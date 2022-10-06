Church-led political watchdog launched in Philippines

Caritas spearheads new grassroots movement to advocate for clean governance and honest leadership

Archbishop Socrates Villegas together with leaders of various faith groups during the launch of Simbayanihan. (Photo: Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan)

A new Church-led watchdog has been launched in the Philippines to ensure Christian principles are not cast aside in the political arena and to tackle "endemic corruption."

Simbayanihan, coined from two Filipino words “Simbahan” (Church) and “Bayanihan” (the spirit of communal unity and cooperation), was formally launched in Tagaytay City, Cavite province, south of Manila at an Oct. 3-4 gathering of the movement.

Among the group’s tasks is to promote “principled cooperation” or direct participation in politics without sacrificing Christian values.

“Principled cooperation means we will support the Marcos administration’s projects that respect the rights and dignity of the Filipino people,” Caritas Chief Bishop Colin Bagaforo told the convention.

Caritas spearheaded the movement at the grassroots level to advocate for clean governance and honest leadership.

Politicians, including former president Rodrigo Duterte and current leader Ferdinand Marcos Jr, are often accused of shady dealings.

"Champions for good governance and nation building"

In January, corruption watchdog Transparency International noted a “sharp” decline in freedom of expression under the Duterte administration that made it difficult for citizens to speak out against corrupt activities.

It's 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index saw the Philippines drop two spots to 117th out of 180 countries and territories.

“Simbayanhian can act as the champions for good governance and nation building. Its members will act as the Church’s watchdog against corruption so that people will make their elected officials answerable,” Caritas’ executive secretary Father Tony Lobiao said in a statement on Facebook.

He said they hoped ordinary people would “own” the project and advocate for clean and honest governance.

“Simbayanihan is a movement of the whole Church, not only the bishops or priests, but everyone in the Catholic Church in the Philippines to address poverty and corruption,” Father Lobiao added.

Members in each parish would coordinate with other members to form a national coalition, where the bishops’ conference would be involved, he said.

"We are doing this to ensure our elected officials stay faithful to what they said"

Bishop Bagaforo also said the Church failed in the last election by using “old strategies” that led people to vote for an “improper” candidate.

He was referring to the May 9 presidential election of Marcos which saw him heavily defeat the preferred candidate of many in the Church, former vice-president Leonor Robredo.

“Simbayanihan hopes to bridge the gap between faith and justice, by taking part in concrete social action works on ecology, justice and peace, and good governance,” said Bishop Bagaforo told the gathering.

A Catholic’s duty does not stop when the result of an election is announced, the prelate said.

“Our focus is on accountability and monitoring programs. We are doing this to ensure our elected officials stay faithful to what they said during the campaign,” he added.

Almost 100 dioceses have Simbayanihan branches, together with other faith groups.

"It was an eye opener that many people do not listen to them anymore"

Bishop's conference president Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan said the new movement would also serve as a training ground for future leaders embodying the principles of the Catholic Church.

Marcos supporters, however, said the movement was created so the Church can regain control of society's grassroots.

“Our bishops and priests were hurt by the election results. It was an eye opener that many people do not listen to them anymore, especially after they endorsed former Vice President Leonor Robredo for president,” one such supporter, Joyce Gumba, told UCA News.

Lingayen-DagupanArchbishop Socrates Villegas, however, said Catholics still listen to their bishops but only those active in the Church.

“There are over 100 million Catholics and those who actually go to church listen to us. Many do not go to church. Our voices are not heard enough,” Archbishop Villegas told UCA News.

Latest News