China

Church proud of Chinese Catholics' 'witness of faith'

In October, the Vatican and the Chinese government extended an agreement signed in 2018 regarding the appointment of bishops

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Junno Arocho Esteves, Catholic News Service

Published: August 14, 2021 05:55 AM GMT

Updated: August 14, 2021 06:00 AM GMT

Church proud of Chinese Catholics' 'witness of faith'

While the Holy See continues to dialogue with the Chinese government, the Church is proud of Catholics who have held on to their faith in the country, said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state.

The Church "accompanies them with so many prayers," Cardinal Parolin said in an interview published Aug. 12 with the Italian news site La Voce del Nordest.

"We are proud of the witness of faith they give. We hope that they may always be good citizens and good Catholics. That is, that they may express this dual dimension, especially in their concrete lives," he said.

Asked about the current status of diplomatic relations with China, the Italian cardinal, who was on vacation in the northern Italian province of Trentino, said that "now we are always in a phase of dialogue."

In October, the Vatican and the Chinese government extended an agreement signed in 2018 regarding the appointment of bishops.

The provisional agreement, the text of which has never been made public, outlines procedures for ensuring Catholic bishops are elected by the Catholic community in China and approved by the pope before their ordinations and installations, according to news reports at the time.

Among the harshest critics of the Vatican's agreement with China was the US Trump administration

Cardinal Parolin said that dialogue between the two countries has resumed after it was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the stalled dialogue has "been difficult," the cardinal expressed his hope that discussions will resume soon and both countries will "deal with many other issues that are on the table that concern the life of the Catholic Church in China."

The Vatican secretary of state was also asked about comments he made in a 2019 interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica in which he said "the West should apologize" for its criticisms against Pope Francis.

Among the harshest critics of the Vatican's agreement with China was the US Trump administration, including former secretary of state Mike Pompeo. Prior to the agreement's renewal, Pompeo tweeted that "the Vatican endangers its moral authority, should it renew the deal."

