Church rushes to aid victims of volcano eruption in Indonesia

Some 2,400 villagers were moved to safety after a powerful eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki on Jan. 1

Villagers from Indonesia’s Catholic-majority island of Flores are seen at an evacuation post following increased volcanic activity at Lewotobi Laki-laki. (Photo supplied)

Church groups in Indonesia’s Catholic-majority island of Flores have rushed to help villagers who fled their homes after a volcano erupted on New Year's day.

Around 2,400 people from six villages in East Flores Regency were evacuated to 11 temporary shelters following the powerful eruption of Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano on Jan. 1 morning, according to government sources.

Bishop Fransiskus Kopong Kung of Larantuka Diocese, which covers the area, asked the diocesan social service agency Caritas to "respond to the situation as soon as possible," said Marianus Dewantoro, the agency's coordinator.

“We assisted them by providing some 150 mats, 1,100 masks, 30 doses of mineral water, and 30 pieces of chicken eggs" by Jan. 3, Dewantoro said adding that more assistance would be extended in the next few days.

Welan said the eruption spewed volcanic ash across a six-kilometer area resulting in poor visibility. “The maximum visibility is only about 400 meters,” he said.

The houses, plants and trees in the area are covered in white ash that smells of sulfur, he added.

Welan said the displaced people needed food, clean water and storage tanks.

They also need cooking utensils, firewood, masks, sleeping equipment, sanitary napkins, tarpaulins and food for babies and toddlers, he added.

Ursula Tewo Watu, a resident of Boru Baru village, said she had finished dinner on New Year’s Eve when suddenly she heard a roar from the direction of the mountain.

"At first I thought it was firecrackers, but the sound got stronger and soon we heard people shouting, 'The volcano is erupting,'" she recalled.

The 56-year-old said she took refuge in the yard of the Wulanggitang Subdistrict office, about five kilometers from the mountain crater.

Veronika Kese Boruk and her husband who resided in nearby Dulipali village also left their home that night.

"We have no clothes other than those in which we fled," she said.

The couple lived at the foot of the mountain and said, "We could’ve died if we hadn’t fled in time.”

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki has recorded five eruptions since the seismic activity at the volcano increased on Dec. 12.

Hendra Gunawan, head of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation, set an alert on Jan. 1 warning against a large eruption within the next two weeks.

Gunawan urged people to keep away from the center of the eruption, prohibiting activities up to a radius of four kilometers northwest-north and south-southeast.

With a height of 1,584 meters, Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, adjacent to Lewotobi Perempuan, is part of a group of volcanoes that extends across the Flores mainland.

Mount Lewotobi Perempuan last erupted in 1935.

Flores is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity.

The Southeast Asian archipelago nation has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

