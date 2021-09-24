X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Church properties bear brunt in battle-ravaged Myanmar

A clergy house, convent and boarding school have been attacked in troubled Chin state

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: September 24, 2021 07:59 AM GMT

Updated: September 24, 2021 10:54 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Where is the international outrage as Myanmar burns?

Sep 21, 2021
2

Indonesian archbishop attacks 'sinning' anti-vaxxers

Sep 23, 2021
3

Armenian bishops gather in Rome to elect new patriarch

Sep 22, 2021
4

Cardinal defuses religious row in southern Indian state

Sep 22, 2021
5

The creeping Talibanization of Pakistan

Sep 22, 2021
6

Filipino nuns angry over billion-dollar health scam

Sep 21, 2021
7

Myanmar's Christian region sees rising number of refugees

Sep 22, 2021
8

Malaysian transgender activist arrested in Thailand

Sep 21, 2021
9

Charges dropped against Cambodian political researcher

Sep 22, 2021
10

Covid outbreak in Philippine convent kills nine nuns

Sep 23, 2021
Support UCA News
Church properties bear brunt in battle-ravaged Myanmar

At least 18 homes and a government building were burned down by the military's heavy artillery fire in Thantlang town in Myanmar's Chin state on Sept. 18. (Photo: AFP)

A clergy house, convent and boarding school have suffered damage as military attacks intensified in Myanmar’s predominantly Christian Chin state.

The buildings located in the compound of Sacred Heart Church in Mindat town were attacked by artillery fire on the night of Sept. 22, said a local source.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported as all the people hid inside the church compound. The roof of the boarding school and a wall and windows of the clergy house sustained damage while the convent was partially hit, he said.

Some civilian homes in the town were also targeted in the attacks, according to local Christian sources and media reports.

Sacred Heart Church falls under Hakha Diocese.

The latest attacks came after fighting intensified between the military junta and local resistance groups including Chin ethnic armed groups.

At least 8,000 people from the town have reportedly fled their homes to nearby villages and Mizoram state in India

The rising conflict in the region has resulted in churches being shelled and raided. Priests and pastors have been arrested while many unarmed civilians, including Christians, have been killed.

The Johnson Memorial Baptist Church in Thantlang town was hit by artillery fire on Sept. 14 night.

At least 8,000 people from the town have reportedly fled their homes to nearby villages and Mizoram state in India following the attack that damaged 19 homes. A Baptist pastor was shot dead by soldiers.

Catholic and Baptist churches in impoverished Chin state were targeted by the military in July and August as soldiers camped in churches and destroyed church property.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The military has continued its reign of terror in the Southeast Asian nation despite the United Nations warning of a “human rights catastrophe” that showed no sign of abating.

Serious violations have been committed against the right to life, liberty and security of persons, the prohibition against torture, the right to a fair trial, as well as the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly, noted a new report by the UN Human Rights Office.

“The national consequences are terrible and tragic — the regional consequences could also be profound,” said Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, while calling on the international community to “redouble its efforts to restore democracy and prevent wider conflict before it is too late.”

Bachelet cited reports that least 120 people have reportedly died in custody, and some have been denied access to medical treatment. Security forces have used interrogation techniques amounting to torture, including beating detainees and depriving them of food, water and sleep.

She raised concerns about an increase in military activity along with greater resistance by armed groups in the country in recent weeks.

At least 1,100 people have been killed and more than 8,000 people have been detained since Myanmar descended into chaos following the military coup on Feb. 1, according to an independent observer group.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Over the moon amid a pandemic in Vietnam
Over the moon amid a pandemic in Vietnam
Don't let nature fall victim to Covid: Philippine bishop
Don't let nature fall victim to Covid: Philippine bishop
Legal action against Indonesian rights defenders under fire
Legal action against Indonesian rights defenders under fire
Indonesian govt warns schools over Covid spread
Indonesian govt warns schools over Covid spread
Buddhist-run Thai drug rehab center accused of torture
Buddhist-run Thai drug rehab center accused of torture
Mass killings: Indonesia's endless road to recovery
Mass killings: Indonesia's endless road to recovery
Support Us

Latest News

Christians flee as Myanmar township burns
Sep 24, 2021
Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Over the moon amid a pandemic in Vietnam
Sep 24, 2021
Don't let nature fall victim to Covid: Philippine bishop
Sep 24, 2021
Legal action against Indonesian rights defenders under fire
Sep 24, 2021
Indonesian govt warns schools over Covid spread
Sep 24, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Over the moon amid a pandemic in Vietnam
Sep 24, 2021
Mass killings: Indonesia's endless road to recovery
Sep 24, 2021
Church should foster positive tourism in Asia
Sep 23, 2021
The creeping Talibanization of Pakistan
Sep 22, 2021
India's Congress party plays Dalit card to ruffle BJP
Sep 21, 2021

Features

Holding on to embattled church properties in Pakistan
Sep 24, 2021
Korean Catholic music band sings praise to God
Sep 24, 2021
Mobile procession honors Mother Mary in Singapore
Sep 23, 2021
Vietnam's Covid frontline volunteers pray for the departed
Sep 22, 2021
Indonesian priest spreads literacy among rural folk
Sep 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Financial scandal does not slow Italian pilgrimages to Lourdes

Financial scandal does not slow Italian pilgrimages to Lourdes
Head of French bishops holds public meetings on sex abuse

Head of French bishops holds public meetings on sex abuse

Uganda reopens worship places but enforces strict restrictions

Uganda reopens worship places but enforces strict restrictions

Security still precarious in northern Mozambique says Catholic bishop

Security still precarious in northern Mozambique, says Catholic bishop
How much weight do the popes words on migrants really carry

How much weight do the pope’s words on migrants really carry?
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 24 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 24 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Saturday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Saturday of the Twenty-fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me always know Your purposes

Lord, help me always know Your purposes
Grant that science may progress for human welfare

Grant that science may progress for human welfare
Blessed Herman of Reichenau | Saint of the Day

Blessed Herman of Reichenau | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.