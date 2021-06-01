Church official optimistic for peace after US-Korea summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (bottom) listens to John Kerry (center on the screen), US special presidential envoy for climate, during the virtual Leaders' Dialogue session of the 2021 Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 summit in Seoul on May 31. (Photo: AFP)

A senior Catholic Church official in South Korea has expressed optimism about peace on the Korean Peninsula following the recent US-Korea summit in Washington D.C.

Father Kang Jeon-seok, director of the Catholic Institute of Northeast Asia Peace under Uijeongbu Diocese, believes the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden at the White House on May 21 revealed the willingness of both nations to improve both inter-Korean and Korea-US relations.

The summit was widely seen as a success with both sides apparently achieving their objectives as the US-Korea alliance reached seven decades since it was launched amid the Korean War (1950-53).

South Korea was assured of having adequate access to Covid-19 vaccines, technological cooperation and investments between the countries and a collaboration with the US for a strategy to engage diplomatically with North Korea to achieve peace.

President Biden has garnered praise from Koreans after recently appointing Sung Yong Kim, a Korea-born American diplomat and former US ambassador to South Korea (2014-16), as the US special representative for North Korea policy.

