fuels tension in India

Aug 4, 2021
10

Someone above is watching, not only God

Aug 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Church seeks end to child labor in Sri Lanka

Tea workers in Sri Lanka are mostly Tamils descended from indentured laborers brought by the British from India. (Photo: AFP)

The Catholic Church has urged the Sri Lankan government to expedite investigations into the suspicious death of a minor girl and to ensure reforms to end child labor, especially on tea estates.

Bishop Vianney Fernando of Kandy sought an independent investigation into the death and possible abuse of 16-year-old Ishani, who was employed at the residence of former cabinet minister Rishad Bathiudeen. The case highlighted the abuse and slavery of children and women in the island nation.

The victim was admitted to Colombo National Hospital with severe burn injuries on July 3. She died 12 days later. An autopsy found that the teenager had been subject to repeated sexual assault.

Bishop Fernando called on the government to ensure the prosecution and conviction of all those responsible for the crime through a fair trial.

Police have arrested several people including the wife, father-in-law and brother of the former minister. They have been charged with human trafficking and child labor.

“Bring about legal reforms to ensure that no child can be employed as a domestic worker,” Bishop Fernando said in a press statement on Aug. 6.

Put in place a mechanism to closely monitor the education of children from the tea plantation community

He called for the protection of domestic workers' rights and well-being in a letter addressed to President Gatabaya Rajapaksa. “Ensure that the tea plantation community, especially children, can live with dignity, be treated as equal citizens and can enjoy all the rights of other Sri Lankans,” Bishop Fernando stated.

Father Nandana Manatunga, who heads the Human Rights Office in Kandy, demanded fair employment opportunities with reasonable and stable incomes, including minimum wages, for tea estate workers.

“Put in place a mechanism to closely monitor the education of children from the tea plantation community, take proactive steps to prevent school dropouts and in cases of dropouts monitor their well-being and rights,” he said.

Father Manatunga underlined the need to “desist from using this incident [the death of a minor girl] to gain political mileage or discredit any ethnic or religious community in particular.”

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Sri Lanka is the world’s fourth-largest exporter of tea, which is one of its main foreign exchange earners. But its tea workers are a poor and severely deprived community.

Tea workers are mostly Tamils descended from indentured laborers brought by the British from India in the 1820s. They continue to live on tea estates in rows of 400-square-foot rooms, isolated from other communities.

Human rights defender Sudesh Ranasinghe said it would be good if a church commission can be established to look into the problems and issues of tea workers.

Also Read

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism
Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
India becomes unapologetically Hindu under PM Modi
India becomes unapologetically Hindu under PM Modi
Security tight in Indian Kashmir for 'black day' anniversary
Security tight in Indian Kashmir for 'black day' anniversary

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Japanese kick up a stink over Olympic incompetence
Aug 6, 2021
US hailed for blocking fishing vessel over forced labor
Aug 6, 2021
Philippine capital back in lockdown over Delta fears
Aug 6, 2021
Church seeks end to child labor in Sri Lanka
Aug 6, 2021
Bangladesh's U-turn from mass vaccination sparks criticism
Aug 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Japanese kick up a stink over Olympic incompetence
Aug 6, 2021
India becomes unapologetically Hindu under PM Modi
Aug 5, 2021
Time to confront the Chinese emperor with no clothes
Aug 5, 2021
Japan's place in a changing world for women
Aug 5, 2021
Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list
Aug 3, 2021

Features

Temple attacks spark terror among Hindus in Pakistan
Aug 6, 2021
Nepal's new prime minister needs to play his cards well
Aug 6, 2021
Pakistani Christians call for peaceful Muharram
Aug 5, 2021
The British missionary who became a friend of India's poor
Aug 4, 2021
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Aug 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Other Angels should fall

Other Angels should fall
The climate emergency Part 1

The climate emergency (Part 1)
My inner experience has led me to this Love thing

My inner experience has led me to this Love thing…
Hiroshima and Nagasaki remembered

Hiroshima and Nagasaki remembered
Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco was in Poland to investigate John Pauls former secretary

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco was in Poland to investigate John Paul's former secretary
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 6 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 6 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help us to be transfigured in Your love

Lord, help us to be transfigured in Your love
Change the hearts of people, change the world Lord

Change the hearts of people, change the world Lord
Transfiguration of the Lord | Saint of the Day

Transfiguration of the Lord | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.