News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Church of South India in limbo after apex court order

India's Supreme Court has restrained court-appointed administrators from managing affairs of the Protestant denomination
CSI pastors attend a meeting in the southern city Madurai on March 26.

CSI pastors attend a meeting in the southern city Madurai on March 26. (Photo: csi1947.com)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 29, 2024 11:05 AM GMT
Updated: May 29, 2024 11:45 AM GMT

The routine administration of the Church of South India (CSI) has come to a standstill following a top court order that restrained a court-appointed panel from exercising its power.

“We do not know what to do and whom to report as there is no one to manage the daily affairs,” said an official working at the crisis-ridden Church headquarters in the southern city of Chennai.

The official, who did not want to be named, said on May 29 they did not know if they would get their salaries for this month as the Supreme Court had restrained the high court-appointed administrators from managing the finances.

"We are also uncertain about holidays and annual leaves. We do not know how to deal with this situation," added the official with the leading Protestant denomination.

The Madras High Court in Chennai, the capital of southern Tamil Nadu, on April 12 appointed retired Justices R Balasubramanian and V Bharathidasan as administrators of the Church.

They were given the administrator's powers to handle the Church's finances and directed to conduct elections to the Synod, the apex decision-making body of the Church.

The high court intervened after a section of the laity alleged corruption charges against former Synod moderator Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam.

However, on May 22 the top court in the country issued the restraining orders and posted the matter for hearing on July 8. 

The CSI was formed in 1947 after India’s independence from Britain as a union of Protestant denominations. Its counterpart in north India is known as the Church of North India (CNI).

The CSI has 24 dioceses including one in neighboring Sri Lanka. Among them, 14 have bishops.

The administrators have appointed bishops in charge of some of the other dioceses. But following the apex court order, they asked the bishops and other officials to refrain from exercising their powers.

Kollam-Kottarakkara diocese in southern Kerala state is headed by a bishop in charge appointed by the administrators.

“The diocese continues with its routine activities with the help of its elected council, but we don’t take any new decision until we get more clarity over the court order,” said Father Jose George, clergy secretary of the diocese.

However, dioceses with bishops do not face many difficulties.

“We practically face no difficulty following the top court order as it is primarily meant for the Synod and its administrators,” Father Nelson Chacko, clergy secretary of Madhya Kerala diocese in Kerala state told UCA News on May 29.

A couple of dioceses do not have a bishop nor authorized councils to run the routine administration, said a Church official.

"They are really in trouble," he noted.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Paul Alappatt of Ramanathapuram , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Eugene Joseph of Varanasi, India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Bejoy Nicephorus D’Cruze of Dhaka, Bangladesh
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Jose Chirackal of Tura , India
Read More...
Latest News
Pakistan Christians return home amid uneasy calm after attack
Pakistan Christians return home amid uneasy calm after attack
Church of South India in limbo after apex court order
Church of South India in limbo after apex court order
Philippine police fail to nab Catholic nun’s shooter
Philippine police fail to nab Catholic nun’s shooter
At least 24 die in India as cyclone Remal brings heavy rains
At least 24 die in India as cyclone Remal brings heavy rains
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.