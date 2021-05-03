X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Church people call for calm in Indonesia's Papua

Government and rebels urged to talk and prevent increased tensions spilling over into a wider conflict in the restive region

Katharina Reny Lestari

Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Published: May 03, 2021 10:23 AM GMT

Updated: May 03, 2021 11:00 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

May 3, 2021
2

Catholic student drowns after saving girls in Vietnam

May 3, 2021
3

Cambodian lockdowns to end despite record pandemic numbers

May 3, 2021
4

Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling

May 2, 2021
5

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy

May 4, 2021
6

Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation

May 3, 2021
7

Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day

May 1, 2021
8

Christians in Myanmar's ethnic regions bear brunt of conflict

May 4, 2021
9

Vietnam imposes strong measures as Covid-19 surges

May 4, 2021
10

Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India

May 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Church people call for calm in Indonesia's Papua

Police pallbearers carry the coffin of one of their officers in Mimika on April 28 after he was killed in a gun battle in Indonesia's restive Papua region between police and separatist rebels. (Photo: Saldi Hermanto/AFP)

A senior Catholic official in Papua has called on Indonesia’s military and rebel leaders to declare a ceasefire and prevent an escalation in violence and wider conflict following the government’s decision to designate separatists as terrorists last week.

The government's move to declare the West Papua National Liberation Army and the Free Papua Movement (TPNPB-OPM) as terrorists on April 29 followed the killing of the Papua Intelligence Agency chief by separatist rebels.

Observers and church people fear the move could spark an upsurge in violence in Indonesia’s restive easternmost region that has seen a low-level insurgency against Indonesian rule for the past few decades.  

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Father Marthen Kuayo, apostolic administrator of Timika Diocese, called for calm in a May 1 statement.

“We, the leaders of the Catholic Church in Timika Diocese, are deeply concerned about the recent violence and the response that have raised tensions here in Papua over the last few weeks,” he said.

He said the first to suffer would be civilians who often end up innocent victims in clashes between rebels and security forces, adding they are often forced to flee their homes or even killed as a result.

The government has to realize that peaceful solutions are the right ones for Papua

He called on both the military and separatist leaders “to show restraint and observe a ceasefire in order to find a dignified, humane, open and respectful solution together.”

He also condemned the government’s move to designate separatists as terrorists, calling it an unproductive action that could undermine efforts by religious leaders to forge peace in the region.

Similar sentiments came from the Communion of Churches in Indonesia,

The government’s security approach has so far failed to deal with issues in the region and “only created hatred among the people,” its spokesman Philip Situmorang said at the weekend.

Related News

“The government has to realize that peaceful solutions are the right ones for Papua,” he said.

Also Read

Fury over 'nefarious video' targeting Malaysian archbishop
Fury over 'nefarious video' targeting Malaysian archbishop
Philippines opens sainthood cause for Claretian missionary
Philippines opens sainthood cause for Claretian missionary
Christians in Myanmar's ethnic regions bear brunt of conflict
Christians in Myanmar's ethnic regions bear brunt of conflict
Indonesian Catholics celebrate martyr's beatification
Indonesian Catholics celebrate martyr's beatification
Vietnam imposes strong measures as Covid-19 surges
Vietnam imposes strong measures as Covid-19 surges
'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy
'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
Fury over 'nefarious video' targeting Malaysian archbishop
May 4, 2021
Indian Catholics seek divine intervention to tame pandemic
May 4, 2021
Philippines opens sainthood cause for Claretian missionary
May 4, 2021
Christians in Myanmar's ethnic regions bear brunt of conflict
May 4, 2021
Indonesian Catholics celebrate martyr's beatification
May 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy
May 4, 2021
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021
Letter from Rome: The old wineskins keep on bursting
May 2, 2021
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
May 1, 2021
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021

Features

Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation
May 3, 2021
Humanity wears out as Covid-19 crisis deepens in India
May 1, 2021
Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Apr 30, 2021
Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold
Apr 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Birthday boosts popularity of sunglasswearing Blessed

Birthday boosts popularity of sunglass-wearing Blessed
Pope approves canonization of Indias first martyrsaint

Pope approves canonization of India’s first martyr-saint
Christian leaders call for a new government to save Lebanon

Christian leaders call for a new government to save Lebanon
Pope strips cardinals of special privileges before the law

Pope strips cardinals of special privileges before the law
Imaging of the next stage of Catholic liturgical reform

Imaging of the next stage of Catholic liturgical reform
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 5 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 5 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Lord, help me to listen to You and to learn Your will and way for my life

Lord, help me to listen to You and to learn Your will and way for my life

Grant the grace to understand the essence of faith

Grant the grace to understand the essence of faith
St. Judith of Prussia | Saint of the Day

St. Judith of Prussia | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.