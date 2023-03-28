News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Church leaders ask Papuan rebels to free NZ pilot

The separatist group is using Philip Mehrtens, taken hostage on Feb. 7, to bargain with western-led international community

Church leaders ask Papuan rebels to free NZ pilot

Philip Mark Mehrtens has been held hostage by a Papuan rebel group since Feb. 7 to get international attention for its freedom struggle. (Photo: Youtube)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 28, 2023 11:32 AM GMT

Updated: March 28, 2023 11:38 AM GMT

Church leaders in Indonesia’s Papua province have asked the separatist group to release a New Zealand pilot, held hostage for nearly two months to garner international support for the Papuan independence movement.

"This act of hostage-taking cannot be justified by traditional norms and the Christian faith that we recognize as a guide in today's life," said an open letter issued by Papua Church Council on March 27. 

Philip Mark Mehrtens, 37, a pilot for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air, has been held hostage by the West Papua Liberation National Army – Free Papua Organization (TPNPB-OPM) since Feb. 7 in Nduga Regency in Papua Highlands. 

The Church council said the delay in releasing Mehrtens will give the Indonesian government legitimacy to deploy more troops in Papua and to set up more security bases in the region.

The Church leader said they were worried about the pilot's condition as attempts by the Indonesian government to free the pilot, including through diplomatic routes involving New Zealand, failed. 

On its part, New Zealand has sent three diplomats to monitor the search for the pilot.

"We demand that this inhumane treatment stop. Remember, Christ is present in weak people, namely those who are naked, poor and those who are in prison," the council said.

The rebels stormed Mehrtens' single-engine plane, carrying five passengers, in the remote Nduga district. The plane was scheduled to pick up 15 construction workers. The rebels released the passengers because they were indigenous Papuans and later burnt the plane.

The rebels sent videos and photos to the Associated Press that showed them setting fire to the plane on the runway. Flying is the only practical mode of transport in many parts of the mountainous Papua province.

Taking Mehrtens hostage has caused panic among residents in many districts who have fled their homes, fearing the possibility of an armed conflict between security forces and the separatists.

Those who are displaced are suffering from shortages of essential items. We ask Egianus Kogoya, TPNPN-OPM leader, “to release the pilot so that these people can return” to their homes, the Council said.

Father John Bunay, head of the Jayapura Diocese's commission for justice and peace, told UCA News on March 28 that this crisis should best be resolved by promoting dialogue and "putting weapons aside."

"It would be wise if the Indonesian government withdrew its troops in the effort to free this pilot” and involve other parties as mediators. The president “can announce a humanitarian pause," he said.

"Religious leaders can also be involved in establishing direct communication," the priest added.

A former Dutch colony, Papua declared independence in 1961, but Indonesia annexed the territory soon. An independence referendum that followed was widely manipulated in favor of Indonesia. Since then, a low-level insurgency is lingering in the mineral-rich easternmost province. 

The conflict has risen recently with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed. President Joko Widodo has initiated many pro-people programs to tame the rebels.

In a video statement, Sebby Sambon, spokesperson for TPNPB-OPM, stated the pilot would not be released until New Zealand and other countries such as Australia, the United States and European Union stop arming the Indonesian police against Papuans.

"On that basis, the pilot will be a guarantee for the United Nations, Europe, America and Australia” to speak, he said.

In another video, Mehrtens read out a statement that asked foreign pilots not to fly to Papua until it becomes independent.

He also urged the United Nations to become a mediator. 

"[They]... will release me after Papua becomes independent," he said in the video.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church leaders ask Papuan rebels to free NZ pilot Church leaders ask Papuan rebels to free NZ pilot
Pakistan’s elusive govt job quotas for religious minorities Pakistan’s elusive govt job quotas for religious minorities
Philippine bishops warn against 'Catholic-Freemasons' Philippine bishops warn against 'Catholic-Freemasons'
Chinese Catholics help elderly, students during Lent Chinese Catholics help elderly, students during Lent
North Korean women trafficked into sex trade in China North Korean women trafficked into sex trade in China
Vietnamese diocese protests against Mass invasion Vietnamese diocese protests against Mass invasion
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Baoding

Diocese of Baoding

Baoding is situated in Hebei province, China, around 150 kilometres southwest to Beijing, the

Read more
Diocese of Sultanpet

Diocese of Sultanpet

The new diocese of Sultanpet, include the civil district of Palakkad in the state of Kerala, is bordered by the

Read more
Diocese of Shantou

Diocese of Shantou

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Shantou/Swatow is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Linhai

Diocese of Linhai

The diocese covers 3 downtown districts, 2 cities and 4 counties with an area of 9,411 square

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.