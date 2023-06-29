News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Church leaders must ‘call a spade a spade’

They need to be very cautious not to lose the moral dimension of their activities
Published: June 29, 2023 03:53 AM GMT

Updated: June 29, 2023 04:19 AM GMT

Church leaders must 'call a spade a spade'

Members of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) from the British Household Cavalry Regiment walk at the front yard of the Ledra Palace in the UN buffer zone separating the divided capital of Nicosia on April 5, 2023. The media referring to military intervention as a 'peacekeeping mission' is euphemistic labeling meant to manipulate public perception and garner more public support. (Photo: AFP)

“What's in a name? Four centuries ago, when, William Shakespeare wrote the classic “Romeo and Juliet,” he felt that a name did not matter much. In present times, if one is asked the same question about morality “What's in a name?” the answer could be: “It's everything!

Language and names play a crucial role in shaping our perception of the world and influencing our moral behavior. Albert Bandura, a renowned social psychologist, introduced the concept of euphemistic labeling as a way to understand the impact of language on our actions.

Euphemistic labeling refers to the use of mild or indirect language to describe behavior that may be considered socially unacceptable or undesirable. This essay explores Bandura's theory of euphemistic labeling, its implications, and provides real-life examples to illustrate its influence on behavior.

Understanding euphemistic labeling

Bandura's theory of euphemistic labeling posits that the use of softened, sanitized or indirect language can influence how individuals perceive and respond to certain behavior. By employing euphemisms, individuals can downplay the negative connotations associated with specific actions, thereby reducing the psychological burden associated with those actions.

For example, referring to someone as "financially challenged" rather than "poor" can mitigate the social stigma surrounding poverty. Thus euphemistic labeling is a very powerful method used by people to deviate from their moral standards.

Softened and indirect language is persistently used to describe repugnant behavior. Individual thought patterns that serve as basis for moral action are reshaped by such use of language. The use of such language prevents us from feeling the normal moral repugnance associated with immoral actions or behavior.

Changing social norms and self-perception

Euphemistic labeling often stems from societal norms and expectations. By using euphemisms, society can maintain a veneer of politeness while discussing sensitive or taboo subjects.

For instance, referring to someone as "vertically challenged" instead of "short" acknowledges society's emphasis on height as a desirable trait.

Euphemisms allow individuals to conform to social norms without causing offense or discomfort. The use of euphemisms not only affects how others perceive us but also shapes our self-perception.

When individuals adopt euphemistic labels to describe their own behavior, they can create a sense of self-acceptance and alleviate feelings of guilt or shame.

For instance, someone struggling with addiction may refer to themselves as a "recreational substance user" to distance themselves from the negative connotations associated with drug addiction.

Media and ethical considerations

The media plays a significant role in propagating euphemistic labels. Through carefully chosen language, the media can shape public opinion and influence social attitudes.

For example, referring to military intervention as a "peacekeeping mission" may garner more public support, as it evokes a sense of nobility and altruism. Euphemistic labeling in the media can manipulate public perception, leading to altered societal values and beliefs.

While euphemistic labeling can be used to soften language and promote understanding, it also raises ethical concerns. The deliberate use of euphemisms can mask the true nature of certain behavior, blurring the line between honesty and deception.

Additionally, euphemisms can perpetuate stereotypes and discrimination by downplaying the negative impact of certain actions. It is essential to strike a balance between sensitivity and accuracy when using euphemistic labels.

Thus euphemistic labeling is a tactic of employing sanitized language to prevent individuals from feeling genuine remorse. Individuals frequently employ euphemistic terminology to make moral transgressions seem more acceptable.

Euphemistic labeling is one of the risky strategies that can promote individual violence. Since words have tremendous power to affect our morality and emotions when we purposely sanitize words, we are softening the impact of the inhuman acts we perpetrate on the victims.

Conclusion

Bandura's theory of euphemistic labeling highlights the power of language in shaping behavior. Euphemisms allow individuals and societies to navigate sensitive topics while maintaining social norms, preserving self-esteem, and giving us the illusion that we are leading moral lives.

However, the intentional manipulation of language raises ethical considerations that need to be carefully addressed. By understanding the implications of euphemistic labeling and critically analyzing its usage, we can harness the potential of language to promote empathy, inclusivity, and a deeper understanding of the complexities of human behavior.

The Church needs to be very cautious with special terminologies, concepts and technical words, so that it does not lose the moral dimension of its activities through sanitizing, renaming or euphemistic labeling.

When it is morally significant, Church leaders truly need to call a spade a spade!

*Jesuit Father Kuruvilla Pandikattu is a theologian and Chair Professor of JRD Tata Foundation for Business Ethics at XLRI-Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur, India. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

