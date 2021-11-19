X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Church official condemns Bangladesh poll violence

At least 40 have died in clashes between ruling Awami League and rebel candidates during union council elections

Stephan Uttom Rozario

Stephan Uttom, Dhaka

Published: November 19, 2021 03:28 AM GMT

Updated: November 19, 2021 06:10 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners

Nov 17, 2021
2

Afghan refugees find safety in Cambodia after fleeing Taliban

Nov 18, 2021
3

Sri Lankan lawmaker wants to legalize cannabis cultivation

Nov 17, 2021
4

Indian capital resists call for 'pollution lockdown'

Nov 16, 2021
5

Thailand rejects concerns over Lao hydroelectric projects

Nov 17, 2021
6

Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children

Nov 18, 2021
7

200 priests seek foreign help in Indonesia's Papua region

Nov 17, 2021
8

Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?

Nov 16, 2021
9

Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church

Nov 19, 2021
10

Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children

Nov 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Church official condemns Bangladesh poll violence

Voters gather near a polling station ahead of a union council election in Gopalpur in Natore district of northern Bangladesh on Nov. 11. (Photo: Stephan Uttom/UCA News)

As Bangladesh enters the middle phase of village elections that have claimed 40 lives, a Catholic official has condemned the "sad and alarming" violence.

At least 40 people were killed and hundreds injured in violence in the first two phases of elections to select union council chairpersons across Bangladesh held on June 21 and Nov. 12, according to private election observers.

Media reports say most deaths and injuries occurred from rivalry and fighting between candidates backed by the ruling Awami League and party rebels. Television footage showed groups armed with firearms and machetes preventing rival groups from reaching polling stations, leading to deadly clashes.

Apurbo Mrong, secretary of the Justice and Peace Commission in Mymensingh Diocese, condemned the spate of violence and deaths.

“The government, Election Commission and candidates should take responsibility for violence and deaths during the local government elections. This is really sad and alarming. This does not indicate a healthy democracy but shows that power is bigger than responsibility,” Mrong, an ethnic Garo Catholic, told UCA News.

Mrong also expressed concerns that violence might spill over to the Christian community as Garo Christians will be contesting upcoming elections.

A festive atmosphere prevailed with 60-70 percent voter turnout. There was some violence in some places. We are sad about it

A union council is a grassroots local government body that covers several villages in a district. Bangladesh has 4,571 union councils in 64 civil districts. Elections are held every five years.

Awami League secretary-general Obaidul Quader regretted the deaths but claimed the elections were held in a “festive manner” except for some isolated cases of violence.

“A festive atmosphere prevailed with 60-70 percent voter turnout. There was some violence in some places. We are sad about it,” Quader told the press after the end of polling on Nov. 12.

He urged everyone to be vigilant to prevent such undesired situations and called on the Election Commission and law enforcement agencies to take strong measures to maintain a conducive environment for elections.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Badiul Alam Majumdar, a political analyst and secretary of Citizens for Good Governance, said violence and deaths in rural elections show the political system and democracy are on a gradual decline in Bangladesh.

Majumdar said union council elections used to be festive occasions as no casualties were reported in 1973, 1977, 1983 and 1992. However, there were 60 deaths in 1988, 31 in 1997, 23 in 2003 and 10 in 2011. The last election in 2016 saw 109 deaths, he said.

“There is no discipline in our political parties. There is no democracy-transparency even within the party. The rebel candidates are in bitter disputes with the nominated candidates of Awami League. Since both have strong influences, no one will compromise. The result is violence and bloodshed,” Majumdar told UCA News.

Awami League candidates won 753 seats in the 1,210 councils that went to the polls in the first two phases.

Most opposition parties including the main Bangladesh Nationalist Party boycotted the elections on allegations of manipulation and rigging.  

A total of 834 union councils held elections in the second phase. Awami League candidates bagged 486 seats, while independent candidates, mostly Awami League rebels, won 330 seats, according to the Election Commission, which said voter turnout was 73 percent.  

The third and fourth phases of polling will take place on Nov. 28 and Dec. 23.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indian state chickens out after banning non-veg food
Indian state chickens out after banning non-veg food
'It's killing us': Delhi's smog-choked roads take their toll
'It's killing us': Delhi's smog-choked roads take their toll
Modi U-turns on Indian farm laws after huge protests
Modi U-turns on Indian farm laws after huge protests
Korean missionary nuns granted bail in Nepal on conversion charges
Korean missionary nuns granted bail in Nepal on conversion charges
Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church
Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church
Police guard Indian actor after hit film sparks caste furore
Police guard Indian actor after hit film sparks caste furore
Support Us

Latest News

Young Catholics remember Timor-Leste massacre victims
Nov 19, 2021
Indian state chickens out after banning non-veg food
Nov 19, 2021
This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Nov 19, 2021
Myanmar devotees climb mountain for full moon festival
Nov 19, 2021
Catholic group presses new Indonesian army chief on Papua
Nov 19, 2021
'It's killing us': Delhi's smog-choked roads take their toll
Nov 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

This Covid-19 nightmare too shall pass
Nov 19, 2021
Synodality poses big challenges to the Indian Church
Nov 19, 2021
Philippine pedophiles find new ways to victimize children
Nov 18, 2021
Catholic leaders are duty-bound to be defenders of children
Nov 17, 2021
Does the world care about victims of religious fanaticism?
Nov 16, 2021

Features

Life is cheap in Thailand's murder capital
Nov 19, 2021
Native clergy embrace legacy of Bangladesh's foreign missioners
Nov 17, 2021
Fear and trauma haunt Myanmar’s freed political prisoners
Nov 16, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics revisit martyrs' virtues
Nov 16, 2021
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Reasons for making an exception

Reasons for making an exception
Lessons on forgiveness

Lessons on forgiveness
Vatican highlights fishers rights violations in World Fisheries Day message

Vatican highlights fishers’ rights violations in World Fisheries Day message
Insights and lessons from a previous Synod assembly

Insights and lessons from a previous Synod assembly
Religious orders confront sexual abuse in Africa

Religious orders confront sexual abuse in Africa
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.