News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Church leaders condemn arrest of Indian website editor

Say arrest over alleged Chinese funding is another example of how press freedom has been eroded in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in his home state Gujarat on Sept. 26. Press freedom in India has plummeted since 2014 when Modi first came to power.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in his home state Gujarat on Sept. 26. Press freedom in India has plummeted since 2014 when Modi first came to power. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter and AFP

By UCA News reporter and AFP

Published: October 04, 2023 09:42 AM GMT

Updated: October 04, 2023 09:48 AM GMT

Indian Church leaders have condemned the arrest of a news website editor and raids on the homes of several journalists under an anti-terror law, alleging Chinese funding.

Police in the national capital New Delhi arrested on Oct. 3  Prabir Purkayastha, editor-in-chief of Newsclick, and the portal’s human resources manager Amit Chakravarty under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The same day, police searched 30 homes of people associated with the New Delhi-based English-language website, against which the pro-Hindu government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed a case in 2021, alleging foreign funding to disseminate “Chinese propaganda."

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Those targeted in the dawn raids included occasional contributors, authors, journalists, satirists, historians and scientists. 

A total of 46 people were grilled by the Delhi police and the news portal’s office was shuttered.

The World Press Freedom Index ranks India at 161, in the bottom 20 among 180 nations. Press freedom in India has plummeted since 2014 when Modi first came to power. He completes a second term next year and is seeking a third in polls next year.

“The ruling fascist regime is terribly in despair,” said Father Cedric Prakash, a human rights activist based in Modi’s home state of Gujarat, in response to the arrests.

“The writing is on the wall and they [Modi’s party] are dead certain that we the people of India will vote them out of power in the coming elections,” the Jesuit priest told UCA News on Oct. 3.

Prakash said that the ruling regime is frightened.

It is not surprising therefore that “they resort to strong-arm tactics,” he added.

Father Savarimuthu Shankar, spokesperson of the Delhi archdiocese, said, “Anything that goes against freedom of expression is not a good sign for the country.”

Modi often claims that “India is the mother of all democracies” but acts differently when it comes to media freedom, Shankar added.

However, Anurag Thakur, federal minister of information and broadcasting, defended the government, saying, "If anyone has committed anything wrong, search agencies are free to carry out investigations." 

The case against the website is based on a report by The New York Times which in August said that Newsclick was financed by US millionaire Neville Roy Singham, saying it "sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points," claims Singham rejected.

The report accused Singham of working closely with Beijing and of "financing its propaganda worldwide."

New Delhi and Beijing are bitter rivals and have a long-running border dispute, with a deadly Himalayan clash in 2020 sending diplomatic relations into a deep freeze.

India plays a major role in the Indo-Pacific strategy of the US administration, which is aimed at containing China.

The World Press Freedom Index, 2023, released on May 2 by Reporters Without Borders said that violence against journalists and the concentration of media ownership all demonstrate that press freedom is in crisis in India.

The Press Club of India has tweeted that it was “deeply concerned” about the multiple raids.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists called the raids "an act of sheer harassment and intimidation".

The United States, which has a growing relationship with India despite concerns about democratic backsliding, called for respect for the media but declined to weigh in on reports of Newsclick's relationship with China.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Court relief to India’s minority institutions Court relief to India’s minority institutions
India’s first tribal Cardinal Toppo dies India’s first tribal Cardinal Toppo dies
Lawyers, civil society support judge who fled Sri Lanka Lawyers, civil society support judge who fled Sri Lanka
Apathy worsens suffering of Pakistan’s climate-vulnerable poor Apathy worsens suffering of Pakistan’s climate-vulnerable poor
Lockdown in Nepalese city to prevent Hindu-Muslim clashes Lockdown in Nepalese city to prevent Hindu-Muslim clashes
Exhibition on Korean Catholic martyrs draws thousands Exhibition on Korean Catholic martyrs draws thousands
donateads_new
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Pyongyang

Diocese of Pyongyang

The Pyongyang diocesan territory has a land area of 42,939 square kilometers and covers Pyongyang city, and the

Read more
Diocese of Sorsogon

Diocese of Sorsogon

In a land area of 2,141.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Sorsogon.The Province

Read more
Diocese of Butuan

Diocese of Butuan

In a land area of 11,276.85 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the City of Butuan and the civil Provinces

Read more
Diocese of Chilaw

Diocese of Chilaw

Chilaw is a coastal area in the northwestern province of Sri Lanka, spanning a land area of about 3,013.4 square

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.