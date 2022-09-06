Church relief pops up amid raging floods in Pakistan

Christian camps offer material relief and spiritual succor as country reels from record monsoon rains

Reverend Amjad Niamat (right) with his younger brother at a flood relief camp at Liberty roundabout in Lahore on Sept. 5. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry)

Catholic and Protestant churches have set up flood relief camps as the death toll from unprecedented flooding passed 1,300, with a third of the victims said to be children.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,300, including 453 children. The inundation, blamed on climate change, is still spreading.

Catholic nuns in Lahore are running a fundraising camp outside St. Mary’s Church where students help them collect donations, grocery items and clothes.

Franciscan Sister of the Heart of Jesus Rabail Shakeel led six students of St. Francis Convent High School to run the camp on Sept. 5. The grade-eight teacher placed the donation box on the altar cloth.

“The nuns take the evening shift for two hours till 7:30 pm. The morning shift is assigned for different schools. Announcements were also made last week in Church-run schools for donations. All items will be handed over to the parish priest on Sept. 11,” she told UCA News.

Pakistan is on a list of 10 countries in the world most vulnerable to climate change and ranks 14 among the 17 “extremely high water risk” countries, according to a study released this year by the government-manged Pakistan Institute of Development Economics.

The country is facing threats from changing monsoon patterns, receding glaciers, rising temperatures, and recurrence of floods and droughts, the study said.

More than one-third of Pakistan is currently under water after receiving nearly three times the 30-year average rainfall in the quarter through August, totaling 390.7 millimeters (15.38 inches), official reports said.

"There is now a high risk of water-borne, deadly diseases spreading rapidly"

The UN body for children and education, UNICEF, has said more children are at risk of dying from diseases in Pakistan due to the shortage of clean water.

"There is now a high risk of water-borne, deadly diseases spreading rapidly, diarrhea, cholera, dengue, malaria. There is, therefore, a risk of many more child deaths,” UNICEF Pakistan representative Abdullah Fadil told a Geneva press briefing.

At Liberty roundabout in Lahore, Reverend Amjad Niamat, chairman of the Ecumenism and Interfaith Harmony Commission of Presbyterian Church of Pakistan, offers biblical literature as a remedy at his camp for the flood affected.

Copies of the New Testament and Christian magazines lay aside drinking water packs, juice cartons and other food items collected since Aug. 28.

“You can see the unease in the eyes of people who see biblical literature. Those who inquire are welcome to read these books for peace of mind as well as awareness of diseases. A few students took them for research. The camp has opened a new door for evangelism,” said Pastor Niamat.

“We are getting phone calls for help from Hindu peasants in rural areas of Sindh province. The items will be taken to nomadic tribes next month.”

Latest News