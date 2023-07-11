Church provides relief as heavy rains batter north India

The Catholic Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh is working round the clock to provide food, medicine and shelter

People use a makeshift raft to relocate cattle from flooded low-lying areas near the Yamuna River after it overflowed due to monsoon rains, in New Delhi on July 11. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic dioceses are helping people in the northern parts of India severely affected by heavy rains, floods and landslides that have claimed more than 25 lives so far.

“I have instructed all our institutions, social service center and medical center to be open 24/7 so that we can help the needy,” Bishop Ignatius Loyola Ivan Mascarenhas of Simla-Chandigarh told UCA News on July 11.

He said most areas in his diocese were badly hit by the unprecedented and sudden rains that unleashed floods and landslides in the past three days.

“Thousands have been displaced. A panic situation prevails as people have lost their near and dear ones or are looking to treat those injured badly,” Bishop Mascarenhas said.

Church properties in Solan and Kullu Manali, both hill towns, reportedly suffered damages due to heavy rains and waterlogging.

Yet, the church teams of experts and volunteers were working round the clock to provide food, lodging and medicine, the prelate said.

The Diocese of Simla-Chandigarh is spread over 83,560 square kilometers and includes the union territory of Chandigarh, eight districts in the state of Himachal Pradesh, 12 districts in Haryana and six districts in Punjab.

Media reports said 17 people died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh in the past three days, while six deaths were reported in Haryana and two in Punjab.

Bishop Thomas Mar Anthonios, the Syro-Malankara Catholic Eparchy of Gurgaon in Haryana, told UCA News that “as of now we are in wait and watch mode” as the government has begun the rescue and relief operations.

“We are assessing the situation and will start our relief work as required,” he said.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, said road network, electricity and water supplies have suffered extensive damage across the hilly state, which attracts a lot of tourists.

Efforts were underway to evacuate around 300 people, including locals and tourists, stranded in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts, he said.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh on July 10, forecasting flooding and landslides and advising residents to stay away from “vulnerable structures.”

In Haryana, the Yamuna and Ghaggar rivers are flowing close to the danger mark resulting in flood-like conditions.

In Punjab, flooding due to incessant rains was reported in Patiala and Jalandhar districts.

Army columns were being sent to ensure rescue and relief for the stranded people, officials said.

