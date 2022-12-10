News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

Church must take seriously problems of workers, pope says

Pope Francis calls for labourers to renew society through solidarity and work for the common good

Church must take seriously problems of workers, pope says

A postal worker in Switzerland hauls a cartload of mail. (Photo: Vatican news

Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

By Carol Glatz, Catholic News Service

Published: December 10, 2022 06:22 AM GMT

Updated: December 10, 2022 06:23 AM GMT

All workers should feel welcomed by the church and know that their needs and problems are taken seriously, Pope Francis said.

In fact, labor and employment are experiencing "a phase of transformation that needs to be accompanied," he told members of Italy's Movement of Christian Workers during an audience at the Vatican Dec. 9.

"Social inequalities, forms of slavery and exploitation, family poverty due to the lack of work or poorly paid work are realities that must be listened to in our church communities. They are more or less forms of exploitation -- let us call things by their real name," he said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The movement, which was celebrating the 50th anniversary of its official establishment, promotes the church's teachings and Christian values in society, in the world of work and in government policies.

Pope Francis asked members to make a special commitment to bringing the concerns and problems of workers to the many levels of the church community.

"It is important that workers feel at home in parishes, associations, groups and movements; that their problems are taken seriously, that their call for solidarity can be heard," the pope told them.

"I urge you to keep your minds and hearts open to workers, especially the poor and defenseless; to give voice to the voiceless; to not worry so much about your members, but to be leaven in the social fabric of the country, a leaven of justice and solidarity," he said.

The pope encouraged the movement to reject all forms of exploitation and actively offer a response to today's situations.

"No one should feel excluded from work. Do not fail in your efforts to promote employment for women, to encourage young people to enter the workforce with decent contracts and not starvation wages, to safeguard time and 'breathing space' for the family, for volunteering and for nurturing relationships," the pope said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Iran hit with sanctions over protester execution Iran hit with sanctions over protester execution
HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai receives fresh jail sentence HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai receives fresh jail sentence
Church must take seriously problems of workers, pope says Church must take seriously problems of workers, pope says
French bishops set up world's first national church court French bishops set up world's first national church court
Delivering Xmas gifts to kids of incarcerated parents Delivering Xmas gifts to kids of incarcerated parents
Indonesian activists seek fresh probe into Paniai case Indonesian activists seek fresh probe into Paniai case
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Agra

Archdiocese of Agra

Archdiocese of Agra covers 14 civil districts of northern India's Uttar Pradesh state and two districts of neighboring

Read more
Diocese of Jagdalpur

Diocese of Jagdalpur

With a land area of 39,171 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers southern region of the Chhattisgarh state

Read more
Diocese of Vinh Long

Diocese of Vinh Long

With an area of 6,772 square kilometers, Vinh Long diocese covers the provinces of Ben Tre, Tra Vinh and Vinh Long, and

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Shiqian

Apostolic Prefecture of Shiqian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Shiqian (Shihtsien) is a Latin pre-diocesan missionary jurisdiction of the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

On every first Friday of the month thousands of Catholics flock to Holy Cross Church of Cherpunkal...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.