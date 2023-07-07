News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Church leaders back Indian Catholic editor facing govt crackdown

The Communist government in the southern state of Kerala has booked Shajan Skaria under a sweeping anti-atrocities law

Church leaders back Indian Catholic editor facing govt crackdown

Shajan Skaria, editor of Marunadan Malayali, speaks about the Kerala police raid on the web portal's offices in a Facebook live on July 4. (Facebook/MarunadanMalayali)

Saji Thomas

By Saji Thomas

Published: July 07, 2023 11:52 AM GMT

Church leaders have termed the crackdown on a secular Catholic journalist and his online news channel by the Communist government in a southern Indian state as an attack on free speech and independent media.

“The police crackdown on the news channel is totally unacceptable in a democracy like India where the constitution allows free speech,” said Father Jacob G Pallakkappilly, spokesperson of the regional bishops’ body Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council.

Raising questions cannot “be construed as a personal attack,” Father Palakkappilly told UCA News on July 6.

Global Chinese Catholicism

Police raided the offices of Marunadan Malayali, a Malayalam online news portal with more than 2.51 million subscribers, this week and seized computers, laptops, cameras and cell phones from its employees.

The police restrained the employees from entering the office and shut the office without a court notice.

The police acted on a defamation case registered under the stringent Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act) against its Catholic chief editor, Shajan Skaria, for allegedly defaming a ruling Communist party legislator, P V Sreenijan.

The legislator belongs to a scheduled caste or Dalit community and in his June 9 complaint accused Skaria of promoting feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will against members of his community through one of the news reports broadcast on May 24 this year.

In the complaint, the legislator said the news item was false, baseless and defamatory.

“People in power should take note of criticism positively rather than treating them with animosity,” Father Palakkappilly observed.

Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Tellicherry in Kerala state deplored the police action, saying, “It looked like a crackdown on an international terrorist.”

“The media is a lifeline of democracy and any restriction on it is not right,” he said, asserting that throttling freedom of speech “is a threat to democracy.”

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists condemned the police action, saying “Such action was unheard of in the state.”

The SC/ST Act, which is a special law to protect Dalits and tribal people against atrocities, has a sweeping provision that has forced Skaria, a strong critic of Kerala’s Communist Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to approach different courts to seek bail.

The Kerala High Court, the top court in the state, dismissed his plea on June 30.

Skaria, chairman of the online channel, through a video message, said, “An appeal against the High Court order was filed in the top court” in India. He, however, did not disclose details.

He has released a couple of videos, narrating the ordeal of his staff members, their families and friends.

“The worst part was that the police searched our female employees’ houses as if they had committed some offense,” he said.

P V Anwar, another Communist legislator, also has openly threatened to shut down the channel which had highlighted his corruption and other illegal activities.

Many people have supported Skaria, accusing the Communist government of trying to destroy the online channel that plays the role of opposition by exposing corruption and other illegal activities.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church leaders back Indian Catholic editor facing govt crackdown Church leaders back Indian Catholic editor facing govt crackdown
Indian court jails 10 men for lynching Muslim man Indian court jails 10 men for lynching Muslim man
No letup in crackdown on Christianity in China No letup in crackdown on Christianity in China
No anger toward China, Dalai Lama says on birthday No anger toward China, Dalai Lama says on birthday
ICC records Rohingya refugee testimonies in Bangladesh ICC records Rohingya refugee testimonies in Bangladesh
6 killed in Rohingya camp after ICC prosecutor visit 6 killed in Rohingya camp after ICC prosecutor visit
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ratchaburi

Diocese of Ratchaburi

Ratchaburi diocese was erected on December 18, 1965. The diocese has a total land area of 31,362 square kilometers. Its

Read more
Diocese of Sivagangai

Diocese of Sivagangai

The roots of Christianity in the diocese appear to go back to the times of St. Thomas and St. Francis Xavier. Tradition

Read more
Diocese of Amravati

Diocese of Amravati

The diocese of Amravati, created on May 8, 1955, was formerly part of the archdiocese of Nagpur. In 1977, some of its

Read more
Archdiocese of Lanzhou

Archdiocese of Lanzhou

The diocesan territory stretches across more than 2,000 kilometers in Gansu and covers 20 counties, including four

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.