Church leaders slam jail term for Indian activist

Court sentences Medha Patkar 23 years after defamation lawsuit by current Delhi lieutenant governor was filed
Medha Patkar (right) shouts slogans at a protest rally near New Delhi in 2021. The social activist is known for her fight for the welfare of the poor Indians.

Medha Patkar (right) shouts slogans at a protest rally near New Delhi in 2021. The social activist is known for her fight for the welfare of the poor Indians. (Photo: AFP)

 

Bijay Kumar Minj
Published: July 03, 2024 08:29 AM GMT
Updated: July 03, 2024 08:54 AM GMT

Church leaders have condemned an Indian court order to jail for five months a well-known social activist at the center of a 23-year-old libel suit.

Medha Patkar, a renowned human rights activist, was sentenced by a metropolitan court in the national capital New Delhi on July 1 in a case filed by the current Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in 2001. 

The court directed Patkar to pay US$1 million in compensation to Saxena, a leader of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janta Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose administration is known for targeting social activists, writers, students, lawyers, and journalists.

“Convicting Medha Patkar is a travesty of justice,” activist priest Father Cedric Prakash told UCA News on July 2.

After all, it is a 23-year-old case, Prakash noted.

In 2000, Saxena, who headed an NGO in the western Indian state of Gujarat, published an advertisement against Patkar's Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA ), a movement that opposed the construction of dams over the Narmada River in western India.

After the advertisement, Patkar issued a statement in which she alleged that Saxena was “mortgaging the people of Gujarat and their resources before Bill Gates.”

Subsequently, Saxena filed a libel suit against her in a Gujarat court in 2001. The case was transferred to Delhi in 2003 on the orders of the Indian Supreme Court.

Patkar “spoke the truth” and her statement does not constitute defamation, Father Prakash said.

“The conviction order reeks of vindictiveness,” said the Jesuit priest, based in Ahmadabad, the capital of Gujarat which is also Modi's home state.

Patkar came to prominence with the protest against the Sardar Sarovar Project, a terminal dam on the Narmada River in Gujarat due to be completed in 2025.

According to the government, the project will provide drinking water to 30 million people. However, Patkar said it would displace more than 100,000 people in 245 villages.

Patkar is a national icon and all charges against her must be dropped immediately, Father Prakash demanded.

“Patkar has done selfless services for decades. Sentencing her is inhuman,” said A C Michael, national coordinator of the United Christian Forum (UCF), an inter-denominational organization that tracks violence against Christians in India.

 “She doesn’t deserve this kind of harsh punishment. The court must reconsider the order.”

Patkar tried to associate Saxena with illegal and unethical financial dealings without providing substantive evidence, the court noted in the order.

“This is an attempt to malign his [Saxena’s] financial integrity," the court said.

Patkar has filed a bail plea pending an appeal and the sentence will be suspended for 30 days until the plea is heard by the court.

Modi became prime minister of India for the third time on June 9. His pro-Hindu government does not tolerate criticism and has jailed many activists.

Many writers and activists are still cooling their feet in Indian jails. Father Stan Swamy, who was accused of a plot to kill Modi, died in custody on July 5, 2021.

Late last month, Saxena gave the green signal to the Delhi police to file charges against author Arundhati Roy in a 14 -year-old case, relating to remarks she made at a conference on disputed Kashmir in October 2010.

Currently, India is ranked 159 out of 180 nations in the press freedom index, published by Reporters Without Borders.

