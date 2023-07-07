Church leaders back Indian Catholic editor facing govt crackdown

The Communist government in the southern state of Kerala has booked Shajan Skaria under a sweeping anti-atrocities law

Shajan Skaria, editor of Marunadan Malayali, speaks about the Kerala police raid on the web portal's offices in a Facebook live on July 4. (Facebook/MarunadanMalayali)

Church leaders have termed the crackdown on a secular Catholic journalist and his online news channel by the Communist government in a southern Indian state as an attack on free speech and independent media.

“The police crackdown on the news channel is totally unacceptable in a democracy like India where the constitution allows free speech,” said Father Jacob G Pallakkappilly, spokesperson of the regional bishops’ body Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council.

Raising questions cannot “be construed as a personal attack,” Father Palakkappilly told UCA News on July 6.

Police raided the offices of Marunadan Malayali, a Malayalam online news portal with more than 2.51 million subscribers, this week and seized computers, laptops, cameras and cell phones from its employees.

The police restrained the employees from entering the office and shut the office without a court notice.

The police acted on a defamation case registered under the stringent Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act) against its Catholic chief editor, Shajan Skaria, for allegedly defaming a ruling Communist party legislator, P V Sreenijan.

The legislator belongs to a scheduled caste or Dalit community and in his June 9 complaint accused Skaria of promoting feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will against members of his community through one of the news reports broadcast on May 24 this year.

In the complaint, the legislator said the news item was false, baseless and defamatory.

“People in power should take note of criticism positively rather than treating them with animosity,” Father Palakkappilly observed.

Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Tellicherry in Kerala state deplored the police action, saying, “It looked like a crackdown on an international terrorist.”

“The media is a lifeline of democracy and any restriction on it is not right,” he said, asserting that throttling freedom of speech “is a threat to democracy.”

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists condemned the police action, saying “Such action was unheard of in the state.”

The SC/ST Act, which is a special law to protect Dalits and tribal people against atrocities, has a sweeping provision that has forced Skaria, a strong critic of Kerala’s Communist Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to approach different courts to seek bail.

The Kerala High Court, the top court in the state, dismissed his plea on June 30.

Skaria, chairman of the online channel, through a video message, said, “An appeal against the High Court order was filed in the top court” in India. He, however, did not disclose details.

He has released a couple of videos, narrating the ordeal of his staff members, their families and friends.

“The worst part was that the police searched our female employees’ houses as if they had committed some offense,” he said.

P V Anwar, another Communist legislator, also has openly threatened to shut down the channel which had highlighted his corruption and other illegal activities.

Many people have supported Skaria, accusing the Communist government of trying to destroy the online channel that plays the role of opposition by exposing corruption and other illegal activities.

